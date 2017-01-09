The Very Latest, Indeed:

Scanning the Nation: Notes from the first weekend of Jan. league play

by - Published January 9, 2017 in Columns

It was a rather docile first full weekend of January, early in the conference portion of the college basketball season. Here are some quick hit notes from around the country, from A (Arizona) to…well, at least W (Western Illinois):

  • Sometimes the effect of a single player being out of the lineup is overdone, but early on it sure looks like Sindarius Thornwell’s return for South Carolina is a game-changer. Thornwell totaled 19 points, 11 rebounds and six steals in his first game back and then posted 16, seven and five in those categories Saturday in a 79-68 win against Texas A&M. We’re thinking the Gamecocks look good to emerge as the second- or third-best team in the SEC; in fact, mark down Jan. 18 and Feb. 21. That’s when Frank Martin’s team plays Florida.

… Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Monday, January 9, 2017

by - Published January 9, 2017 in The Morning Dish

The Pac-12 provided a wonderful race to watch last season. This season looks like it won’t be any different, even if the conference doesn’t replicate its accomplishment of being all over the top of the RPI.

The conference is actually doing pretty well once again in terms of putting teams into the upper echelon of the RPI. Four teams are in the top 25 and three more make the lower part of the top 100. Utah is not far off. It’s a little ways from a year ago, when all but one team was in the top 100, but a lot of basketball remains. What we saw on Sunday, in particular the last game of the day, indicates that it should be a fun couple of months.

… Continue Reading

Saturday Notes – January 7, 2017

by - Published January 8, 2017 in Columns

A full Saturday is in the books, and we had a lot of good games and interesting results. It was quite a day in the ACC, and it would have been a better day if not for Mother Nature. One of the best matchups of the day, NC State at North Carolina, was postponed to Sunday at 1 p.m. because of Winter Storm Helena. It was one of more than a half dozen games postponed due to inclement weather.

But the ACC isn’t the only place to talk about. The Mountain West deserves some attention for a similar reason.

… Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Sunday, January 8, 2017

by - Published January 8, 2017 in Columns

The first Saturday of the new year brought us a rarity in college basketball during conference play: a day with few meaningful upsets of any kind.

Nineteen nationally ranked teams played on Saturday. Eighteen of them won. The only one that didn’t (Virginia Tech) was playing on the road against a higher ranked team (Florida State). Of course, it certainly helped that 12 of the 19 ranked teams were playing at home, but the road wins were mostly no slouches (Creighton won at Providence, Louisville was victorious at Georgia Tech, Butler beat a desperate Georgetown team, Cincinnati topped Houston and even Saint Mary’s had to overcome rival San Francisco).

January madness? Not on this day. … Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Saturday, January 7, 2017

by - Published January 7, 2017 in The Morning Dish

The Atlantic 10 may not have had the non-conference wins they have had in previous years, but the race for the title should be every bit as fierce as it’s been of late. Two teams that should be right there squared off on Friday night, and the home team held serve – barely.

Dayton took the lead for good with an 11-0 run in the second half, and held on for a 67-64 win to go to 3-0 in early Atlantic 10 play and dropping the Rams to 2-1. The most you can truly draw from this game, though, is that these two teams are very close, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they met in Pittsburgh (the site of the Atlantic 10 Tournament) in March as well.

… Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Friday, January 6, 2017

by - Published January 6, 2017 in The Morning Dish

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has furnished more than its share of scoring machines in the league’s 36-year history. It’s really quite a list.

From its birth, the MAAC has been blessed with players who could fill it up. Army’s Kevin Houston (1986-87 season), Alvin Young of Niagara (1998-99) and the great Keydren Clark of St. Peter’s (two consecutive years in 2003-04 and 2004-05) all were national scoring champions. La Salle’s Lionel Simmons is the No. 3 scorer in NCAA Division I history, while Clark isn’t far behind in seventh.

From Steve Burtt (Iona), Houston and Jim McCaffrey (Holy Cross), to Simmons and his teammates Doug Overton and Randy Woods, to Doremus Bennerman (Siena), to more recent stars like Clark, Luis Flores (Manhattan) and Jason Thompson (Rider) and take your pick of Iona guards in recent years. Pick a year, almost any year, and you can probably find a MAAC player who was among the top snipers in the country. … Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Thursday, January 5, 2017

by - Published January 5, 2017 in Columns

There’s a whole lot of the 2016-17 college basketball season left, but there won’t be a lot more regular season dates more captivating than Wednesday night was across the national landscape.

The top-ranked team went down. Number two very nearly did, too. Five ranked teams lost, including both higher-ranked teams in matchups of ranked squads. One ranked team lost by 26 points.

And that was just inside the top 25, and doesn’t count that a number of other leagues-the Big West, Mountain West and SWAC among them-staged important games that likely will go a long way toward tournament seeding in March. And all of this was on a night that was busy, but still far from packed with games.

We’re only on the fifth day of 2017? There’s plenty more to come. Among the many things we absorbed from Wednesday: … Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Wednesday, January 4, 2017

by - Published January 4, 2017 in The Morning Dish

One Big 12 team earned a signature win Tuesday night, the kind that may well be a golden ticket right into the NCAA Tournament in March. Another Big 12 team had a chance to do the exact same thing-and missed in excuciating fashion.

Texas Tech and Kansas State are two of a large number of major conference teams that were unknown quantities entering conference play, in large part because of (intentional or not) pillow-soft non-conference schedules. Tech took advantage of a prime opportunity on Tuesday, though, edging West Virginia 77-76 in overtime for easily its best win of the season.
… Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Tuesday, January 3, 2017

by - Published January 3, 2017 in The Morning Dish

On the second day of 2017, a medium-weight college basketball schedule included quite a few games, though few of the high profile variety.

Regardless of the stories developing early in some conferences (the Metro Atlantic and Southland being turned upside down, for example), it can’t be ignored that the biggest news of the day came off the court. Duke announced on Monday that head coach Mike Krzyzewski will undergo lower back surgery this Friday, and is expected to be out for up to four weeks. This will be the second time Coach K has missed significant time during a season for back surgery, and the first time since 1994-95. … Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Monday, January 2, 2017

by - Published January 2, 2017 in The Morning Dish

The first weekend of conference play is in the books, and the early going has been, well… wacky. There were so many results that by themselves would be noteworthy but instead form a picture that makes results like preseason favorite Oregon being 2-0 in the Pac-12 being more newsworthy than anything else, because it seems like that was more the exception than the norm.

Where do we start? There are so many places to look.

… Continue Reading

