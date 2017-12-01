The Morning Dish – Friday, December 1, 2017

On paper, Notre Dame playing at Michigan State was a matchup of a pair of top-five teams Thursday night. The product on the court, though, suggested teams on two entirely different levels.

Whether that is truth in the long term remains to be seen and will be born out over the course of the season. On Thursday, though, the combination of a talented, loaded team playing at a high level early in the season plus a rabid home crowd meant an early-season top-five showdown wasn’t much of a contest at all, as the No. 3-ranked Spartans built a 20-point halftime lead and easily handled the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish 81-63, allowing the Big Ten to save some face in the final game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Michigan State was at its fast-paced, board-bruising, defense-hustling best in this one, with Cassius Winston putting on a show (17 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and leading four players in double figures. The Spartans also out-rebounded the Irish 42-21, and their energy on defense was impressive, harassing Bonzie Colson into 6-for-19 shooting (17 points) and making the Irish work for every point.

Michigan State looked like a team in midseason or March form in this one. The Spartans are deep, talented, and look the part of a national title contender early on.

For Notre Dame, this one had the potential of a worst-case matchup, and it quickly became reality. As slick as the Irish are offensively, they’re notably undersized this year and mediocre on the boards in the best of years. If the shots aren’t falling-and they weren’t early on-Notre Dame will be prone to an occasional night like this. Add in a red-hot start for the Spartans-who hit 12 of their first 17 shots in leading 31-11 by midway through the half-and it’s not that hard to see how this played out the way it did.

With Duke barely getting by Indiana the night before and Kansas being a relative unknown so far even as it impressively dominates all comers early, Michigan State is going to become a chic pick as the top team in the country. We’ll see. We wouldn’t discount the impact of home court on this one, in much the same way location undoubtedly affected Duke’s tougher-than-expected battle with the Hoosiers the night before. Give Mike Brey a shot at the Spartans again in March on a neutral court and we’d expect a considerably tighter game.

Based on Thursday, though, Notre Dame is a team that still has work to do, while Michigan State has the potential to be a full-fledged juggernaut. If the Spartans are just getting started and don’t actually peak for a couple months yet…look out.

Side Dishes:

Seton Hall somehow slipped six spots out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll last week after a single one-point loss to a quality (if unranked) Rhode Island team on a neutral court. That should be rectified after the Pirates pinned Texas Tech with its first loss, defeating the Red Raiders 89-79 as part of a doubleheader at Madison Square Garden dubbed the Under Armour Reunion. The Hall has one of the best starting fives in the country, and Desi Rodriguez scored 24 and added seven rebounds. For the Red Raiders, it’s a loss but hardly a bad one, and five players scored in double figures as Tech scored its share against a good Pirates defense.

Today’s Menu:

It’s a lighter schedule, but one that gets under way early on the mainland, with a pair of games played in Belfast, Ireland. The Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic is a four-team tournament, led off today with Holy Cross against Manhattan (11:30 a.m. Eastern, CBSSN) and followed by Towson vs. La Salle (2 p.m., CBSSN). Two solid matchups, with Bill Carmody’s Crusaders against the frantic Jaspers and brawny Towson against an Explorers squad that toppled Temple last time out. Pass the morning Guinness.

Enjoy your Friday and have a great weekend.

