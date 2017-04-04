Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 3, 2017

Welcome to our national championship edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. The national championship game is in the books, and with it the 2016-17 season.

Monday night’s game was not a thing of beauty, but it was a close one with plenty of drama. It was a back-and-forth game at times, with North Carolina pulling it out by closing the game on a 9-2 run.

The matchup of the big men was in theory pretty good, but the big men on both sides struggled. North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks had a tough night shooting, as did Przemek Karnowski for Gonzaga, and Zach Collins had his moments but struggled with foul trouble all night before he fouled out. It was ultimately up to the guards.

Ted shares some post-game quotes from both head coaches, and we look at this game from a larger standpoint for both programs. For Gonzaga, they have been on an amazing run for about two decades, and we could almost take for granted what they do year in and year out. This run may change that a bit. And for North Carolina, this is a little different national title. The ones they won under Roy Williams in 2005 and 2009 were loaded with high-end talent; of late, the Tar Heels’ recruiting hasn’t been on the same level, and this team wasn’t quite as talented.

We hope you enjoy and share this podcast with your fellow fans, and stay tuned for another one later in the week to look back on the season on a bigger level, as well as what lies ahead in the off-season.

