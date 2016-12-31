The Very Latest, Indeed:

The Morning Dish – Saturday, December 31, 2016

by - Published December 31, 2016 in The Morning Dish

When conference play gets going, you start to find out which teams are for real and which ones aren’t. While it is early yet, the first impressions teams make will have you wondering about their non-conference resume.

Enter this season’s USC Trojans, who got thumped by Oregon 84-61 on Friday night thanks to a second half to forget. We’ve talked about Oregon before, a team that fell off a lot of radars in non-conference but re-asserted itself with wins over two previously undefeated teams. Let’s talk about USC.

Eagles show progress amidst expected growing pains

by - Published December 30, 2016 in Columns

If Jim Christian and his staff could bottle up a good portion of the second half against Providence for the rest of the season, they would surely do it. It’s been a while since Boston College played like they did when they took over the game.

“Offensively, in the second half, minus the last four minutes of press-break, was about as well as we could play at both ends of the floor,” said Christian after the Eagles’ 79-67 win over Providence. “The ball moved, the right guys had the ball and made shots, we moved the ball, guarded, took advantage of transition situations.”

Providence is ending 2016 with some concerns

by - Published December 30, 2016 in Columns

Was Providence’s 79-67 loss at Boston College to close non-conference play a case of the Friars being out of character or being exposed? Only time will tell, to be sure, but at first glance it doesn’t bode well. And that was before the Friars opened Big East play by getting thumped at Xavier on Wednesday night.

It was not a good start to conference play at all, but based on the opponent (Xavier has the best RPI of any Providence opponent to this point) and the Friars’ body of work beforehand, not entirely shocking. But there’s more to be concerned about than just the bottom line result.

The Morning Dish – Friday, December 30, 2016

by - Published December 30, 2016 in The Morning Dish

Like most of the year anyway but especially now at the end of December, this is a time when football traditionally takes center stage in the Southeastern Conference. Thursday also marked the open of the conference season for SEC basketball as well, though, and an entertaining night it was.

For one thing, SEC road teams went 2-6 on the night. Road wins are much more frequent in conference play than out of it, for (in addition to there being no more buy games to fluff up win totals) there are no secrets among league competition; every team knows every other inside and out. Still, some of the results were more than a little curious (and one of them can’t even be explained by conference rivalry). … Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Thursday, December 29, 2016

by - Published December 29, 2016 in The Morning Dish

Remember when Oregon was a heavy favorite in the Pac-12 and a Final Four pick of just about everyone heading into this season?

It seems many do not, based on just far off the radar the Ducks fell this year after two early-season losses. Both of those came without star Dillon Brooks at full strength, but Oregon had been all but forgotten since a loss to Georgetown in the Maui Invitational quarterfinals. In fairness, some of that was because attention turned to UCLA and its talented offensive machine racing out to a 13-0 start, with wins over Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio State-two of those on national over-the-air television on CBS, mind you. … Continue Reading

How the conferences shape up as 2017 approaches

by - Published December 29, 2016 in Columns, Conference Notes

The Morning Dish – Wednesday, December 28, 2016

by - Published December 28, 2016 in The Morning Dish

This morning, when they inevitably think again about the opportunity that got away last night, Minnesota players and coaches will have to remind themselves time and again: it was only one game.

Forgive the Golden Gophers if they struggle for a bit in taking any comfort in that, though. Because, for all the improvement it looks like they have made through their 13-game non-conference schedule, the start of Big Ten play left the Gophers with a 0-1 record after a 75-74 loss at home to Michigan State Tuesday night. … Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Tuesday, December 27, 2016

by - Published December 27, 2016 in The Morning Dish

One way to get an otherwise obscure game into the college basketball spotlight-at least relatively speaking in a time on the sport calendar when bowl games of even the most unequivocally mediocre variety hold sway-is to be the only game on the schedule for an entire day.

Loyola Marymount can’t be faulted for its efforts to make the most of its game at Gersten Pavilion against Morgan State on Monday. The game one day after Christmas was the lone contest in all of NCAA Division I, and LMU offered free admission, free parking and $1 hot dogs for those in attendance. … Continue Reading

The Morning Dish – Monday, December 26, 2016

by - Published December 26, 2016 in The Morning Dish

Steve Fisher isn’t stopping at San Diego State. He’s past the normal retirement age, he’s built them into the signature program in the Mountain West, and he continues to do the job there. In this case, doing the job means winning, and on Sunday night, the Aztecs won to take home the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

When Fisher took over, the program had been through a number of losing seasons. In his first season at the helm, 1999-2000, the Aztecs went 5-23. Since then, they have had just two losing seasons and have been a consistent NCAA Tournament participant. It helps that they got a big facilities upgrade with Viejas Arena, where they have been consistently tough to beat.

The Morning Dish – Sunday, December 25, 2016

by - Published December 25, 2016 in The Morning Dish

A blessed, Merry Christmas to all today. Wish all blessings on this special day during a truly wonderful time of the year.

The University of San Francisco are one of just eight teams in action this Christmas Day. The Dons will be playing much later in the day than just about anyone expected, though, as they will face San Diego State in the title game of the Diamond Head Classic (8 p.m. Eastern, ESPN2).

USF’s play in Hawaii reminds us of one of the many things that makes tournament play so great in this sport: teams can get hot and make a run when least expected. In the Dons’ case, a finish of fifth in Hawaii would’ve been considered an accomplishment coming into this event, with their opener against one of the event’s favorites in Utah, but San Francisco has progressed far more in Kyle Smith’s first season than anyone could’ve expected. Its sweet shooting combined with just enough scrappiness inside have made for a memorable trip to the finals of an event where USF now gets a chance to play for its first in-season tournament title since winning its own USF Invitational in 2005. … Continue Reading

