Home » Columns »Podcasts » Currently Reading:

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – August 17, 2017

August 18, 2017 Columns, Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. The summer is nearing an end, but we’ve had a couple of big stories this week, so it was an opportune time to look at the goings on there.

We start with some news out of Spain, where a terrorist attack hit Barcelona recently. That alone is noteworthy, though not so much in college basketball until you realize that four Division I programs from here are currently on a trip there. It’s not every day that four programs are on one of these trips to about the same area, but Arizona, Clemson, Oregon state and Tulane were all there.

Fortunately, everyone traveling with all four programs is known to be safe at this point. The end effect on the trip is different for each school, but safety is paramount and from that standpoint this trip will be a success for all four programs.

Next, we look at a big development from a couple of nights earlier, when Marvin Bagley III opted to re-classify into the high school class of 2017 and spend his one year of college at Duke. It’s a big deal in terms of the preseason picture, as this likely makes the Blue Devils the preseason number one pick for many.

Even with the addition of Bagley, Duke is not a slam dunk to win it all. While they have plenty of talent, an important question arises with regard to veteran leadership, especially since a number of key players from last season’s team left.

From there, we look at the news of the American Athletic Conference announcing that its tournament will be held at the new Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from 2020 through 2022. The arena will open in 2019 and has already gained several big events in college sports. What we also talk about is if this could be indicative of something else: a move of the American Athletic Conference office, which is in Providence, Rhode Island – an hour from the nearest conference member, and with no other conference member within driving distance.

We then turn to the SEC, which in recent years has been labeled a “football conference” while not having much basketball success. On the hardwood, it has largely been Kentucky, Florida and everyone else. But since mid-March, the conference has had a lot happen that could be a good sign. South Carolina made the Final Four, while two others made the Elite Eight – no other conference had as many teams reach that round. Alabama brings in a very good recruiting class, many schools look to be on the verge of getting much better, and then Missouri hired Cuonzo Martin to become their head coach – and that got them a influx of talented recruits that make the Tigers a trendy pick to make a big jump and reach the NCAA Tournament in 2017-18.

Along the way, we look at the SEC being on the verge of a nice improvement in light of a couple of key hires over the last year or so. The SEC lured Dan Leibovitz away from the American Athletic Conference to be in charge of men’s basketball, and they hired former Big East commissioner Mike Tranghese as a consultant. Both appear to be on the verge of paying big dividends.

One SEC team that has not had a good time of it has been South Carolina. Their Final Four run will be a great memory, but the Gamecocks, who were already losing senior Sindarius Thornwell, have since watched P.J. Dozier leave early and Rakym Felder get arrested a second time, prompting a suspension that will include not attending classes for the fall semester. Frank Martin has the program in a very good place, but the 2017-18 season is looking less promising now.

Finally, we touch on a story that has emerged recently about former UConn head coach Jim Calhoun. Reports have suggested that he is interested in coaching the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford when they begin a Division III program in another year. If Calhoun’s health will allow it, it would be quite a story, and one more example of how college coaches find it so hard to get away from the game. Calhoun is as competitive as they come, so we know those juices have surely been flowing. Should he take this job, however, it will be very different than what he was used to at a Division I school, as Ted notes in drawing upon the experience of others who made a similar move later in their careers.

We hope you enjoy this podcast and share it with your fellow basketball fans. Stay tuned for more podcasts coming up soon, and continue to check in as we continue our written coverage as well.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – August 17, 2017

August 18, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we check in with some good news from a few teams overseas after a big scare, plus a big addition for a championship contender, a conference on the rise, and a great coach thinking about a return to the bench.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – June 21, 2017

June 21, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the NBA Draft, of course, but spend much more time on the happenings at Ohio State and Louisville and the implications starting next season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – May 17, 2017

May 18, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we start with the NBA Draft Lottery, then talk about a big pickup for Duke, important transfers, the coaching carousel winding down and much more.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 27, 2017

April 27, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, the business of college sports, as well as that of sports media, takes center stage. We talk about the layoffs at ESPN, college basketball’s opening night, and Wichita State’s departure from the Missouri Valley Conference. We close with thoughts on a departed friend of the media business as well.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 11, 2017

April 11, 2017 by

In our first off-season edition, we look back on the season that just ended, including redemption for one team and a big development for a conference that has had more questions than success on the hardwood. We also look at players coming and going, as well as big coaching news on a day where there was a lot of it.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch