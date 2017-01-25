It’s become obvious in recent years that the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee, commonly known by most as the selection committee for the sport’s tournament field, feels the need to regularly throw out trial balloons under the guise of making the event “better.”

That so often those balloons are filled with lead (see: 96-team field, which made the internet blow up before the internet knew how to do so regularly) seems to makes no difference. The selection committee desperately feels the need to tinker with something that already works to a sublime level. It’s like someone who might own a bad fast muscle car but just really thinks he should throw a Saturn engine in it. Those in charge of the NCAA Tournament really think they can do better than best, and darn it if they aren’t going to try, no matter how ill-advised it is. … Continue Reading