The Morning Dish – Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Poor Clemson.

The Tigers’ repeated close calls in the Atlantic Coast Conference this year have almost become a cruel joke. Even when it looks like they can’t lose, they still do.

Clemson led Virginia Tech by two points in the final 20 seconds, denied two Hokies chances at the rim and just needed another stop or, at worst, to limit them to no more than two on their final possession. Sure enough, Seth Allen hit a three-pointer with 3.8 seconds left. Tech won 71-70.

It was another tremendous ACC game in this banner season for the league. Neither team led by more than seven points, and the squads were tied 10 times and swapped the lead 14 times.

Clemson, though, is now 3-10 in games decided by six points or less. 4-11 in the ACC. 3-11 in its last 14 games. The Tigers can be forgiven if their frustration level is sky-high right now.

Let it be known: the Tigers have proven this year they are capable. There’s no disputing that. Back-to-back wins at Alabama and South Carolina in December were legit. UNC Wilmington is a very good team, and the Tigers beat the Seahawks by 14. Even Georgia is a solid win.

There’s also no joy in Clemson’s fate. Frankly, if there is an underdog basketball program in the league, it’s the Tigers (even more than Boston College, which had a good share of success in the Big East). Brad Brownell is an excellent coach, which he proved at UNC Wilmington and Wright State.

At some point, though, a team has to win games. Trying to rationalize Clemson as an at-large team in the NCAA Tournament just doesn’t cut the mustard. If we’re going to allow in teams with near .500 records and bad league marks, then what’s the point of even tracking a record? Help us if playing the right competition and playing them close is all a team needs to do to get an at-large bid to the NCAAs.

As far as it not being fair to a team from such a tough conference to be penalized for its schedule? Hogwash. Clemson chooses membership in the ACC, and it gets many fringe benefits from it, chief being endless amounts of revenue, the opportunity to play a bunch of non-conference games at home, and access to the NCAA Tournament if it can just win 10, 9, maybe even 8 league games.

If a school doesn’t like it? There are plenty of other regional conferences that would gladly take a Clemson, where they would presumably (as we’re told) have a much easier time dominating their league. Of course, they also would surrender almost all of the major advantages they have now. In that regard, a school like Clemson has one choice or another. But they can’t have it both ways.

Side Dishes:

It was a night for close shaves for highly ranked teams in games that on paper should’ve been convincing wins. Purdue needed overtime to win at Penn State 74-70, Baylor needed 21 points and 16 rebounds from Johnathan Motley to tip Oklahoma 60-54, and Kentucky needed a late run to beat Missouri 72-62.

keeps setting them up and knocking them down in the Atlantic 10, defeating 83-70. Georgia Tech took a very bad loss, falling at home to North Carolina State 71-69. That’s one the Yellow Jackets couldn’t afford. Also, Northwestern was dumped handily by Illinois 66-50. The Wildcats are still in decent shape, but a season sweep by the Fighting Illini is a definite hole. Good of a season as it has had, Northwestern is now just 3-8 against the 10 best teams it has played on its schedule.

Tonight’s Menu:

We know that every year the ‘bubble’ gets labeled as bad, so we get it when people backlash at that being said this year. But ask yourself: would 14-13 Vanderbilt at 15-12 Tennessee (6:30 p.m. Eastern, SEC Network) in the less-than enchanting SEC be considered an important bubble game any other year besides this one? You know the answer.

Big one in the Southern Conference, where Furman goes to East Tennessee State in a battle for first place.

Have a great Wednesday.

