The Pac-12 provided a wonderful race to watch last season. This season looks like it won’t be any different, even if the conference doesn’t replicate its accomplishment of being all over the top of the RPI.

The conference is actually doing pretty well once again in terms of putting teams into the upper echelon of the RPI. Four teams are in the top 25 and three more make the lower part of the top 100. Utah is not far off. It’s a little ways from a year ago, when all but one team was in the top 100, but a lot of basketball remains. What we saw on Sunday, in particular the last game of the day, indicates that it should be a fun couple of months.

