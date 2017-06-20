Home » Columns » Currently Reading:

Two similar big men hope for a similar result once more

June 20, 2017 Columns No Comments

The national championship game had a lot of storylines this year. Many revolved around the two teams, but there was an interesting similarity between the two teams. Both had a lumbering senior big man patrolling the paint, both of whom have been underrated in a fashion in which neither might have been back in a bygone era. Those big men are intriguing prospects as the NBA Draft comes closer and closer.

And yet, North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks and Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski were in very different places a year ago.

Last year, Meeks declared for the NBA Draft, but didn’t sign with an agent. He went through the process, took in all the information, and decided his best move was to come back to Chapel Hill. There, he would lead a loaded frontcourt since Justin Jackson also opted to return after declaring without an agent, and they would welcome a promising young post player in Tony Bradley. The question was how good the Tar Heels’ perimeter would be, and we found that out – more than good enough, led by Joel Berry II.

Karnowski, meanwhile, was not a lock to return to Spokane – in fact, such a return was probably a long shot. He was still trying to work his way back from a back injury so serious, he wasn’t sure he would play again, especially given his weight. Around this time last year, he announced he would return for his senior year, but still had work to do.

Both put in plenty of work and saw their teams reach the national championship game in part from their efforts. Now comes the question of what their futures hold.

Once upon a time, Karnowski in particular would be sure to get a lot of NBA interest. Big men were all the rage about a generation ago, and teams clearly needed one. The game has changed even in the NBA, though, to the point where nowadays teams play guys who are more like power forwards – and have that kind of size – in the middle instead. Among the final four NBA teams this year, only Golden State and San Antonio start big men who even remotely resemble a true center by size, and the Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge doesn’t play much with his back to the basket. The Boston Celtics start 6’10” Al Horford in the middle and the Cleveland Cavaliers counter with the 6’9″ Tristan Thompson.

With that, Karnowski is sure to get looks in the second round of the draft, and if not drafted, to get a summer league invitation. But he may go overseas, something the Polish import can do quite easily not being originally from the United States.

Karnowski is naturally a force inside, as you might expect with his body. Don’t let that be all that informs your opinion of him, however, as he’s a lot more skilled than he gets credit for. His passing is very underrated, whether out of the post or facing the basket, and while he won’t shoot much, he can hit from a little outside the paint.

Meeks’ improved conditioning showed all year as he was even more of a force down low than earlier in his career. He posted 13 double-doubles on the season and finished with over 1,000 career rebounds after finishing third in the ACC in rebounding this season. The 6’9″ post player also converted over 54 percent of his field goal attempts, which put him behind only Wake Forest forward John Collins among ACC players.

In the national semifinal game, Meeks was unstoppable in helping the Tar Heels knock off Oregon. He scored 25 points on 11-13 shooting and had 14 rebounds, basically coming up with the game of a lifetime when it counted most, or almost anyway since the game two nights later would count a little more.

The semifinal game showed what Meeks is now capable of. He can naturally use his body, though in the NBA that will be the case to a little less of a degree since the players there are bigger, stronger and more physically mature. His improved conditioning makes a big difference for him, and rebounding is one thing that translates.

All of that means it would not be a surprise if someone snags him in the second round on Thursday night. He could earn a roster spot and help a team with his rebounding in a reserve/spot starting role. Whereas Karnowski will play in the middle at the next level, Meeks would likely be a power forward even in an era of smaller centers.

A year after Meeks and Karnowski were in very different places, they were in the same place, on the same big stage, playing for the ultimate goal. On Thursday night, just two and a half months later, both hope to be in the same place once more: NBA draftees.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – June 21, 2017

June 21, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the NBA Draft, of course, but spend much more time on the happenings at Ohio State and Louisville and the implications starting next season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – May 17, 2017

May 18, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we start with the NBA Draft Lottery, then talk about a big pickup for Duke, important transfers, the coaching carousel winding down and much more.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 27, 2017

April 27, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, the business of college sports, as well as that of sports media, takes center stage. We talk about the layoffs at ESPN, college basketball’s opening night, and Wichita State’s departure from the Missouri Valley Conference. We close with thoughts on a departed friend of the media business as well.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 11, 2017

April 11, 2017 by

In our first off-season edition, we look back on the season that just ended, including redemption for one team and a big development for a conference that has had more questions than success on the hardwood. We also look at players coming and going, as well as big coaching news on a day where there was a lot of it.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 3, 2017

April 4, 2017 by

We look back at Monday’s national championship game, which was not a thing of beauty but had plenty of drama. Along the way we share some post-game quotes from both coaches.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch