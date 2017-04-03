NIT: Numbers and Honors

NEW YORK – We have the final numbers from the 80th NIT. The tournament is in the books with TCU the newly crowned (first time) champion.

The first look is the Linton numbers or EF, devised by Arthur Linton, an engineer and basketball devotee of the highest order. EF adds points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and rebounds while subtracting turnovers. In particular, we look at the double figure scorers from the final game.

Georgia Tech

Tadric Jackson: 19 pts, EF 15

One assist against five turnovers brought Jackson’s number down.

Josh Okogie: 12, 18

TCU

Kenrich Williams: 25, 42

Vlad Brodziansky: 18, 25

Alex Robinson: 10, 21

Robinson tied Jackson for the game-high dubious “honor” of 6 turnovers. The TCU junior guard did, however, hand out a game-high 11 assists.

EF per minute divides EF by minutes played. Getting 1.00 or above put one at the highest level. Jamie Dixon’s group had two with that distinction- Williams at 1.11 and Brodziansy 1.04. On the Litton breakdown both fell into the ‘superstar’ category with that performance.

The honors:

MOP: Kenrich Williams, TCU- Had a game-high 25 points in the final following a 14 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the semifinal win over UCF.

All Tournament:

* Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech- Slipped a bit in the final but was still one of Tech’s two double-digit scorers. He had a game-high 22 points in the semis against CSU Bakersfield.

* Tadric Jackson, Georgia Tech- Led the Yellow Jackets with 19 in the final. Scored a dozen in the semis.

* Vlad Bdodziansky, TCU – Impressive inside with 18 points and six boards, which followed an 18-point, nine-rebound effort versus UCF.

* Alex Robinson, TCU – Six assists in the semis capped off by 19 points and 11 scoring passes in the championship.

