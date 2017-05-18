Home » Columns »Podcasts » Currently Reading:

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – May 17, 2017

May 18, 2017 Columns, Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. The off-season news cycle feels a bit slower than usual this time around, but there is plenty to talk about starting with something not long before we recorded the podcast.

The NBA Draft Lottery was held on Tuesday night, and the end result was close to what was expected. The top three picks will go to the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers. The only team that was projected to have a top three pick but did not is Phoenix, who dropped to the fourth pick.

We transition into a big commitment that came in part as a result of a draft decision. Duke landed one of the best players still available, Trevon Duval, after Frank Jackson decided to remain in the draft. Duval had a great prep career, even being a part of championship teams on two different shoe circuits, and he will give Duke the point guard they have lacked in recent years. With Duval, Duke will have plenty of talent, but they also lose a lot from this year’s team, and their holdovers don’t appear to include a solid intangibles player or two like they had this past season with Matt Jones and Amile Jefferson.

Staying with Duke, one of their players who transferred just chose a home, as Chase Jeter committed to Arizona. Save for a short stretch early in 2016-17, Jeter never really got off the bench for the Blue Devils, so he is surely hoping this move leads to a better outcome. Arizona is also the state where another high-profile transfer, former Kansas forward Carlton Bragg, will end up as he is headed to Arizona State.

That leads us to look at the larger picture of transfers, including one conference that has been hit particularly hard by players transferring up. All three underclassmen who made the All-Northeast Conference first team this year have transferred.

We turn to the coaching carousel, which has almost completed now that Florida A&M and Grambling hired new head coaches in recent days. That they are MEAC schools, and schools from there and the SWAC have tended to take their time in hiring coaches in recent years, leads into some thoughts on teams being in Division I to begin with. Savannah State recently announced plans to leave Division I, so they are another school that has not found success being in Division I.

Lastly, we look at a just-announced conference tournament move, as Conference USA becomes the latest to have an event at a facility Jerry Jones had a big hand in.

We hope you enjoy this look at the college basketball off-season, and share it with all your friends who are college basketball fans.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – May 17, 2017

May 18, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we start with the NBA Draft Lottery, then talk about a big pickup for Duke, important transfers, the coaching carousel winding down and much more.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 27, 2017

April 27, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, the business of college sports, as well as that of sports media, takes center stage. We talk about the layoffs at ESPN, college basketball’s opening night, and Wichita State’s departure from the Missouri Valley Conference. We close with thoughts on a departed friend of the media business as well.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 11, 2017

April 11, 2017 by

In our first off-season edition, we look back on the season that just ended, including redemption for one team and a big development for a conference that has had more questions than success on the hardwood. We also look at players coming and going, as well as big coaching news on a day where there was a lot of it.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 3, 2017

April 4, 2017 by

We look back at Monday’s national championship game, which was not a thing of beauty but had plenty of drama. Along the way we share some post-game quotes from both coaches.

College Basketball Tonight – April 2, 2017

April 3, 2017 by

In our Final Four special edition, three head coaches join us to offer their insights on the Final Four, as well as their own programs.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch