Home » Columns » Currently Reading:

Remembering Jack Grinold, and an unplanned car ride to New Hampshire

April 22, 2017 Columns No Comments

On December 8, 1995, I was nearing the end of the first quarter of my sophomore year at Northeastern. It was the first day of finals – the school on its old quarter systems had fall final exams run on a Friday, then Monday through Thursday of the following week – but that wasn’t all. The men’s basketball team, with whom I was a manager, had a game that night.

I had a final exam that day, so it was going to be a close call making the team bus. I had every intention of going. Sure enough, I missed it. But all was not lost. The game was only about an hour away, at New Hampshire, so I figured someone in the athletic department would be going. I asked around, and sure enough, athletic director (and also the head football coach at the time) Barry Gallup would be going, and he would be able to take me. We would be joined by someone else from the athletic department as well.

That would be my introduction to Jack Grinold.

I was in my first year as a manager with the team, so at that time I didn’t know nearly as much about what goes on in a basketball program as I do now. I didn’t know Jack, or what he did or its significance, and I certainly had no idea I was with a Northeastern legend.

The ride to New Hampshire was longer than it would normally be, as we had to pick someone up. But the entire ride was painless with four people talking about sports, especially the local sports scene and college in particular. At that time, one interesting topic was Boston College and UMass playing each other at the Garden (at that time, the FleetCenter) the next day. The two schools had only played each other once since 1979 at the time, and this was to be the first college basketball game in the new arena. The Commonwealth Classic, as it was dubbed, sold out at fairly high ticket prices, something unimaginable in pro sports-dominated Boston nowadays.

We got to UNH and the Whittemore Center, a new building at the time. The UNH men’s basketball team played home games there at the time and for a little while longer before moving across the street to Lundholm Gym except for a few special occasions. I joined the basketball team ahead of the game and resumed my normal managerial duties as if I came with the team in the first place.

If you’re a basketball fan, it was a great game. It was a back-and-forth conference opener mixed in during non-conference play. The Huskies and Wildcats needed two overtimes to settle it, and the home team came out on top in a game where a couple of Wildcats never left the floor. That didn’t make for a fun bus ride back to Boston (I went back with the team).

Years later, I would meet Jack many more times. I was fortunate to be present at a tribute Northeastern held for him in 2011, and on a number of occasions covered basketball games in Matthews Arena seated in the press box that now bears his name. Though known more for his work related to football, he was around the basketball program plenty as well, especially as they joined the CAA and once again had home games at Matthews Arena over a decade ago.

Media relations is not a glamorous job by any stretch of the imagination. It is demanding, with hours that are all over the map. In our line of work, people like Jack Grinold are unsung heroes. They are very rarely mentioned in the copy they help us put together, but make no mistake, they are a big part of it. Like coaches, they are a fraternity as well. We deal with many of them, with a wide variety of personalities, and we appreciate them a lot more than I think most of us ever publicly state. And many that I know are just fine with being out of the limelight, preferring instead for their institution’s coaches and athletes to be the ones there.

Over two decades have passed since that unplanned ride to Durham with two important people in the athletic department. Much has changed for me in that time, not the least of which is that I graduated from Northeastern about three and a half years later. I’ll still think back to that ride to Durham for the good fortune it signified, not only to make it to the game, but for the people I was the car with. It will be one of many memories from those years.

Thanks, Jack, and rest in paradise.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 11, 2017

April 11, 2017 by

In our first off-season edition, we look back on the season that just ended, including redemption for one team and a big development for a conference that has had more questions than success on the hardwood. We also look at players coming and going, as well as big coaching news on a day where there was a lot of it.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 3, 2017

April 4, 2017 by

We look back at Monday’s national championship game, which was not a thing of beauty but had plenty of drama. Along the way we share some post-game quotes from both coaches.

College Basketball Tonight – April 2, 2017

April 3, 2017 by

In our Final Four special edition, three head coaches join us to offer their insights on the Final Four, as well as their own programs.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 2, 2017

April 2, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the national semifinal contests and then look ahead to an intriguing matchup for the national championship that is ahead of us on Monday night.

College Basketball Tonight – March 26, 2017

March 27, 2017 by

In the latest edition of College Basketball Tonight, we break down the regional finals as the Final Four is all set. A pair of special guests join us to help break the games down.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch