The Morning Dish – Saturday, January 21, 2017

by - Published January 21, 2017

Quiet as it’s kept, Akron has been one of the most consistently good mid-major programs in America. This year has been no different, including dominance on their home floor.

On Friday night, the Zips won their 27th straight game at Rhodes Arena, knocking off Eastern Michigan 70-63. Only Oregon (36) and Kansas (52) have longer streaks, and this win sets a new record for consecutive wins at the arena.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 20, 2017

by - Published January 20, 2017

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis. In this episode, we touch on several big picture subjects in between the current game play, so there is much to get to.

We begin with Conference USA, where Ted got to see UAB pick up a win as they and Middle Tennessee lead the way. UAB may have a new coach in Rob Ehsan, but the Blazers appear to not be missing a beat. They’re in a conference that had some very good days before conference realignment hit them as hard as any conference, leaving them now with a group that includes some bad teams at the bottom.

The Morning Dish – Friday, January 20, 2017

by - Published January 20, 2017

It’s almost unthinkable that a Big Ten team can have a 17-2 record and be flying under the radar. Yet that’s exactly what Maryland has done so far this year in building exactly that gaudy record.

The anonymity of the Terrapins can be summed up by the observation that Maryland may be as well known for one of its two losses this year (a home meltdown in the final minutes against Nebraska) as for its best win (a one-point squeaker over Kansas State). Regardless, the Terps just continue to win, as displayed Thursday night in an 84-76 win at Iowa.

Melo Trimble scored 20 points and hit two big three-pointers in the late going, and he helped save Maryland after it lost a 15-point lead. It wasn’t pretty, but it was third road win in the Big Ten and puts the Terps atop the conference standings after six games.
The Morning Dish – Thursday, January 19, 2017

by - Published January 19, 2017

Well, now we know what’s behind one of the real mysteries of this college basketball season: the absence of Arizona guard Allonzo Trier. It’s entirely possible that we won’t see him at all this season.

On a busy night of games, this story takes the lead. It brings in a lot of different subjects.

Trier, who just turned 21 on Tuesday, figured to be a Pac-12 Player of the Year candidate, as well as an All-America candidate after he came on strong the latter part of last season. Dillon Brooks might have been the favorite for that, but Trier was there in most projections. But he was pulled out of Media Day, and while not playing, he still sat on the bench during games, which does not always happen when a player is suspended or ineligible. As time went on and the Wildcats didn’t have him, you wondered if they were going to level off just as you thought about how good they could be with him, considering they have been winning without him.

The Morning Dish – Wednesday, January 18, 2017

by - Published January 18, 2017

For a day that looked like an uneventful one when surveying the schedule of games for the night, Tuesday was anything but a dull one in college basketball.

Scanning the Nation January 17, 2017: notes from across college hoops

by - Published January 17, 2017

We’re well past the turn of the new year now, settled firmly into conference play, and around-the-clock talk of bracketology and Joe Lunardi on ESPN 25 hours a day is just around the corner (in the rare case with that network, this is not a bad thing-there’s never enough of Affable Joe in February and March). Here are some notes from around college basketball:

 

  • We don’t normally go for hot takes, only sometimes for predictions or statements, but we’ll try this one on for size: North Carolina against Florida State just might have been a Final Four preview. The Tar Heels are obviously that good. But so are the Seminoles.
The Morning Dish – Tuesday, January 17, 2017

by - Published January 17, 2017

In a sport where lack of quality exposure is regularly decried yet creativity and innovation are so frequently lacking, the Big East and Fox Sports 1 deserve a call as a welcome exception to the norm.

The same partners that brought forth the sweet idea of a New Year’s Eve quintupleheader a couple years ago revived the concept again this year, this time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Five Big East games in one day, all televised, back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back.

Notre Dame’s late successes not simply a case of Irish luck

by - Published January 16, 2017

Some college basketball fans like to dig into statistics-field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage, points-per-game, rebounding margin, assists, turnovers, assist-to-turnover ratio and their defensive counterparts-to analyze why a team is having success, but there are times when you have to go beyond the numbers.

Some teams simply know how to win. Others don’t.

It’s safe to say Notre Dame is among the former.

Box score Breakdown: St. Bonaventure 73, Fordham 53

by - Published January 16, 2017

On paper this looked like a good chance for the Bonnies to secure a home win. We emphasize “on paper.”

First, it was not a true home game as the site was Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena. A few hours from the Bona campus and attended by a faithful traveling party, it still was not the friendly confines of the Reilly Center. Next, Jaylen Adams, the prolific Bonnie guard, was still out of the lineup with an ankle injury. Finally, Fordham was coming off a nice road win at Davidson.

St. Bonaventure was able to secure a 73-53 victory by virtue of a strong second half and a sound defensive effort. The numbers of note:

The Morning Dish – Monday, January 16, 2017

by - Published January 16, 2017

Being an NC State fan can’t be easy, especially this past week. The Wolfpack in recent years have had plenty of talent, a good coach in Mark Gottfried leading a good staff, yet have taken fans on a roller coaster ride that includes two straight losses to the two teams picked at the bottom of the ACC in the preseason poll. But after Georgia Tech went into Raleigh and beat them 86-76, we need to take a minute to recognize the job Josh Pastner is doing in Atlanta, as well as the year one of his players is having.

If being an NC State fan is not for the faint of heart, being a Georgia Tech fan has been a lot harder for more than a decade. It must feel like a lifetime ago that the Yellow Jackets were in the national championship game.

