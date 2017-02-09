The Morning Dish – Thursday, February 9, 2017

Seton Hall started off Wednesday making news for reasons any school would rather not, and just over midway through the first half of its game against Providence on Wednesday, the news wasn’t looking very good, either.

The Pirates were down 15 points to the Friars after just 11 minutes of play, but the Hall’s day got better soon after. Seton Hall pulled within two points by halftime, withstood a nip-and-tuck second half to get to overtime, and then received a game-winning jumper by Myles Powell with eight seconds left in the extra period for a key 72-70 win.

Seton Hall got yet another big game from big man Angel Delgado, who piled up 19 points and 15 rebounds and has emerged as a senior as the best post player in the Big East. Delgado has taken a backseat to just about no one this season as a double-double threat (now at 18, tied for second-most in the country behind only Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan). Khadeen Carrington also had 21 smooth points, while Powell added 14 off the bench for a thin team that basically used a six-man rotation for the entire game.

It may be too much to say Wednesday’s game was a must-win for the Pirates, especially given a bubble this year where 13-10 teams are considered 10 seeds in bracket projections in early February (yuck). But with a tricky road game at St. John’s next, a three-game homestand following against Creighton, Villanova and Xavier, plus a game at Butler to close out the regular season, Seton Hall can’t afford to miss out on taking winnable games.

The win came after news earlier in the day that backup point guard Jevon Thomas had left the team, as announced by the school in a release. Thomas was a transfer from Kansas State who was once expected to challenge for a starting job at the point, but he missed the first semester due to a suspension after an incident at an intramural game a year ago, and he was playing just over 10 minutes per game since returning.

For Providence, this was undoubtedly a missed opportunity. The Friars had a legitimate chance to get into the NCAA Tournament discussion with a win, but instead dropped to 14-11. They still could, especially with a schedule that includes four of the next five at home, but the margin of error keeps getting thinner for PC to play its way in from the outside, a task made tougher when it just might be fighting teams like Seton Hall for a spot in the field.

Side Dishes:

Hoopville czar Phil Kasiecki and Ted Sarandis recorded their latest podcast, posted yesterday for your enjoyment.

Minnesota avoided what could’ve been a demoralizing home loss, finally defeating Iowa 101-89 in double overtime after losing a 14-point second half lead. The Golden Gophers now have played four OT games in the Big Ten this season, but at 17-7 have rebounded from a five-game losing streak and are still sitting good for the NCAA Tournament barring a late collapse. Jordan Murphy had 25 points and 19 rebounds for the Gophers.

Tonight’s Menu:

Of course, the heavy of the night is the resumption of the storied North Carolina/Duke rivalry, this one at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Throw out the record books (7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN).

rivalry, this one at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Throw out the record books (7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN). Purdue and Indiana was once one of the great rivalries in the sport before the Big Ten became more concerned with building a television network than maintaining a great conference. It’s still a good state rivalry, though, and the Hoosiers need a win badly at home in their first meeting this season (7 p.m., ESPN2).

was once one of the great rivalries in the sport before the became more concerned with building a television network than maintaining a great conference. It’s still a good state rivalry, though, and the Hoosiers need a win badly at home in their first meeting this season (7 p.m., ESPN2). Winthrop and UNC Asheville has become the premier current series in the Big South , and the homestanding Bulldogs look to avenge a narrow loss in their first meeting. UNCA has even brought out Richard Petty to help hype this one. When The King is on board, you know it’s a big game (7 p.m., ESPNU).

has become the premier current series in the , and the homestanding Bulldogs look to avenge a narrow loss in their first meeting. UNCA has even brought out Richard Petty to help hype this one. When The King is on board, you know it’s a big game (7 p.m., ESPNU). The third tri-leader in the Big South is surprising Liberty , which has a good road test going to Gardner-Webb .

, which has a good road test going to . A key game in the Southern Conference has defending champion Tennessee-Chattanooga looking to climb back into a tie for first place if it can win at current leader Furman .

has defending champion looking to climb back into a tie for first place if it can win at current leader . First place in the Atlantic Sun is on the line too when leader Florida Gulf Coast hosts Lipscomb , one game back behind the Eagles.

is on the line too when leader , one game back behind the Eagles. Second place in the Big Sky is at stake with Eastern Washington at North Dakota . Many points will be scored. Both enter the night 1 1/2 games behind leader Weber State , which is on the road at Sacramento State .

is at stake with . Many points will be scored. Both enter the night 1 1/2 games behind leader , which is on the road at . Oregon is at UCLA in the rematch of one of the season’s best games to date, with the Bruins looking to avenge a loss to the Quack Attack in the first meeting (9 p.m. ESPN).

in the rematch of one of the season’s best games to date, with the Bruins looking to avenge a loss to the Quack Attack in the first meeting (9 p.m. ESPN). Wisconsin puts its seven-game winning streak on the line at Nebraska (9 p.m., Big Ten Network).

puts its seven-game winning streak on the line at (9 p.m., Big Ten Network). Vermont gets a much-deserved national TV date, hosting New Hampshire (9 p.m., ESPNU).

gets a much-deserved national TV date, hosting (9 p.m., ESPNU). New Mexico State holds a 19-game winning streak but now begins its toughest weekend of WAC play, first traveling to face defending tourney champion Cal State Bakersfield. The Roadrunners are lurking just one game in the loss column behind the Aggies in the WAC standings.

Do enjoy your Thursday.

