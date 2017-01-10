Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Tuesday, January 10, 2017

January 10, 2017 The Morning Dish No Comments

While college football again staged its light beer version of a national title game on Monday-and used an interminably long amount of time and approximately half of all available cable channels to do so-the vast majority of NCAA Division I college basketball conferences once again punted on an opportunity for some exposure.

Only one D-I game was televised nationally Monday night: St. John’s at Georgetown, with an early 6:30 p.m. Eastern start on FS1. We’ve ruminated about this before, and it still doesn’t make sense to us why so many conferences and networks choose to bow to the altar of major football and refuse to even consider offering alternative programming on a night when college basketball fans just might be really, really looking for some options.

The night would be a prime chance for a channel like CBS Sports Network or FS1 to show a really good doubleheader. Maybe a Big East/Missouri Valley twinbill (how about Villanova vs. Xavier followed by Wichita State against Illinois State?), or perhaps put together a couple quality interconference games. Let’s get creative. What do the non-ESPN networks have to lose? (After St. John’s/Georgetown, FS1 televised MMA on Monday; CBSSN showed poker)

The one game available nationally was something of a sad sight. With the homestanding Hoyas off to a 0-4 start in the Big East, apparently nostalgia for this rivalry was light: attendance at the Verizon Center was abysmal, listed at what appeared to be a charitable 5,158.

The game itself was competitive for a half but a blowout by the end, Georgetown prevailing 83-55. The Hoyas’ Marcus Derrickson hit a three-pointer just before halftime for a 44-37 lead, and the hosts pulled away in the second half. The Johnnies had one field goal in a span of more than 11 minutes, forgoing their speed/quickness advantage for three-point attempts that wouldn’t go in. The Hoyas took care of business, and frustration set in for SJU so much that the final 10 minutes of the game were essentially garbage time.
Side Dishes:

  • In the Sun Belt, Cliff Ellis picked up his 799th career win as Coastal Carolina held on for a 66-63 win over Arkansas-Little Rock. The Chanticleers have recovered from a slow start this year and early on are 3-1 in their new conference. Also, Georgia Southern remained the only undefeated team in the Sun Belt, moving to 3-0 with an 84-79 overtime win over South Alabama.
  • St. Peter’s edged Quinnipiac 58-54 in the lone game of the night in the Metro Atlantic. The Peacocks and Bobcats are two of a gaggle of seven teams with two or three losses in the MAAC.
  • Maryland-Eastern Shore guard Ryan Andino had the individual performance of the night, draining nine three-pointers and pouring in 31 points in the Hawks’ 99-88 win over North Carolina A&T.
  • Jackson State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff stayed undefeated in the SWAC, with the Tigers edging Southern 65-61 and UAPB over Alabama A&M 81-65. Also, the last winless Division I team is in the win column as Mississippi Valley State topped Alabama State 73-70.
  • Finally, IPFW routed Division III Olivet (Mich.) 115-60, a result we wouldn’t normally note but for 1) the light schedule and 2) the Mastodons made 21 three-pointers.

Tonight’s Menu: College football wrapped up last night; the day after features three top-15 matchups in college basketball. Not bad.

  • Newly top-ranked Baylor has one of the toughest assignments a team can have as it heads to No. 10 West Virginia (7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN2). At the same time, 15th-ranked Xavier goes to No. 3 Villanova (FS1) and No. 7 Duke is at No. 9 Florida State.
  • As usual, Kentucky gets a lead role on ESPN’s main network, this time at Vanderbilt (7 p.m.).
  • Syracuse tries to keep its momentum going in a trip to Virginia Tech (7 p.m., ESPNU).
  • It’s another MAC Tuesday night, and all three undefeated league teams are on the road with Akron at Central Michigan, Ohio at Buffalo and Toledo traveling to Western Michigan.
  • A quality matchup in the MAAC is Canisius on the road at Fairfield.
  • It doesn’t seem right that neither Indiana nor Maryland is ranked for their matchup (9 p.m., ESPN), but that’s exactly the case after the Hoosiers have fallen out of the polls.
  • At the same time, Florida goes on the road for a tricky test at Alabama (9 p.m., ESPNU).
  • Kansas and Oklahoma played a couple classics a year ago, but the Sooners will be considerable underdogs even at home in their first meeting this year (9 p.m., ESPN2).
  • Kansas State is newly ranked at No. 25, but the Wildcats have a road test right away with a trip to Texas Tech (9:15 p.m., ESPNews).
  • Wrap up the night in the wild Mountain West where improved San Jose State goes to San Diego State (11 p.m., ESPNU).

Have a terrific Tuesday.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 24, 2016

December 24, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the great games Kentucky has been a part of lately. We go on to other ACC matters involving arch rivals, as well as some quick hits and a conference race that should be as good as expected.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 16, 2016

December 16, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a coaching legend reaching a milestone, the defending champs looking very good and continuing their winning ways close to home, and some off-court news during a light week of game action.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 29, 2016

November 29, 2016 by

Early season tournaments are the focus in this episode, with a look at how strong a few Big East teams are out of the gate and how strong the ACC could be. Plus one SEC team had a big week outside the scope of tournaments.

Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis – November 17, 2016

November 17, 2016 by

In our first edition of Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis, we look at some of the early games and the impressions we can draw, as well as what we can expect over the course of the season.

Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis – August 25, 2016

August 25, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we look back at the Olympics and how far Team USA has come, then look at some news on teams on foreign trips, a couple of notable injuries, late transfers and a program that was hit hard by tragedy once again. We also look ahead to one notable early season tournament.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - The Underground Railroad

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Shop Amazon Devices - All New Kindle 6-inch

Amazon Devices- All New Dash Buttons in June. Just Press