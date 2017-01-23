Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Monday, January 23, 2017

January 23, 2017 The Morning Dish No Comments

As Northwestern got closer and closer to an NCAA Tournament bid during the latter part of Bill Carmody’s tenure, the Wildcats became a sort of sentimental favorite, not unlike the nearby Chicago Cubs at times did in Major League Baseball. You could sense that when they would suffer a key loss that would hurt their NCAA Tournament hopes, a lot of people felt it whether they were fans or not.

While there is a lot of basketball still left to play, it looks more and more like this season has a chance to finally be the one to end the heartbreak. On Sunday, they continued to knock down barriers, this time doing something they had not done in 40 years.

Northwestern went to Ohio State and beat the Buckeyes 74-72, marking their first win in Columbus since 1977. While this was not a win that will give them a big push in bracketologists’ seedings – Ohio State is just 2-5 in the Big Ten after not doing much to build a resume in non-conference – it’s significant all the same. It’s their fourth straight win and pushes them to 5-2 in the Big Ten, which puts them in a tie for second with Purdue.

The Wildcats are in the top 40 in RPI, with a 1-3 mark against top 25 teams and a 2-4 mark against the top 50. With their 16-4 mark, that means they don’t have a bad loss, and they have three road wins, all coming in Big Ten play. And now, five of their next seven are at home, so they can really build some momentum and get more good wins. Only the last game in that stretch is against a team outside the top 100, when Rutgers comes to Evanston.

While Carmody couldn’t get them over the hump and in the NCAA Tournament, he did get them to the NIT four years in a row, making it to the quarterfinals in 2011 and the second round a year later before the bottom fell out in part from injuries. The last two NIT teams were agonizingly close to having a solid case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Now in his fourth season at the helm, Chris Collins has picked up right where Carmody left off. They have done it the old-fashioned way: recruiting. Their first full class is led by Scottie Lindsey and Bryant McIntosh, now juniors, and redshirt sophomore Vic Law, who missed most of last season due to injury. Gavin Skelly also came in that year. They picked up Dererk Pardon a year later from a winning program, and he leads the team in rebounding, along with Aaron Falzon, who helped right away but got hurt this year and will redshirt. Captain Sanjay Lumpkin doesn’t put up big numbers but does a lot to help this team.

If you’re still hoping that you will one day see Northwestern announced as being in the NCAA Tournament on the Selection Show, it’s possible you won’t have to wait much longer. The current edition of the Wildcats is playing like a team destined to get there and finally secure the program’s first appearance in it.

 

Side Dishes

In other games of note on the day, Xavier took care of Georgetown 86-75 in Cincinnati, while Seton Hall took care of nearby rival St. John’s 86-73 in Big East play. George Mason handed Richmond their second straight loss after starting Atlantic 10 play with five straight wins, this one an 82-77 decision, and Dayton took advantage and grabbed sole possession of first place there with a 67-46 win over Saint Louis. Virginia Tech handed Clemson another tough loss, this one an 82-81 final at Littlejohn, and USC held off Arizona State 82-79, the fourth straight loss for the Sun Devils.

 

Tonight’s Menu

A customary light slate is on tap with 25 Division I games.

  • NC State takes its recent struggles a little down the road to Durham to take on Duke (7 p.m.)
  • A good matchup in the Sun Belt is on tap as Coastal Carolina visits a Georgia Southern team that hasn’t lost a conference game yet (7 p.m.)
  • Ordinarily, Oklahoma at Texas (9 p.m.) would be a good one, but it’s been a tough season for both teams. The Sooners may be turning a corner, though; can Texas do the same?

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we touch on a number of issues affecting conferences like Conference USA, as well as a big loss for Creighton, less mystery in Arizona, and more on the ACC as we look forward to the weekend.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 12, 2017

January 12, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a short stint in the top spot of the polls, some developments in the Mountain West Conference, and more of the ACC before closing with the Big East and Atlantic 10.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 24, 2016

December 24, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the great games Kentucky has been a part of lately. We go on to other ACC matters involving arch rivals, as well as some quick hits and a conference race that should be as good as expected.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 16, 2016

December 16, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a coaching legend reaching a milestone, the defending champs looking very good and continuing their winning ways close to home, and some off-court news during a light week of game action.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 29, 2016

November 29, 2016 by

Early season tournaments are the focus in this episode, with a look at how strong a few Big East teams are out of the gate and how strong the ACC could be. Plus one SEC team had a big week outside the scope of tournaments.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - The Underground Railroad

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Shop Amazon Devices - All New Kindle 6-inch

Amazon Devices- All New Dash Buttons in June. Just Press