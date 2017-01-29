Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Sunday, January 29, 2017

January 29, 2017 The Morning Dish No Comments

Saturday once again reminded us just how right the Big 12 and SEC got it when they moved their conference challenge event out of December and into the midst of conference season. Even as the Big 12 may not be enjoying the exposure from the event as much this year.

We sang the praises of this event a year ago, and it rings true again today: having this event in January has provided a nice jolt to the college basketball season, in a time of year when conference play starts to turn into a slog and it’s still a little too early to obsess about bracketology (for most, anyway). It gives us something talk about, and we’re not just talking about Kansas and Kentucky playing.

Part of the talk after this year’s Big 12/SEC Challenge, though, has to be about the Big 12 having a decidedly mixed performance. The leagues split their 10 games, and while the scoreboard says neither league won or lost, this decidedly has the feeling of being a net win for the SEC, and a slight letdown for the Big 12.

While Kansas and West Virginia won, Texas Tech took care of business against LSU and Oklahoma State looked really good in blowing out Arkansas, the Big 12 also took some licks. Florida destroyed Oklahoma 84-52-in Norman. Tennessee topped Kansas State, a win that just might get the Volunteers in the NCAA Tournament in March (it sounds a little crazy now, but don’t laugh if UT keeps winning).

Iowa State was dumped by a mediocre Vanderbilt team. TCU-which has received considerable good pub in Jamie Dixon’s first year-was beaten at home by Auburn. And even though Baylor finally won at Mississippi, the Bears’ 78-75 margin and their relative struggle against a likely NIT team-even on the road-isn’t going to pass anyone’s eye test.

The SEC can and should feel good about its performance here, and at least has a little room to crow, particularly for teams like Florida and Tennessee.

On the other hand…the term “nothing to gain” is a regular (and tiresome) modifier for non-conference games in November and December, a lame excuse given for why teams from the richest leagues won’t play good teams from lower budget circuits. In that vein, though, if one really did subscribe to that theory, it would have to be asked: isn’t the Big 12 right now thinking it has more to lose than gain from this event right now, given how much better it has been in hoops than the SEC in recent years?

Of course, we don’t subscribe to any of that (with the exception of the fact that the Big 12 has been better than the SEC for a while). But we do hope this event continues, and in its current location in the season calendar, so long as it stays as a relative delicacy.

Non-conference games in January or early February are kind of like that Phi Slama Jama-inspired legacy of players putting first names on the back of their jerseys instead of last names: it’s fun in moderation. We don’t need an entire playdate where the nation takes a Saturday break from league play, but it does make life a little more fun when we have some good intersectional matchups to talk about. And the benefits for teams and leagues who win these games are real.

Side Dishes: Saturday featured more huge individual performances than can be quickly documented.

  • Among the top ones for the day, Central Michigan scoring machine Marcus Keene did it again, rolling up 41 points and also adding 10 boards in the Chippewas’ 105-98 overtime win at Kent State.
  • Right behind Keene for putting on a show was Richmond’s superb senior T.J. Cline, who put up the first triple-double in school history with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 101-90 win over Duquesne.
  • Colorado State star Gian Clavell tortured San Diego State for 37 points, including the game-winning basket with 3.8 seconds left in a 78-77 Rams win.
  • Charles Williams of Howard scored 37 points, but the Bison lost to Savannah State 73-70.
  • Tanner Leissner of New Hampshire scored 36 points but his Wildcats lost a 105-103 double-overtime thriller at Maryland-Baltimore County.
  • Luke Kennard scored 34 points and hit the game-winner in Duke’s 85-83 comeback win over Wake Forest.
  • Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ scored 32 points of the Badgers’ 61, literally carrying his team for much of the game in a hard-fought 61-54 overtime win over Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.
  • Eastern Michigan center James Thompson put up a 20-20 with 26 points and 20 rebounds in EMU’s 74-57 win at Miami (Ohio).
  • Finally, a call to Kyle Holmes of NAIA Fisher (Mass.) College, who scored 36 in his team’s 97-73 loss to Massachusetts-Lowell.

Today’s Menu:

  • The day is bookended by a pair of rivalries. Start if off with Michigan taking the trip to Michigan State (1 p.m. Eastern, CBS). The Spartans most definitely need this one worse. Then, end the day in the Pac-12, where Stanford is at California (8:30 p.m., ESPNU) for the renewal of their Bay Area feud.
  • A big-time late January non-conference game in Philadelphia, where Virginia is at Villanova (1 p.m., FOX).
  • North Carolina State is coming off a big win at Duke; now, what does the Wolfpack have for Louisville after the Cardinals pummeled Pittsburgh by 55 last time out?
  • St. Peter’s is at Iona in a good matchup of two old MAAC charter members.
  • MVC leaders Illinois State and Wichita State are both on the road, with the Redbirds with a tricky test at Evansville and the Shockers at still-young Bradley (4 p.m., ESPNU).
  • Purdue also has a trap game-type of road trip to Nebraska (4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). Following that on the same channel, Indiana goes to Northwestern (6:30 p.m.), and the Hoosiers now have another injury to deal with as James Blackmon is out indefinitely with a lower leg injury.

Have a relaxing Sunday.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a wild week in college basketball that was highlighted by Tuesday night. We also talk about who will likely be the top team in the polls and look ahead to the weekend, which features one last flurry of non-conference games.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we touch on a number of issues affecting conferences like Conference USA, as well as a big loss for Creighton, less mystery in Arizona, and more on the ACC as we look forward to the weekend.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 12, 2017

January 12, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a short stint in the top spot of the polls, some developments in the Mountain West Conference, and more of the ACC before closing with the Big East and Atlantic 10.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 24, 2016

December 24, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the great games Kentucky has been a part of lately. We go on to other ACC matters involving arch rivals, as well as some quick hits and a conference race that should be as good as expected.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 16, 2016

December 16, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a coaching legend reaching a milestone, the defending champs looking very good and continuing their winning ways close to home, and some off-court news during a light week of game action.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - The Underground Railroad

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Shop Amazon Devices - All New Kindle 6-inch

Amazon Devices- All New Dash Buttons in June. Just Press