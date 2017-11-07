The Morning Dish – Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Hoopville came into existence 16 years ago today. The site began as a place for many knowledgeable about a game we love to write about it. I was not here at first, but it wasn’t long before I joined in the fun. There was something novel about it, and we were basically a blog before the word “blog” became mainstream.

There was also hope of something more, a hope that has alternately seemed to come and go. It’s been that kind of ride, fun though it has often been.

Naturally, an operation like this is done with the hope that it can turn into more than just a side hustle, even if we have a realist side that constantly says something alone the lines of, “don’t bet on it”. Indeed, at the time we launched, the idea of writing about college basketball on the Web was a bit of a novelty, because online content had not really begun to disrupt the printed media industry the way it has now. If it wasn’t meant to be Hoopville, the hope was that one day, we could cover the sport for an online entity like ESPN.com, CBS Sportsline, CSTV.com (which came about a little later related to the cable network CBS later bought out), or some other.

Fast forward to today, and so much has happened. Many sites like Hoopville have come and gone; we noted this last year, but it is still interesting to reflect on it. We still see thriving sites run by friends and colleagues like Daly Dose of Hoops (where I have occasionally contributed) or City of Basketball Love, as well as Rush the Court. Considering we are among the few survivors after all these years, it is a bit remarkable.

And yet a few months ago, a reality check came in.

ESPN’s layoffs sent shockwaves through the media industry, but college sports and college basketball in particular took big hits. It was long thought that ESPN was basically immune to the economics of the media business, especially as it became more influential in the sports with the TV deals they had and the events they run. They consistently lured leading on-air and online print talent in pretty much any sport away from competitors. They consistently delivered big profits for their parent company.

But even ESPN is not immune. And college sports, including basketball, was not spared in this headline-grabbing layoff. Among those let go were Andy Katz, an incredible revelation considering anyone who got into this business after 2000 wanted to be like him. I remember learning that he was let go via a wonderful piece by Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports, and turning right around to send a stunned text message to a friend and colleague. They also let go of Dana O’Neil, who has written many terrific features over the years, and Eamonn Brennan, a rising star in the business. They let go of big names in other sports as well, but college sports took a big hit. There is no getting around that.

It drives home the reality that this is very much a tough business to make money in. We have already seen that, but seeing the biggest name take a hit like this gives a little different perspective on it.

Still, it’s been quite a ride up to this point. We have been fortunate to cover many thrillers over the years in the college game, including in conference tournaments – when everything is on the line for the kids. I have often said that while the NCAA Tournament is what gets all the publicity, conference tournaments to me are what college basketball is all about. That is the real March Madness to me.

We’ve brought you features on players, often underexposed ones whose stories are nonetheless valuable. We’ve given you previews and recaps relative to the season with conferences. We’ve brought you no shortage of great talent evaluation about the next generation of college players, and witnessed some pretty incredible games at that level, too.

And we hope to get to do it for at least another 16 years. We hope you’ll continue to come along for the ride with us.

Side Dishes

Alabama guard Collin Sexton is still trying to get his eligibility restored and was held out of the team’s exhibition game on Monday night. But that’s not the only hit they have taken, as sophomore Braxton Key will undergo meniscus surgery on Tuesday. Key was an SEC All-Freshman selection last season, and when he returns to action is to be determined.

Iowa will be without Nicholas Baer for about 3-4 weeks after he suffered a broken bone in his left little finger in practice over the weekend. The Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year last season, Baer led the Hawkeyes in rebounding, steals and blocks last season, so this is no small loss. The junior forward will not need surgery.

Nearly two months ago, Rhode Island assistant coach Tyron Boswell was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct after a disturbance at the Ryan Center, the on-campus arena for the team. On Monday, it was revealed that senior guard Stanford Robinson is also facing charges stemming from the incident, as he appeared in court on Friday on misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and simple assault. While Boswell pleaded no contest to the charges, Robinson is due in court on November 16.

In perhaps the least surprising news of the day, West Virginia announced that hometown hero Bob Huggins has had his contract extended another four years, which means he’ll be roaming the Mountaineers’ sideline until 2022. Huggins can have that job as long as he wants, and he will surely want it until he simply can’t coach anymore.

Tonight’s Menu

By far the busiest remaining night of exhibitions before the season tips off is in front of us.

It’s an especially busy night in the ACC as Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame all host exhibitions, all of them available on ACC Network Extra.

Kansas and Nebraska are the only other high-major schools hosting exhibitions.

Conference USA also multiple members in action with Texas-San Antonio and Western Kentucky hosting exhibitions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Pocket

Print

More

Email

Pinterest



Tumblr

