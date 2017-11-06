The Morning Dish – Monday, November 6, 2017

Just four days remain until the college basketball season tips off, and while the anticipation is building, it almost feels a bit muted. You wonder if the FBI investigation is taking a toll on this, which would not be a plus for the game. The sport is already very challenged to grab fan attention for the first month of the season thanks to college football, so this is not what the sport needs.

But we’ll hope the reality is better, and continue our look at some of the conferences this season.

The Ivy League should provide a great race this season, as well as quality basketball as there is a lot of good talent returning all around the league. Princeton and Harvard lead the way, as both return many significant pieces, but Yale should be even stronger and more of a threat to both with the return of Makai Mason from injury. Those are three strong teams – strong enough that improving teams like Penn and Columbia have a tall order in trying to leapfrog any of them in the standings.

In the MAAC, the conversation starts with two-time defending champion Iona, but the Gaels will be pushed by the likes of Manhattan, Monmouth and Fairfield just for starters. Manhattan returns most of its scoring from last season and get Richard Williams back from injury, while Monmouth returns Micah Seaborn to lead a program that has won a lot of games the past couple of seasons. Fairfield will be led by a strong Player of the Year candidate in Tyler Nelson.

In the Midwest, the MAC always provides highly competitive basketball worth watching. Western Michigan and Buffalo are solid picks to win the divisions, but they will get pushed by plenty of teams. Ball State, Toledo and Eastern Michigan figure to push the Broncos, while the Bulls will be tested by the likes of Kent State and Ohio. Akron has been on a roll, but Keith Dambrot’s departure to become the head coach at Duquesne means the Zips will be a team in transition this season.

A few years ago, Morgan State led the way in the MEAC and seemed poised to take over. The Bears didn’t quite do that, but Todd Bozeman has them ready to contend, led by senior Phillip Carr, who nearly averaged a double-double last season, and classmate Tiwian Kendley. Stalwarts Norfolk State and NC Central should push them, as well as Hampton.

The Missouri Valley Conference watched its signature program in recent years leave, but this isn’t the first time the conference has lost a successful member. What history shows us is that the conference will persist, as there is still good strength and there are programs capable of winning. Illinois State might have been at the top of that list before Deontae Hawkins graduated and transferred to Boston College. The Redbirds should still contend but return just one starter, so Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Loyola (Ill.) all look like stronger picks. Southern Illinois is your dark horse as perhaps the most experienced team in the conference, while Bradley isn’t being talked about as much but returns just about everyone from a significantly improved team.

Side Dishes

South Carolina played Sunday’s 86-67 exhibition loss to Virginia Tech (an NCAA-sanctioned extra exhibition game for hurricane relief) without guard Kory Holden, but he should be ready to go for the season opener. The Delaware transfer practiced in the days leading up to the game, but the Gamecocks opted to sit him as a way to manage his recovery from off-season knee surgery. Head coach Frank Martin said Holden would be in uniform if they had a regular season game.

Tonight’s Menu

The exhibition slate is winding down as there are just four days to go to opening night. Among those hosting exhibitions are Wichita State, Horizon League favorite Oakland, Syracuse, Alabama and California.

