January 20, 2017 by Phil Kasiecki
In our latest podcast, we touch on a number of issues affecting conferences like Conference USA, as well as a big loss for Creighton, less mystery in Arizona, and more on the ACC as we look forward to the weekend.
January 12, 2017 by Phil Kasiecki
In our latest podcast, we talk about a short stint in the top spot of the polls, some developments in the Mountain West Conference, and more of the ACC before closing with the Big East and Atlantic 10.
December 24, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
In our latest podcast, we talk about the great games Kentucky has been a part of lately. We go on to other ACC matters involving arch rivals, as well as some quick hits and a conference race that should be as good as expected.
December 16, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
In our latest podcast, we talk about a coaching legend reaching a milestone, the defending champs looking very good and continuing their winning ways close to home, and some off-court news during a light week of game action.
November 29, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
Early season tournaments are the focus in this episode, with a look at how strong a few Big East teams are out of the gate and how strong the ACC could be. Plus one SEC team had a big week outside the scope of tournaments.
September 12, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.
June 28, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.
June 24, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.
June 8, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout
September 18, 2015 by Phil Kasiecki
The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.