Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Wednesday, February 15, 2017

February 15, 2017 The Morning Dish No Comments

Virginia Tech had just about every excuse imaginable to lose a game Tuesday night against one of the ACC’s lowest-rated teams. That the Hokies didn’t is almost certainly the sign of a program ready to take the step of making its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 10 years.

The Hokies fought back from an 11-point halftime deficit on the road to defeat Pittsburgh 66-63 Tuesday. It was Tech’s 18th win of the season, and with the bar to enter this year’s NCAA Tournament lower than limbo in a kindergarten class, it appears only a complete collapse the rest of the way could keep VT from heading to the NCAAs for the first time since 2007 and just the second time in 21 years.

While a win over Pitt this year is hardly one to send hearts aflutter-even on Valentine’s Day-the circumstances surrounding this one make it special for the winners. Virginia Tech was playing less than 48 hours after a satisfying, signature-yet undoubtedly draining-double-overtime win Sunday night at home against rival Virginia. That turnaround and the travel alone were enough to make any game tricky on Tuesday, but add in the energy expended Sunday, plus this being an opponent undoubtedly at least a little bit better than its record, and this was no easy trip.

Then add in the fact that, in that win over Virginia on Sunday, the Hokies lost starting forward Chris Clarke to an injury that was later revealed to be a torn ACL that will end his season. Clarke was the team’s leader in rebounds and steals and was second in assists and fourth in scoring. Undoubtedly a valuable player in the lineup, he leaves a void on a team that hasn’t gone particularly deep this year.

Clarke’s loss could’ve easily been an excuse for Virginia Tech. If that all wasn’t enough, a 13-point halftime deficit on Tuesday could’ve been too. Yet the Hokies still came back, with Justin Robinson filling the shoes of Clarke with 15 points and eight rebounds, and reserve Seth Allen hit a three-pointer 1:08 left in the game for the winning points.

Buzz Williams has unmistakably put his signature on the Tech program, and he has built a program on toughness, unselfishness, and a bunch of names that may not be all well known, but together are making a quality group. The Hokies almost certainly will be in the NCAAs next month, and they’ll be a tough out when they get there, too.

Side Dishes:

  • Strange to say, but Clemson’s 95-83 win over Wake Forest was one of the most important games of the night, even as it involved two teams with deeply flawed (yet intriguing to bracketologists) resumes. The Tigers overcame a slow start at the beginning to complete a season sweep of the Demon Deacons, a key chip if they are close to the field next month.
  • Michigan State won for the fourth time in five games, topping Ohio State at home 74-66. Miles Bridges keeps improving, and had 17 points and 11 boards here.
  • Florida just keeps winning. The Gators pulled away from a 50-50 halftime tie to defeat Auburn 114-95 on the road. Canyon Barry scored 30.
  • Colorado State, come on down. You’re the next contestant as the leader in the Mountain West. A mantle that has been held by seemingly ever league team at some point or another this year, the Rams’ 78-73 win over bitter rival Wyoming plus New Mexico’s 78-73 win over Boise State puts CSU alone in first place…and also a total of four teams (BSU, Nevada, UNM) within one game of the top spot. As Tony Patelis says so often on his always entertaining college hoops Twitter feed, that’s so Mountain West.

Tonight’s Menu:

  • The night begins with the Battle of Brooklyn, as LIU goes down the street to take on St. Francis (N.Y.) on CBS Sports Network (6 p.m. Eastern).
  • Arkansas is still hanging onto NCAA Tournament hopes (surprisingly). The Razorbacks can really help their cause if they can win at South Carolina.
  • Likewise, Providence has a golden opportunity to get into the NCAA discussion with a home date with Xavier (6:30 p.m., FS1).
  • After its huge win at Wisconsin, Northwestern couldn’t be set up better for a huge home boost, with the Wildcats welcoming Maryland (7 p.m., Big Ten Network).
  • Two Big 12 teams that look poised to be in 8/9 games in the NCAA Tournament meet when Iowa State is at Kansas State (7 p.m., ESPN2). Two more that might be ticketed for 7/10 games square off later with Oklahoma State at TCU (9 p.m., ESPNU).
  • Rams meet Rams in the Atlantic 10 when Fordham goes to Rhode Island.
  • Navy has quietly moved into a tie for second in the Patriot League, and the Midshipmen have an important one at fourth-place Lehigh.
  • Georgia Tech has been feasting on the ACC at home; now the Yellow Jackets have to show something on the road against a team like Miami (Fla.). Also in the ACC, old rivals North Carolina and North Carolina State get together, and later in the evening Duke is at Virginia for a big one between top 15 teams (9 p.m., ESPN2).
  • Once seemingly a near-lock for the NCAAs, Seton Hall has some work to do. The Pirates have a chance for a valuable win when they host Creighton (8 p.m., CBSSN). Enjoy the matchup in the middle between the Jays’ Justin Patton and SHU’s Angel Delgado.
  • If Indiana is going to make a last stand, it has to start at Minnesota (9 p.m., Big Ten Network).
  • Illinois State has a test in the MVC, traveling to face sliding but dangerous Missouri State.
  • Finally, suddenly surging San Jose State takes on rival Fresno State, with the Spartans looking for their fifth straight win.

Enjoy your Wednesday.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 8, 2017

February 8, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a marathon game from Tuesday night, which came just days after a wild Saturday. Then we have more on the SEC and Big 12, before one of Saturday’s big games leads us into talk about smaller conferences and television coverage.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 3, 2017

February 3, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at the week two national title contenders had, as well as a surprise at the top of the Big Ten and a legendary coach returning. Along the way, we also look at a couple of bigger picture items.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a wild week in college basketball that was highlighted by Tuesday night. We also talk about who will likely be the top team in the polls and look ahead to the weekend, which features one last flurry of non-conference games.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we touch on a number of issues affecting conferences like Conference USA, as well as a big loss for Creighton, less mystery in Arizona, and more on the ACC as we look forward to the weekend.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 12, 2017

January 12, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a short stint in the top spot of the polls, some developments in the Mountain West Conference, and more of the ACC before closing with the Big East and Atlantic 10.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - The Underground Railroad

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Shop Amazon Devices - All New Kindle 6-inch

Amazon Devices- All New Dash Buttons in June. Just Press