The Morning Dish – Thursday, February 2, 2017

February 2, 2017

The road to the Big 12 regular season title goes through Kansas. Still. Again.

If there was any doubt about that this season, it was eliminated Wednesday night, when the Jayhawks held off Baylor 73-68 at Phog Allen Fieldhouse. The game was a battle for first place in the Big 12 standings, and so much more with two of the top three ranked teams in the country.

It wasn’t a matchup of 1-vs.-2, but a game pairing the second- and third-ranked teams in the country was a more than reasonable facsimile. The game included 11 ties and 10 lead changes, and neither team led by more than eight points.

In the end, the Jayhawks were just a little bit better down the stretch, answering everything the Bears threw at them in the final 10 minutes. Frank Mason scored seven of his 19 points in the final 3 minutes 33 seconds, and KU improved to 8-1 in the Big 12 at the league’s halfway point.

Kansas was carried by its starting five, with Josh Jackson (23 points, 10 rebounds) leading four players in double figures, and the quintet scoring all but two of the Jayhawks’ points. Undoubtedly, KU’s reliance on five players so much will be examined the rest of the season, but no one will be surprised if it works just fine.

As for the Bears, they might’ve just shown more in this loss than they have in quite a few wins this year. The record says Baylor is a top-5 team, and deservingly so. Close shaves against teams like Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and-most recently-Mississippi make it easy to wonder if this team isn’t living on borrowed time, and any day could fall off the blistering pace of wins it has set this year. Yet Baylor stood toe-to-toe with the Jayhawks on the road in this one, and just might’ve gotten the job done if it hadn’t been on the wrong end of a 27-6 free-throw differential. Perhaps the Bears will come back to the pack some yet, but that time is clearly not here, and Scott Drew’s team continues to be one of the stories of the season.

Side Dishes:

  • VCU and Richmond played another typically outstanding game in their rivalry that is one of the best in the country right now, with the Rams holding serve at home 81-74 in a game that included 10 ties and 10 lead changes. VCU withstood 30 points from the Spiders’ Shawndre’ Jones to back up a win over Dayton last Friday.
  • Clemson picked up a necessary 74-62 win at home over Georgia Tech. All five starters scored in double figures for the Tigers, a good sign for a team that too often relies on Jaron Blossomgame too much, while Ben Lammers was terrific (25 points, nine rebounds) but didn’t get enough help.
  • The way things have been going for Indiana, few could’ve foresaw the Hoosiers’ game against Penn State as being one of the highlights of the night, but IU outlasted the Nittany Lions 110-102 in triple overtime to get the home win. Thomas Bryant scored a career-high 31 points and was one of four players with at least 26 points in the game.
  • It was a good news/bad news night for Big 12 NCAA Tournament hopefuls, but mostly bad news. TCU won at Kansas State 86-80 in overtime, a serious gut check win for the Horned Frogs but a serious blow for the Wildcats, who don’t have much of a non-conference season to stand on. Also, Texas Tech lost at Texas 62-58, and the Red Raiders are now just 3-6 in the Big 12 and in need of making some hay now with three of their next four at home.
  • It also was mixed news as Syracuse won at North Carolina State 100-93 in overtime. Good news for the Cuse to get a solid road win and rally from 16 down in the second half, but bad for the Wolfpack to blow this one and once again lose the type of game a team that’s capable of winning at Duke should also win. John Gillon scored 43 points for the Orange, while Dennis Smith notched a triple-double (13 points, 11 boards, 15 assists) for State.
  • Marquette…ugh. The Golden Eagles have surrendered much of the goodwill they had built up two weeks ago with wins over Creighton and Villanova, losing to Providence and now at St. John’s 86-72.
  • Florida State, on the other hand, responded quite nicely from a rotten spell last week, outscoring Miami (Fla.) 44-23 in the second half to rally for a convincing 75-57 win on the road.
  • Tulsa came so close to a huge win, but Cincinnati rallied and Troy Caupain hit the game-winner with four seconds left in the Bearcats’ 57-55 win. The Golden Hurricane will rue missing out on this one at home after leading by 11 with six minutes left.
  • Purdue drilled Northwestern 80-59 as Caleb Swanigan again was a man inside with 24 points and 16 rebounds. The Wildcats were hampered in this one, playing without Scottie Lindsey, who was out with the flu.
  • Illinois State remained unbeaten in the Missouri Valley with a 57-51 win at home over Northern Iowa, despite playing without MiKyle McIntosh, who had surgery for a torn meniscus on Wednesday and is expected to be out for three weeks. Phil Fayne stepped up with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Tonight’s Menu:

  • After topping rival Michigan on Sunday, Michigan State goes to Nebraska for another tough road game, but the type the Spartans probably need to win to get to the NCAA tourney (7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN).
  • Because we always enjoy this matchup: St. Francis (Pa.) is at St. Francis (N.Y.).
  • College of Charleston is at UNC Wilmington in their second big CAA meeting. The Seahawks won the first game and can really stretch out their lead in the league with this one. Also in the CAA, Northeastern goes to William & Mary for a matchup of two of the three teams tied for third place. Elon is the other, and the Phoenix host James Madison.
  • Two of the four teams separated by one game atop the Southern Conference face off when UNC Greensboro goes to Tennessee-Chattanooga in one of the best games of the night on paper.
  • California is a very quiet NCAA Tournament contender, but the Golden Bears can strengthen their credentials in a solid matchup at home against Utah.
  • Belmont and Murray State have made up the best series in the OVC in recent years, so it’s nice to see TV picking up their game again (9 p.m., ESPNU).
  • Finally, Gonzaga is on upset watch, with the always dangerous trip to BYU on deck Thursday night (11 p.m., ESPN2).

Have a very nice Thursday.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a wild week in college basketball that was highlighted by Tuesday night. We also talk about who will likely be the top team in the polls and look ahead to the weekend, which features one last flurry of non-conference games.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we touch on a number of issues affecting conferences like Conference USA, as well as a big loss for Creighton, less mystery in Arizona, and more on the ACC as we look forward to the weekend.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 12, 2017

January 12, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a short stint in the top spot of the polls, some developments in the Mountain West Conference, and more of the ACC before closing with the Big East and Atlantic 10.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 24, 2016

December 24, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the great games Kentucky has been a part of lately. We go on to other ACC matters involving arch rivals, as well as some quick hits and a conference race that should be as good as expected.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 16, 2016

December 16, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a coaching legend reaching a milestone, the defending champs looking very good and continuing their winning ways close to home, and some off-court news during a light week of game action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

