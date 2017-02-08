Home » Columns »Podcasts » Currently Reading:

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 8, 2017

February 8, 2017 Columns, Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. The last few days have been something to behold in college basketball, not unlike the Super Bowl on Sunday.

We start by talking about the four-overtime thriller between Alabama and South Carolina in Columbia on Tuesday night. The Crimson got a great win in a game that saw Sindarius Thornwell score 44 points and grab 21 rebounds, continuing his terrific play since returning from a suspension. Adam Glatczak has more on that in Wednesday’s Morning Dish.

From there, we talk more about the SEC, focusing in on Arkansas’ troubling play of late and need for more good wins and Florida’s tremendous win over Kentucky on Saturday night. Notably, Arkansas needs a good win or two, while Florida had one of the more impressive performances of the season in taking care of Kentucky on Saturday. We also look back at the VCU-St. Bonaventure game, a tough one to swallow for the Bonnies.

That leads us over to the Big 12, which is having another strong year and now has TCU among the teams with a good shot at the NCAA Tournament if it began today. Who would have thought TCU and Northwestern would both have NCAA Tournament-worthy teams in the same year? Jamie Dixon just continues to win, now doing so at his alma mater. They are part of a strong Big 12 once again, though Kansas is giving us no reason to think they are on the verge of relinquishing their crown.

We close with some thoughts about conferences that lack television deals, spurred by looking back at Saturday’s triple overtime classic between Eastern Washington and Portland State in the Big Sky, as well as some games to look ahead to the remainder of the week. It’s safe to say that Thursday night provides a fun night of games, and the night before that is a crucial ACC game.

