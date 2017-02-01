Kentucky and Georgia provided us five more minutes of basketball Tuesday night, and five more minutes of Brent Musberger.

It was a win for everyone but the Bulldogs, as the Wildcats finally pulled away in overtime for a 90-81 win in a game that has to be concerning to anyone who views UK as an unbeatable power this year, yet really is an accurate portrayal of a mega-talented but still young team. Malik Monk scored 37 points and Isaiah Briscoe neared a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Kentucky needed all of it in a game where it trailed by 14 points in the early minutes and by two in the final seconds before a huge jumper by Monk.

It also was the final game calling college basketball for the 77-year old Musberger, who-love him or not-certainly holds a place in the history of the sport, and in sports broadcasting as a whole.