The Morning Dish – Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Published January 25, 2017

It’s become obvious in recent years that the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee, commonly known by most as the selection committee for the sport’s tournament field, feels the need to regularly throw out trial balloons under the guise of making the event “better.”

That so often those balloons are filled with lead (see: 96-team field, which made the internet blow up before the internet knew how to do so regularly) seems to makes no difference. The selection committee desperately feels the need to tinker with something that already works to a sublime level. It's like someone who might own a bad fast muscle car but just really thinks he should throw a Saturn engine in it. Those in charge of the NCAA Tournament really think they can do better than best, and darn it if they aren't going to try, no matter how ill-advised it is.

Scanning the Nation January 24, 2017: On Wake Forest, Tulsa, Bucknell and more

Published January 24, 2017

Notes from around college basketball as we are in the late stages of January and endless bubble talk is just around the corner:

A reminder that a basketball season is a journey and doesn't always follow a linear path annually comes right around this time of year, when conference races have started to take form. Non-conference records are often a good indicator of which teams will be finishing where in their leagues, but not always. There is always a handful of teams that-for any number of reasons-plays much better in conference than it did out of its league.
… Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Published January 24, 2017

North Carolina State winning at Duke surprised just about all of the college basketball world. It probably shouldn’t have.

For the seemingly never-ending enigma that is N.C. State basketball, Monday night's 84-82 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium was all too fitting. The Wolfpack have been making a living for years of flashing just when you got used to them sputtering, and faltering just when you were ready to believe in them. They've done both this year, but entered this game trending downward, which means if one had just checked Wolfpack Standard Time, they would've seen this one coming from a mile away.

The Morning Dish – Monday, January 23, 2017

Published January 23, 2017

As Northwestern got closer and closer to an NCAA Tournament bid during the latter part of Bill Carmody’s tenure, the Wildcats became a sort of sentimental favorite, not unlike the nearby Chicago Cubs at times did in Major League Baseball. You could sense that when they would suffer a key loss that would hurt their NCAA Tournament hopes, a lot of people felt it whether they were fans or not.

While there is a lot of basketball still left to play, it looks more and more like this season has a chance to finally be the one to end the heartbreak. On Sunday, they continued to knock down barriers, this time doing something they had not done in 40 years.

… Continue Reading

Saturday Notes – January 21, 2017

Published January 22, 2017

Now several weeks into conference play, some teams are starting to emerge as teams to beat, while others look as difficult to determine now as they were before. Saturday shed a little light on that, but might have told us more about individual teams than conference races.

What did it tell us? For Arizona, Duke, Florida State and Kentucky, it said very good things. For Creighton, Minnesota and NC State, not so much. We also saw early showdowns in a couple of mid-majors that are interesting for now.

… Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Sunday, January 22, 2017

Published January 22, 2017

With Hoopville czar Phil Kasiecki producing his Saturday notes regularly during the conference season, we typically enjoy taking a look at some of the best individual performances in the Sunday Dish.

It's a day that always delivers some gaudy numbers, but yesterday brought us some of the biggest ones yet the season, including some with historic implications:

The Morning Dish – Saturday, January 21, 2017

Published January 21, 2017

Quiet as it’s kept, Akron has been one of the most consistently good mid-major programs in America. This year has been no different, including dominance on their home floor.

On Friday night, the Zips won their 27th straight game at Rhodes Arena, knocking off Eastern Michigan 70-63. Only Oregon (36) and Kansas (52) have longer streaks, and this win sets a new record for consecutive wins at the arena.

… Continue Reading

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 20, 2017

Published January 20, 2017

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis. In this episode, we touch on several big picture subjects in between the current game play, so there is much to get to.

We begin with Conference USA, where Ted got to see UAB pick up a win as they and Middle Tennessee lead the way. UAB may have a new coach in Rob Ehsan, but the Blazers appear to not be missing a beat. They’re in a conference that had some very good days before conference realignment hit them as hard as any conference, leaving them now with a group that includes some bad teams at the bottom.

… Continue Reading

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

The Morning Dish – Friday, January 20, 2017

Published January 20, 2017

It’s almost unthinkable that a Big Ten team can have a 17-2 record and be flying under the radar. Yet that’s exactly what Maryland has done so far this year in building exactly that gaudy record.

The anonymity of the Terrapins can be summed up by the observation that Maryland may be as well known for one of its two losses this year (a home meltdown in the final minutes against Nebraska) as for its best win (a one-point squeaker over Kansas State). Regardless, the Terps just continue to win, as displayed Thursday night in an 84-76 win at Iowa.

Melo Trimble scored 20 points and hit two big three-pointers in the late going, and he helped save Maryland after it lost a 15-point lead. It wasn’t pretty, but it was third road win in the Big Ten and puts the Terps atop the conference standings after six games.
… Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Thursday, January 19, 2017

Published January 19, 2017

Well, now we know what’s behind one of the real mysteries of this college basketball season: the absence of Arizona guard Allonzo Trier. It’s entirely possible that we won’t see him at all this season.

On a busy night of games, this story takes the lead. It brings in a lot of different subjects.

Trier, who just turned 21 on Tuesday, figured to be a Pac-12 Player of the Year candidate, as well as an All-America candidate after he came on strong the latter part of last season. Dillon Brooks might have been the favorite for that, but Trier was there in most projections. But he was pulled out of Media Day, and while not playing, he still sat on the bench during games, which does not always happen when a player is suspended or ineligible. As time went on and the Wildcats didn’t have him, you wondered if they were going to level off just as you thought about how good they could be with him, considering they have been winning without him.

… Continue Reading

