The Very Latest, Indeed:

The Morning Dish – Wednesday, February 1, 2017

by - Published February 1, 2017 in The Morning Dish

Kentucky and Georgia provided us five more minutes of basketball Tuesday night, and five more minutes of Brent Musberger.

It was a win for everyone but the Bulldogs, as the Wildcats finally pulled away in overtime for a 90-81 win in a game that has to be concerning to anyone who views UK as an unbeatable power this year, yet really is an accurate portrayal of a mega-talented but still young team. Malik Monk scored 37 points and Isaiah Briscoe neared a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Kentucky needed all of it in a game where it trailed by 14 points in the early minutes and by two in the final seconds before a huge jumper by Monk.

It also was the final game calling college basketball for the 77-year old Musberger, who-love him or not-certainly holds a place in the history of the sport, and in sports broadcasting as a whole. … Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Scanning the Nation January 31, 2017: On Georgia Tech, Akron, New Mexico State and more

by - Published January 31, 2017 in Columns

Notes from around the country as we close out January and get ready to hit the stretch run of the season and the back half of conference play…

-Maybe Georgia Tech’s hot play in the ACC is nothing more than Clemson 2016 redux, a team from near the bottom of the league getting hot for a time in part due to a friendly home schedule. Regardless, the Yellow Jackets’ resurgence has been nothing short of one of the best stories of this season. Center Ben Lammers is playing like a conference player of the year candidate-he’s been that good. Whether it was posting up, passing or blocking shots, the junior big man controlled GT’s eventual 62-60 win over Notre Dame on Saturday, even as Tadric Jackson was breaking out of a slump to score 25 points off the bench in a myriad of ways. Just as good of a story is the clear growth Josh Pastner has shown as a coach, shedding the dribble-drive offense tendencies of his Memphis teams and switching to a high-post based offense with a lot of movement to get the most out of this team. He’s absolutely a deserving candidate for ACC coach of the year honors…

… Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Morning Dish – Tuesday, January 31, 2017

by - Published January 31, 2017 in The Morning Dish

Few teams are riding more of a roller coaster this year than Oklahoma State, but after their Monday night game at rival Oklahoma, it’s looking more and more like this season might turn out all right for the Cowboys yet.

Like its season, Oklahoma State had times in its Bedlam matchup last night where it alternately looked on its way to greatness and teetered on the brink. Just when it looked like an opportunity had gone by the wayside, though, the Cowboys came up with two steals in the backcourt, Phil Forte hit a go-ahead three-pointer and OSU stunned the Sooners 68-66 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
… Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

The Morning Dish – Monday, January 30, 2017

by - Published January 30, 2017 in The Morning Dish

We’re now in the fourth season since the Big East split, which turned into the American Athletic Conference. And while The American has a national championship in its back pocket (UConn in the first season of its existence, no less), it has since gone a little differently than perhaps initially expected. The conference as a whole has had a couple of tough years, but through it all, Cincinnati has emerged as the apparent signature program.

This year, Cincinnati appears to be standing alone in that regard.

… Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Saturday Notes – January 28, 2017

by - Published January 29, 2017 in Columns

Another busy Saturday came and went with plenty of games of consequence. As has been the case often and will probably continue to be, a number of those games were in the ACC.

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge was one big headline of the day, and the conferences split at five wins apiece. There wasn’t a big home/road split to pick up on, as home teams won six of the ten games. Only one really stood out in terms of hype behind the matchup, though at least one other could be pretty consequential down the road.

… Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: ,

The Morning Dish – Sunday, January 29, 2017

by - Published January 29, 2017 in The Morning Dish

Saturday once again reminded us just how right the Big 12 and SEC got it when they moved their conference challenge event out of December and into the midst of conference season. Even as the Big 12 may not be enjoying the exposure from the event as much this year.

We sang the praises of this event a year ago, and it rings true again today: having this event in January has provided a nice jolt to the college basketball season, in a time of year when conference play starts to turn into a slog and it’s still a little too early to obsess about bracketology (for most, anyway). It gives us something talk about, and we’re not just talking about Kansas and Kentucky playing.
… Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Morning Dish – Saturday, January 28, 2017

by - Published January 28, 2017 in Columns

For the Atlantic 10, Friday night produced the best possible result. No one in the conference office would ever admit it, but the conference isn’t loaded with great NCAA Tournament resumes, and Friday night’s result helps that.

VCU came into the night with the second-best NCAA Tournament resume in the conference, and that remains the case now. But the Rams have a quality win on it that they lacked before the night after they knocked off visiting Dayton 73-68.

… Continue Reading

No Comments |

The Morning Dish – Friday, January 27, 2017

by - Published January 27, 2017 in The Morning Dish

Thursday night meant one thing among all others in college hoops: Cincinnati vs. Xavier. The Crosstown Shootout. The best non-conference rivalry in college basketball, and (in this opinion) one of the top three rivalries in the sport right now.

A game that always provides plenty of that “buzz” the NCAA men’s basketball committee so badly wants was relegated to ESPN2 (a somewhat minor note, but never let someone tell you perceived issues in this sport aren’t self-inflicted), but it was still every bit the biggest and best game of the night that its history regularly suggests it will be. While ESPN’s decision to show a pretty good matchup on its mothership with North Carolina hosting Virginia Tech was a relative flop (the Tar Heels breezed to a 91-72 win), Cincinnati fought back for an 86-78 win to defeat its bitter city rival for the first time in four meetings and in what was incredibly just the third-ever meeting between the two when both were ranked. … Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

This is not what was expected for Duke

by - Published January 27, 2017 in Columns

This isn’t how anyone drew up the season in Durham. It was supposed to go a little differently.

Duke wasn’t supposed to be below .500 in ACC play on multiple occasions. Duke wasn’t supposed to have their coach ban them from their locker rooms and wearing school gear. Duke wasn’t supposed to be in the 20s in RPI near the end of January.

No, this season was supposed to go a little differently than this. And now the challenge is to alter the course, to change the narrative. Accomplishing it is easier said than done.

… Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

The Morning Dish – Thursday, January 26, 2017

by - Published January 26, 2017 in The Morning Dish

As Ted Sarandis and I talk about in our latest podcast, Tuesday night was a tough one to top when it comes to wild nights of college basketball. Wednesday might not have kept it going all the way, but certainly gave Tuesday a run for its money.

Home teams continued to win, with the big surprises being Georgia Tech blowing out Florida State 78-56 and Georgetown handling Creighton 71-51. Those results by themselves are shocking only in the margin of victory; what it gets to even more so is life on the road in college basketball, though the latter result also includes a team on the road playing their second game without an injured point guard.

… Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , ,

Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a wild week in college basketball that was highlighted by Tuesday night. We also talk about who will likely be the top team in the polls and look ahead to the weekend, which features one last flurry of non-conference games.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we touch on a number of issues affecting conferences like Conference USA, as well as a big loss for Creighton, less mystery in Arizona, and more on the ACC as we look forward to the weekend.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 12, 2017

January 12, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a short stint in the top spot of the polls, some developments in the Mountain West Conference, and more of the ACC before closing with the Big East and Atlantic 10.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 24, 2016

December 24, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the great games Kentucky has been a part of lately. We go on to other ACC matters involving arch rivals, as well as some quick hits and a conference race that should be as good as expected.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 16, 2016

December 16, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a coaching legend reaching a milestone, the defending champs looking very good and continuing their winning ways close to home, and some off-court news during a light week of game action.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - The Underground Railroad

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Shop Amazon Devices - All New Kindle 6-inch

Amazon Devices- All New Dash Buttons in June. Just Press