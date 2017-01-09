December 24, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
In our latest podcast, we talk about the great games Kentucky has been a part of lately. We go on to other ACC matters involving arch rivals, as well as some quick hits and a conference race that should be as good as expected.
December 16, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
In our latest podcast, we talk about a coaching legend reaching a milestone, the defending champs looking very good and continuing their winning ways close to home, and some off-court news during a light week of game action.
November 29, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
Early season tournaments are the focus in this episode, with a look at how strong a few Big East teams are out of the gate and how strong the ACC could be. Plus one SEC team had a big week outside the scope of tournaments.
November 17, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
In our first edition of Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis, we look at some of the early games and the impressions we can draw, as well as what we can expect over the course of the season.
August 25, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
In our latest podcast, we look back at the Olympics and how far Team USA has come, then look at some news on teams on foreign trips, a couple of notable injuries, late transfers and a program that was hit hard by tragedy once again. We also look ahead to one notable early season tournament.
September 12, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.
June 28, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.
June 24, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.
June 8, 2016 by Phil Kasiecki
Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout
September 18, 2015 by Phil Kasiecki
The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.