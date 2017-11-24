The Morning Dish – Friday, November 25, 2017

Hoping all had a wonderful Thanksgiving Day.

While Thanksgiving has long been a day for football, the day also has slowly seen college basketball joining the pigskin more regularly in the last decade, and Turkey Day this year brought a good number of savory matchups. Even more than that, it was a day for resurgence for a number of schools who sent a message to not count them out, some showing that their seasons are not over after the loss of a key player, others displaying that they are not ready to fade from the national spotlight just yet, after many had assumed they have done just that.

Earlier this week, most seemed to want to declare Missouri’s year a lost cause, if not ready to out-and-out crash in flames. That was after the announcement that prized freshman Michael Porter will have back surgery and likely miss the rest of the season, which also came after a pair of underwhelming performances in its previous two games.

Even without Porter, though, we felt good about the Tigers’ talent and ability to come together as a quality team when watching their convincing season-opening win over Iowa State. Mizzou provided some indication that it is not done yet on Thursday, blowing out Long Beach State 95-58 in the quarterfinals of the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando. A full 48 of the Tigers’ 95 points came from the bench and five scored in double figures.

Porter only played two minutes in one game for Missouri. By comparison, Rhode Island’s loss of E.C. Matthews for 4-6 weeks after a wrist injury in a tough loss at Nevada was far more impactful, for the senior guard has proven in the past the hard way through injury just how valuable he is. Matthews tore his ACL two years ago, and a promising season for the Rams went south after, so it was easy to think his injury again was a kiss goodnight to any hope his team had for national prominence this year.

URI showed its growth as a program on Thursday, though, with a big-time 75-74 win over Seton Hall in the semis of the NIT Season Tip-Off. The Pirates dominated inside, as expected, but the Rams’ Jared Terrell was the best player on the court with 32 points, including the game-winner off the glass with five seconds left. What a win for Rhode Island, one that should give it confidence the rest of the season, even if it should fall in the tourney final Friday night against Virginia, which walloped Vanderbilt 68-42 in the second semi.

Connecticut has had its share of injuries in recent years, but it has been more than injuries that have seen the Huskies fall out of the national conscious and into mid-pack status in the American Athletic Conference. UConn has simply been underwhelming since winning the national championship in 2014, and the goodwill earned by that surprising title has been exhausted; this is a program back in prove-it mode.

The Huskies did just that Thursday, defeating Oregon 71-63 in a quarterfinal game as part of the Phil Knight Invitational. Terry Larrier, Jalen Adams and Alterrique Gilbert combined for 52 points and UConn held the Ducks to 33.3% shooting, winning what was essentially a road game in Portland. Given the location, there may have been no more impressive showing by a team Thursday.

Northern Iowa was a top-15 team as recently as 2015 and just missed out on the Sweet 16 in 2016. When many proclaimed the Missouri Valley Conference to be in trouble after the departure of Wichita State this summer, it was a clear slight of a UNI program that has more than its share of accomplishments the last 12 years.

After an uncharacteristically disappointing 2016-17 season, the Panthers are back-again-with two consecutive impressive wins in the Battle 4 Atlantis, the latest a 64-60 victory over North Carolina State in the semifinals on Thursday. UNI won the battle of tempo with a team that had defeated Arizona the day before, and it got a tremendous game from Tywhon Pickford, a 6-foot-4 guard who is quickly becoming one of the most productive freshmen anywhere in the country. Pickford finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds-his fourth double-digit rebounding game this season-and Northern Iowa now is an improbable finalist at Atlantis, where it will meet Villanova. This tourney has already been a success for UNI and the MVC, which has had an outstanding start and ranked sixth in the conference RPI entering Thursday.

Side Dishes:

The other side of the Thanksgiving story is the day was troubling (some might say a complete flop) for a pair of ranked teams. Arizona and Purdue were once considered a strong possibility to meet in the Battle 4 Atlantis final (only Villanova was seen as a real threat to disrupt that). Now they are playing for seventh place. Both lost their second straight games, with the Wildcats falling to SMU 66-60 and Western Kentucky topping Purdue 77-73. The Boilermakers in particular should be concerned after trailing almost the whole way against an undermanned Hilltoppers squad. Also, others have said it this week and it’s getting harder and harder to avoid: the Big Ten collectively has had a lousy start to the season.

Today’s Menu:

It starts early with the AdvoCare Invitational semis, beginning with Missouri against St. John’s (11 a.m., ESPNews). This is another event with ridiculous split up semifinals for TV, as later Central Florida takes on West Virginia in a dandy (5 p.m., ESPN2).

Have a terrific Friday.

