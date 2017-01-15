If there’s one thing to take away from Saturday, it’s that we have a lot of very competitive races out there. We also have one race, the ACC, look more than a little different than most probably expected, a reminder that it’s still very early yet.

Notre Dame leads the ACC, while North Carolina and Florida State are tied right behind them and Duke is now below .500. There are plenty of teams in the mix as well at this early stage.

Meanwhile, what might have looked like the best matchup of the day was good for a half. Another very underrated matchup in Normal, Illinois was good for a bit longer before the home team pulled away.

