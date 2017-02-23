Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Thursday, February 23, 2017

February 23, 2017

It seems like when Duke and Syracuse meet, an instant classic is likely on the way. Maybe conference realignment isn’t so bad after all. (Okay, I’m kidding on that one.)

The first time these two teams met in the regular season as ACC foes, Syracuse pulled out a memorable win in overtime that captured the attention of college basketball fans on a very busy Saturday. Later that season, Duke held off the Orange in Durham with Jim Boeheim flipping out.

What would they do this time around? Would it be another memorable game?

Syracuse has rallied a lot lately, although they lost in Atlanta on Sunday, their third straight heading into Wednesday night. This time around, they were down by eight at the half and hit nine of their first 11 shots after intermission to tie it. Then it was tight the rest of the way, as neither team led by more than three after that. It looked like we were headed for another classic finish between these two storied programs.

With the game tied, Luke Kennard missed a jumper that would have put Duke on top, then Tyler Lydon got the ball to John Gillon, who has been Mr. Clutch for Syracuse. Gillon got the ball up the floor, though perhaps not as fast as he might have liked, and had to hurry. He might have seen a couple of nights earlier, when Texas Tech made too many passes and couldn’t get off a shot at the end of their loss to Iowa State. Or he might have just channeled the energy of those past Duke-Syracuse games.

In any event, Gillon put it up from well behind the arc with a second left, may or may not have called “glass” (there is no confirmation of whether or not he did), and watched it bank off the glass and in to give Syracuse a 78-75 win as some fans ran out onto the floor. Syracuse had one more good win – they have a couple already, and in a year with a soft bubble that might have been enough.

And college basketball had another Duke-Syracuse instant classic.

 

Side Dishes

The comeback of the night might have actually happened a little later out west. Oregon started very slowly, and Dillon Brooks was in early foul trouble at Cal, all leading to their worst offensive half of the season as they trailed 30-16 at the break. But Brooks would lead a furious second-half rally, as they still trailed by ten with four minutes to go, capped by a three-pointer with 0.2 seconds left to finish with a game-high 22 points and give Oregon a 68-65 win.

Also in the ACC, North Carolina pulled away from Louisville 74-63. At halftime, a Tar Heel fan who mouthed off to Louisville head coach Rick Pitino was ejected from the game, and Pitino had to be restrained by his staff.

A former ACC team was knocked off on its home floor quite convincingly, as Minnesota went to Maryland and used a big second half to beat the Terrapins 89-75. The Golden Gophers have now won six straight games and look very much like an NCAA Tournament team after they looked a little questionable with a mid-season slump.

Butler appears to have Villanova’s number this season, as the visting Bulldogs beat the Wildcats 74-66 to sweep the regular season between the two teams. Also in the Big East, Providence continues to earn a place in the NCAA Tournament conversation, this time eking out a 68-66 win at Creighton.

In the Mountain West, Nevada went up by a game over visiting Boise State by knocking off the Broncos 85-77 behind big games from Marcus Marshall (26 points, eight assists) and Cameron Oliver (21 points, 11 rebounds), while Fresno State went south and beat San Diego State 63-55, going a half game up on the Aztecs in the standings.

Elsewhere, East Tennessee State took a half-game lead on Furman in the Southern Conference with a 93-81 overtime win, outscoring the Paladins 19-7 in the extra session, while Illinois State completed a perfect season at home for the first time in their history by knocked off Southern Illinois in a 50-46 slugfest. Bucknell made their Patriot League regular season title an outright one by blowing out Lafayette 94-64, and Vermont moved one step closer to an undefeated America East run with a 62-50 win over Albany.

In one of the stranger stories of the day, Creighton suspended guard Maurice Watson Jr. indefinitely for misconduct. The senior will not be allowed to participate in any athletic activities, including the upcoming Senior Day, for “alleged actions that are contrary to university policies and core values,” according to the school. Watson is, of course, done for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee over a month ago, so the most consequential result is missing Senior Day, as well as being with the team.

Not far from there, Tim Miles addressed speculation about his future at Nebraska on Wednesday. Finishing his fifth season at the school, Miles said he wants to remain there and feels he has a positive relationship with athletic director Shawn Eichorst and executive associate athletic director Marc Boehm. The Cornhuskers have not made the NCAA Tournament since Miles’ second season in Lincoln and are 12-14 overall this season, 6-8 in Big Ten play. Injuries, including a foot injury to forward Ed Morrow Jr., have played a role.

 

Tonight’s Menu

  • We get going with Georgia at Alabama in the SEC and a Big Ten matchup with Nebraska at Michigan State (7 p.m.) leading the way. Later, Wisconsin goes to Ohio State in another Big Ten affair (9 p.m.)
  • The best game out west is Arizona hosting USC (10 p.m.), with Colorado hosting Utah in the last game of the night (11 p.m.)
  • The Atlantic Sun closes out its regular season with a full slate of games tipping at 7 p.m., with the best matchup being Lipscomb at Kennesaw State.
  • The CAA starts its closing weekend with a full slate that is led by third-place Towson at conference leader UNCW (7 p.m.)

College Basketball Tonight

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 22, 2017

February 22, 2017 by

We touch on Player of the Year candidates, the wild ACC featuring a still-slumping Virginia team and a really hard-luck Clemson team, an SEC program where the bottom is falling out, the final weekend in the CAA and much more.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 17, 2017

February 17, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we start with coaching news in the ACC, then go to a few recent games. A surging Big East team and an amazing rally in the Big 12 lead the discussion after that.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 8, 2017

February 8, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a marathon game from Tuesday night, which came just days after a wild Saturday. Then we have more on the SEC and Big 12, before one of Saturday’s big games leads us into talk about smaller conferences and television coverage.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 3, 2017

February 3, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at the week two national title contenders had, as well as a surprise at the top of the Big Ten and a legendary coach returning. Along the way, we also look at a couple of bigger picture items.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2017

January 26, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we look at a wild week in college basketball that was highlighted by Tuesday night. We also talk about who will likely be the top team in the polls and look ahead to the weekend, which features one last flurry of non-conference games.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

