The University of San Francisco are one of just eight teams in action this Christmas Day. The Dons will be playing much later in the day than just about anyone expected, though, as they will face San Diego State in the title game of the Diamond Head Classic (8 p.m. Eastern, ESPN2).

USF’s play in Hawaii reminds us of one of the many things that makes tournament play so great in this sport: teams can get hot and make a run when least expected. In the Dons’ case, a finish of fifth in Hawaii would’ve been considered an accomplishment coming into this event, with their opener against one of the event’s favorites in Utah, but San Francisco has progressed far more in Kyle Smith’s first season than anyone could’ve expected. Its sweet shooting combined with just enough scrappiness inside have made for a memorable trip to the finals of an event where USF now gets a chance to play for its first in-season tournament title since winning its own USF Invitational in 2005. … Continue Reading