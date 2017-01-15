The Very Latest, Indeed:

Saturday Notes – January 14, 2017

If there’s one thing to take away from Saturday, it’s that we have a lot of very competitive races out there. We also have one race, the ACC, look more than a little different than most probably expected, a reminder that it’s still very early yet.

Notre Dame leads the ACC, while North Carolina and Florida State are tied right behind them and Duke is now below .500. There are plenty of teams in the mix as well at this early stage.

Meanwhile, what might have looked like the best matchup of the day was good for a half. Another very underrated matchup in Normal, Illinois was good for a bit longer before the home team pulled away.

Miami’s Larranaga beats the odds in getting to 600 wins

It came a day-and-a-half later than was hoped for, but Jim Larranaga reached the 600-win level when his Miami team put a 72-46 whipping on Pittsburgh early Saturday afternoon after he was denied that milestone less than 48 hours earlier when the Hurricanes had failed to hold onto a late lead and lost to Notre Dame on Thursday night.

The school put out a release noting the 600 wins (against 395 losses in 33 seasons) place him 47th all-time and 14th among active coaches, five of whom are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with four of those five among his colleagues in the Atlantic Coast Conference (Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Louisville’s Rick Pitino).

The Morning Dish – Sunday, January 15, 2017

Super mega ultra conferences can collect members like teenage boys once accumulated baseball cards. They can even brag about having 10, 11, 12 NCAA Tournament contenders.

That will never change this fact: there is no substitute for a double round-robin conference race in college basketball.

The Missouri Valley Conference is annually one of the best conferences to watch in the regular season for that very reason. The Valley’s 18-game schedule is a grind, and winning an undisputed title is a big deal. … Continue Reading

Box score breakdown: Mount St. Mary’s 77, FDU 70

Fairleigh Dickinson assistant Bruce Hamburger mentioned on Facebook how the Knights had several strong days of practice and were going on the road in a great frame of mind.

Enter Greg Alexander.

The Mount St. Mary’s Junior scored a team-high 19 points to lead his team to a 77-70 victory on Thursday evening. FDU and Mount St. Mary’s are both 4-1 in NEC play.

The Morning Dish – Saturday, January 14, 2017

Two decades ago, Vermont was, for the most part, one of the also-rans in the America East Conference. The Catamounts had a little success here and there, but had never finished higher than third place. They had great players, like the late Kevin Roberson and scoring machine Eddie Benton, but never enough to vault into serious contention. Some thought that Tom Brennan’s seat was heating up in the late 90s given his lengthy tenure and the Catamounts rarely being in the mix for a title; it was never true.

Nowadays, Vermont is one of the signature programs of the conference, and has been a consistent winner. It’s gotten to the point that the names and faces may change, but the Catamounts being a contender doesn’t.

The Morning Dish – Friday, January 13, 2017

UCLA contributed maybe its most mesmerizing offensive performance yet, in a season that’s already been full of them.

Saint Mary’s posted one of the most dominant defensive shutdowns of the year (along with its trademark efficiency).

Gonzaga merely kept NCAA Division I’s lone perfect record alive with a 38-point win, in a game where it “didn’t play that well in the first half,” as noted by the team’s center. … Continue Reading

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 12, 2017

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis. Conference play is in full swing, so there is much to talk about now.

First, we talk about a team that ascended to the top spot in the polls for the first time, but apparently will have a short stay there. Baylor went from overlooked before the season to the top spot after a number of good wins, but the Bears went to West Virginia on Tuesday night and were blown out. The Mountaineers simply pressed them into submission, and while this is naturally labeled an upset, that is a bit of a misnomer.

The Morning Dish – Thursday, January 12, 2017

Don’t we seem to write this same story every year for Michigan State? And, for that matter, Richmond too?

They’ve seemed to become two rituals of the college basketball season. The Spartans absorb some thoroughly puzzling losses early, while slightly outside the spotlight, the Spiders also get off to a slower start. And yet, in the end, there they are as usual: MSU right back near the top of the Big Ten and a Final Four contender in March, and Richmond causing havoc in the Atlantic 10, damaging others’ NCAA Tournament chances. … Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Wednesday, January 11, 2017

On Monday, Baylor began its first week in school history as a No. 1-ranked team in NCAA men’s basketball. Unfortunately for the Bears, if there’s going to be a second week at the top spot, they’re probably going to have to wait a while.

It just so worked out that the schedule set up Baylor with a road trip to West Virginia in its first game at No. 1. Considering that the Bears-deserving of the top spot as they were for their body of work this season-had barely gotten by Iowa State and Oklahoma State at home in their previous two games, the result Tuesday was almost predictable. … Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Tuesday, January 10, 2017

While college football again staged its light beer version of a national title game on Monday-and used an interminably long amount of time and an equally way-too-long list of cable channels to do so-the vast majority of NCAA Division I college basketball conferences once again punted on an opportunity for some exposure.

Only one D-I game was televised nationally Monday night: St. John’s at Georgetown, with an early 6:30 p.m. Eastern start on FS1. We’ve ruminated about this before, and it still doesn’t make sense to us why so many conferences and networks choose to bow to the altar of major football and refuse to even consider offering alternative programming on a night when college basketball fans just might be really, really looking for some options.
