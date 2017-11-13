Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Monday, November 13, 2017

November 13, 2017 The Morning Dish No Comments

Sunday’s action didn’t have any major shockers, but there were several close calls. While Arizona pulled away from UMBC, Navy never really challenged Miami and Purdue ran away from Chicago State, a few others weren’t able to rest so easily early on.

And in a couple of cases, there’s reason to wonder if it is indicative of something larger that we may see play out in due time.

The most notable of these is Kentucky, a team with no real veteran leader presence like what Isaiah Briscoe would be if he stayed in school. This team is dependent tremendously on freshmen and some sophomores, especially from an intangibles standpoint. The Wildcats hosted defending America East champion Vermont, and they led by a dozen at halftime before having to hold off the Catamounts late 73-69. This follows Friday night, where they trailed Utah Valley at the half before winning the game.

The big question hanging over Kentucky, and to a lesser extent Duke, is about how much the lack of a veteran leader will affect them. Vermont is an experienced team that has won a lot of games; they went undefeated in their conference last year. They are a little different than the Wildcats, to be sure. And with a Champions Classic matchup with Kansas looming, Kentucky is 2-0 and, as much as any of John Calipari’s teams in Lexington, trying to figure things out.

Louisville trailed George Mason by three at halftime, then played a much better second half to take home a 72-61 win. Ohio State beat Radford 82-72, but couldn’t really shake the Highlanders, who made it interesting in the second half. And Illinois barely made a 15-point halftime lead stand up, holding off UT-Martin 77-74.

Out west, California held off a late rally by Cal Poly to win 85-82. The Golden Bears will be a much different team this year, and the way they won this in the stat sheet is a big part of how they will have to win later, with Don Coleman scoring 30 and Kentucky transfer Marcus Lee scoring 21. There was another close call in Pac-12 play as Washington State needed to rally from an 18-point halftime deficit to force overtime, then edge Texas Southern 86-84. Ernie Kent is thought by some to be on a hot seat in Pullman, and if the Cougars play often like they did on Sunday, that seat probably won’t cool off much.

A win is a win, to be sure, but sometimes a team’s win has good or bad signs in it. We’ll see if any of these foretell something that is to come in the future.

 

Side Dishes

In other notable action on the day, Patrick Ewing won his debut as head coach at Georgetown, as the Hoyas beat Jacksonville 73-57 behind 20 points and 15 rebounds from Jessie Govan.

 

Tonight’s Menu

Now that the opening weekend is in the books, it starts to get fun quickly. There are several good ones on tap tonight, along with a host of campus games that are part of early season tournaments.

  • Minnesota visits Providence as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games (6:30 p.m.)
  • Florida opens its season by hosting Gardner-Webb (7 p.m.)
  • Former conference rivals meet as Albany travels to Boston University (7 p.m.) and James Madison hosts Old Dominion (7 p.m.)
  • A great local rivalry matchup is Belmont hosting Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m.)
  • A solid mid-major matchup is CSU Bakersfield visiting Georgia Southern (7:30 p.m.)
  • Middle Tennessee visits Murray State in a nice matchup (8 p.m.)
  • CAA favorite College of Charleston visits Wichita State in what should be a good one (9 p.m.)
  • A sneaky good game out west is Saint Mary’s hosting New Mexico State (10 p.m.)
  • A very good one is on tap late at night on ESPNU as Nevada hosts Rhode Island.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 9, 2017

November 10, 2017 by

The season is almost here, and we take a look at some of what to expect this coming season. We have preseason polls, conference changes, a look at some conferences and some matchups to start the season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – October 2, 2017

October 2, 2017 by

The FBI has zeroed in on college basketball in a big way, and what has happened may be the beginning of a massive hit to the sport. We discuss what we know thus far in our latest podcast.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – August 17, 2017

August 18, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we check in with some good news from a few teams overseas after a big scare, plus a big addition for a championship contender, a conference on the rise, and a great coach thinking about a return to the bench.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – June 21, 2017

June 21, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the NBA Draft, of course, but spend much more time on the happenings at Ohio State and Louisville and the implications starting next season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – May 17, 2017

May 18, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we start with the NBA Draft Lottery, then talk about a big pickup for Duke, important transfers, the coaching carousel winding down and much more.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch