Box score breakdown: North Carolina 85, Syracuse 68

More than another ACC victory. This was the 8ooth career victory for North Carolina coach Roy Williams. Ironically it comes against Syracuse and Jim Boeheim, who won the 2003 National Championship at the expense of Kansas and coach Roy Williams. The Tar Heels scored an 85-68 victory over the Orange at the Dean Dome on Monday. North Carolina is 5-1 in conference play while Syracuse fell to 3-3.

Lights out shooting produced gaudy offensive efficiencies.

North Carolina 125

Syracuse 120

Syracuse shot 41 percent from three. The Orange had a steady diet from beyond the arc, shooting almost as well from there as inside.

3-point shooting 10-24 (41.7 percent)

2-point shooting 16-35 (45.7 percent)

Syracuse had only a 12 percent free throw rate. When almost half your field goal attempts are from long distance, it is difficult to get to the free throw line. North Carolina’s free throw rate was 22 percent. The Tar Heels knocked down seven treys against the Syracuse zone. A good deal of damage was inflicted inside as Carolina attacked the zone and found the extra pass afforded inside opportunities. On the night, North Carolina shot 28 of 44 (64 percent) inside the arc, with many of those coming inside the paint.

Tyler Lydon of Syracuse paced all scorers with 26 points, keeping the Orange within striking distance until late. The sophomore forward added a team-high six rebounds. Isaiah Hicks led Carolina with 20 points. The 6-9 senior did not attempt a three while hitting 8 of 13 from the floor from much closer range.

North Carolina’s turnover rate, an excellent 13 percent, also epitomized the outstanding offensive efficiency of the Tar Heels.

The ACC top 5 in offensive efficiency:

North Carolina 113.5

Duke 112.9

Syracuse 112.6

Notre Dame 110.7

Florida State 110.7

