Montana State: Former Point Guard Frank Brown Pleads Guilty in Rape Case





Former Bobcat Pleads Guilty: Former Montana State point guard Frank Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of rape as part of a plea bargain that may allow him to avoid prison. Brown was arrested on November 23, 2004 on three counts of rape of a 15-year old girl. One count was later dropped. Montana State officials immediately suspended him from the squad, and he has been living in Las Vegas with his parents after posting a $20,000 bond. Prosecutors in Bozeman, Montana, have agreed to subject Brown to psychosexual evaluation, to determine if he can be treated in a community setting, or if further treatment is required, which would then lead to a trial. Brown could then face up to 100 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. [8/1/05]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Pocket

Print

More

Email

Pinterest



Tumblr

