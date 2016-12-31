Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Saturday, December 31, 2016

December 31, 2016 The Morning Dish No Comments

When conference play gets going, you start to find out which teams are for real and which ones aren’t. While it is early yet, the first impressions teams make will have you wondering about their non-conference resume.

Enter this season’s USC Trojans, who got thumped by Oregon 84-61 on Friday night thanks to a second half to forget. We’ve talked about Oregon before, a team that fell off a lot of radars in non-conference but re-asserted itself with wins over two previously undefeated teams. Let’s talk about USC.

Give Andy Enfield credit for doing a nice job with this season’s team. The Trojans figured to take a step back after losing Julian Jacobs and Nikola Jovanovic early to the NBA Draft. Thus far, though, that hasn’t happened, as they ran out to a 14-0 mark to start the season. They were among the pleasant surprises in college basketball this season.

Then last night, they ran into Oregon in Eugene. It was a good game for a half; the Trojans even led at times after a nice start by the Ducks. But the second half was all Oregon, blowing the game open. The Ducks handed USC their first loss, and a big one.

USC ran off to that start with just one top 50 win, which came against SMU. They have two other top 100 wins, both against teams that almost certainly wouldn’t be in the NCAA Tournament if it began today in Texas A&M and Wyoming. The former might be worth a little more later on. But eight of the Trojans’ 14 wins came against teams outside the RPI top 150, only a couple of which might be worth more later on.

Take nothing away from the Trojans starting off better than pretty much anyone expected; winning games matters. The 14-0 start no doubt helped them build some confidence they might not have had against a tougher slate. They may be a Pac-12 contender yet; Oregon looks very much like the conference favorite they were thought to be before the season. But right now, they look more like pretenders than contenders, and fortunately, they have plenty of time to reverse that impression.

 

Side Dishes

Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Arizona got a nice 67-62 win at Cal in a place where no visiting team won a year ago. This is the second straight home loss for the Golden Bears after Virginia went there and beat them a week ago. Allonzo Trier is still not back, though he was with the Wildcats in street clothes, which may be a good sign. UCLA bounced back from their loss at Oregon with a 76-63 win at struggling and injury-riddled Oregon State. Arizona State also won on the road, beating Stanford 98-93 in Palo Alto behind 30 points from Torian Graham.

It was a good day to be a road team in the Big 12, as Kansas won at TCU 86-80 despite a big game from TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky (28 points, nine rebounds, three blocked shots), Baylor remained undefeated by blowing out host Oklahoma 76-50 behind a double-double from Jonathan Motley (19 points, 13 rebounds) and West Virginia handled Oklahoma State 92-75 in Stillwater. Iowa State was one home team that took care of business, coming back to beat Texas Tech 63-56 by outscoring the Red Raiders 38-21 in the second half, while Kansas State sent Texas below .500 with a 65-62 home win.

Michigan State may be battered and bruised, but the Spartans are 2-0 in Big Ten play after beating Northwestern 62-51.

 

Tonight’s Menu

A busy Saturday is on tap, though without quite as full a slate as ones to come. A couple of football games will also grab a lot of the attention of college sports fans.

  • In a non-conference game of note, Louisville and Indiana square off in Indianapolis (12:30 p.m.)
  • In the American Athletic Conference, East Carolina hosts SMU (noon), UCF hosts Temple (4 p.m.)
  • In ACC openers, Virginia Tech hosts Duke, Wake Forest hosts Clemson, Georgia Tech begins a very tough stretch as they host North Carolina (all at noon), Pittsburgh hosts Notre Dame and Florida State heads to Virginia (both at 2 p.m.), and Miami hosts NC State in an underrated matchup (4:30 p.m.)
  • Big East play starts with Xavier at Georgetown (11 a.m.), then one more team will no longer be undefeated after Creighton hosts Villanova (1 p.m.)
  • In the Mountain West, a pair of challengers to San Diego battle as Fresno State hosts Nevada (7 p.m.)
  • Elsewhere, the CAA opens up its slate with UNCW at Towson (noon) leading the way, while West Coast Conference contenders Gonzaga (at Pacific, 8 p.m.) and Saint Mary’s (hosting San Diego, 9 p.m.) are in action.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 24, 2016

December 24, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the great games Kentucky has been a part of lately. We go on to other ACC matters involving arch rivals, as well as some quick hits and a conference race that should be as good as expected.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 16, 2016

December 16, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a coaching legend reaching a milestone, the defending champs looking very good and continuing their winning ways close to home, and some off-court news during a light week of game action.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 29, 2016

November 29, 2016 by

Early season tournaments are the focus in this episode, with a look at how strong a few Big East teams are out of the gate and how strong the ACC could be. Plus one SEC team had a big week outside the scope of tournaments.

Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis – November 17, 2016

November 17, 2016 by

In our first edition of Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis, we look at some of the early games and the impressions we can draw, as well as what we can expect over the course of the season.

Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis – August 25, 2016

August 25, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we look back at the Olympics and how far Team USA has come, then look at some news on teams on foreign trips, a couple of notable injuries, late transfers and a program that was hit hard by tragedy once again. We also look ahead to one notable early season tournament.

Hoopville Archives

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - The Underground Railroad

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Shop Amazon Devices - All New Kindle 6-inch

Amazon Devices- All New Dash Buttons in June. Just Press