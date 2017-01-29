The Very Latest, Indeed:

The Morning Dish – Sunday, January 29, 2017

by - Published January 29, 2017 in The Morning Dish

Saturday once again reminded us just how right the Big 12 and SEC got it when they moved their conference challenge event out of December and into the midst of conference season. Even as the Big 12 may not be enjoying the exposure from the event as much this year.

We sang the praises of this event a year ago, and it rings true again today: having this event in January has provided a nice jolt to the college basketball season, in a time of year when conference play starts to turn into a slog and it’s still a little too early to obsess about bracketology (for most, anyway). It gives us something talk about, and we’re not just talking about Kansas and Kentucky playing.
… Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Morning Dish – Saturday, January 28, 2017

by - Published January 28, 2017 in Columns

For the Atlantic 10, Friday night produced the best possible result. No one in the conference office would ever admit it, but the conference isn’t loaded with great NCAA Tournament resumes, and Friday night’s result helps that.

VCU came into the night with the second-best NCAA Tournament resume in the conference, and that remains the case now. But the Rams have a quality win on it that they lacked before the night after they knocked off visiting Dayton 73-68.

… Continue Reading

No Comments |

The Morning Dish – Friday, January 27, 2017

by - Published January 27, 2017 in The Morning Dish

Thursday night meant one thing among all others in college hoops: Cincinnati vs. Xavier. The Crosstown Shootout. The best non-conference rivalry in college basketball, and (in this opinion) one of the top three rivalries in the sport right now.

A game that always provides plenty of that “buzz” the NCAA men’s basketball committee so badly wants was relegated to ESPN2 (a somewhat minor note, but never let someone tell you perceived issues in this sport aren’t self-inflicted), but it was still every bit the biggest and best game of the night that its history regularly suggests it will be. While ESPN’s decision to show a pretty good matchup on its mothership with North Carolina hosting Virginia Tech was a relative flop (the Tar Heels breezed to a 91-72 win), Cincinnati fought back for an 86-78 win to defeat its bitter city rival for the first time in four meetings and in what was incredibly just the third-ever meeting between the two when both were ranked. … Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

This is not what was expected for Duke

by - Published January 27, 2017 in Columns

This isn’t how anyone drew up the season in Durham. It was supposed to go a little differently.

Duke wasn’t supposed to be below .500 in ACC play on multiple occasions. Duke wasn’t supposed to have their coach ban them from their locker rooms and wearing school gear. Duke wasn’t supposed to be in the 20s in RPI near the end of January.

No, this season was supposed to go a little differently than this. And now the challenge is to alter the course, to change the narrative. Accomplishing it is easier said than done.

… Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

The Morning Dish – Thursday, January 26, 2017

by - Published January 26, 2017 in The Morning Dish

As Ted Sarandis and I talk about in our latest podcast, Tuesday night was a tough one to top when it comes to wild nights of college basketball. Wednesday might not have kept it going all the way, but certainly gave Tuesday a run for its money.

Home teams continued to win, with the big surprises being Georgia Tech blowing out Florida State 78-56 and Georgetown handling Creighton 71-51. Those results by themselves are shocking only in the margin of victory; what it gets to even more so is life on the road in college basketball, though the latter result also includes a team on the road playing their second game without an injured point guard.

… Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , ,

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2017

by - Published January 26, 2017 in Columns, Podcasts

Welcome to Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. We join you in the middle of a wild week of college basketball.

No matter how wild a stretch may be, Tuesday night is a tough one to top. On that night, Kansas, Kentucky and Villanova all went down, marking the first time since 2013 that three of the top four teams in the Associated Press Top 25 all lost on the same day. Add in that we already saw the first time ever that all four North Carolina schools in the ACC lost their conference opener, and you start to realize that this is quite a season, with a lot of unpredictable basketball still left to play.

… Continue Reading

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Morning Dish – Wednesday, January 25, 2017

by - Published January 25, 2017 in The Morning Dish

It’s become obvious in recent years that the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee, commonly known by most as the selection committee for the sport’s tournament field, feels the need to regularly throw out trial balloons under the guise of making the event “better.”

That so often those balloons are filled with lead (see: 96-team field, which made the internet blow up before the internet knew how to do so regularly) seems to makes no difference. The selection committee desperately feels the need to tinker with something that already works to a sublime level. It’s like someone who might own a bad fast muscle car but just really thinks he should throw a Saturn engine in it. Those in charge of the NCAA Tournament really think they can do better than best, and darn it if they aren’t going to try, no matter how ill-advised it is. … Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Scanning the Nation January 24, 2017: On Wake Forest, Tulsa, Bucknell and more

by - Published January 24, 2017 in Columns

Notes from around college basketball as we are in the late stages of January and endless bubble talk is just around the corner:

A reminder that a basketball season is a journey and doesn’t always follow a linear path annually comes right around this time of year, when conference races have started to take form. Non-conference records are often a good indicator of which teams will be finishing where in their leagues, but not always. There is always a handful of teams that-for any number of reasons-plays much better in conference than it did out of its league.
… Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Morning Dish – Tuesday, January 24, 2017

by - Published January 24, 2017 in The Morning Dish

North Carolina State winning at Duke surprised just about all of the college basketball world. It probably shouldn’t have.

For the seemingly never-ending enigma that is N.C. State basketball, Monday night’s 84-82 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium was all too fitting. The Wolfpack have been making a living for years of flashing just when you got used to them sputtering, and faltering just when you were ready to believe in them. They’ve done both this year, but entered this game trending downward, which means if one had just checked Wolfpack Standard Time, they would’ve seen this one coming from a mile away. … Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

The Morning Dish – Monday, January 23, 2017

by - Published January 23, 2017 in The Morning Dish

As Northwestern got closer and closer to an NCAA Tournament bid during the latter part of Bill Carmody’s tenure, the Wildcats became a sort of sentimental favorite, not unlike the nearby Chicago Cubs at times did in Major League Baseball. You could sense that when they would suffer a key loss that would hurt their NCAA Tournament hopes, a lot of people felt it whether they were fans or not.

While there is a lot of basketball still left to play, it looks more and more like this season has a chance to finally be the one to end the heartbreak. On Sunday, they continued to knock down barriers, this time doing something they had not done in 40 years.

… Continue Reading

No Comments | Tags: , , , , , ,

Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a wild week in college basketball that was highlighted by Tuesday night. We also talk about who will likely be the top team in the polls and look ahead to the weekend, which features one last flurry of non-conference games.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we touch on a number of issues affecting conferences like Conference USA, as well as a big loss for Creighton, less mystery in Arizona, and more on the ACC as we look forward to the weekend.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 12, 2017

January 12, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a short stint in the top spot of the polls, some developments in the Mountain West Conference, and more of the ACC before closing with the Big East and Atlantic 10.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 24, 2016

December 24, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the great games Kentucky has been a part of lately. We go on to other ACC matters involving arch rivals, as well as some quick hits and a conference race that should be as good as expected.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 16, 2016

December 16, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a coaching legend reaching a milestone, the defending champs looking very good and continuing their winning ways close to home, and some off-court news during a light week of game action.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - The Underground Railroad

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Shop Amazon Devices - All New Kindle 6-inch

Amazon Devices- All New Dash Buttons in June. Just Press