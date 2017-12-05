The Morning Dish – Tuesday, December 5, 2017

As bizarre and at times frustrating of a start to the season as it has been for the Big Ten, there shouldn’t be a lot of surprise that it’s taken only two games of conference basketball play for that weirdness to already start showing through in league contests.

With 10 of 14 teams playing conference opponents twice already, six are tied at 1-1. Just two teams are 2-0, and one of them is Ohio State. Just two teams are 0-2, and one of them is Iowa. Maryland and Northwestern are tied with Indiana and Penn State. Michigan State and Minnesota have a chance to provide a little more order (with Rutgers and Nebraska next, respectively), but with the way the Big Ten has been going, who would be surprised if the Golden Gophers lose to the Huskers?

Monday night provided more mystery, as well as maybe a hint of renaissance for some, and some pure frustration for others. Conference results showed Wisconsin holding off Penn State 64-63, Ohio State topping Michigan 71-62 and Indiana leveling Iowa 77-64, and all three results had a head-scratching aspect to them, if not also some reason for optimism for the winners.

Penn State appeared to have a prime opportunity Monday, a home game against a team that looked a mess in a 25-point loss to Ohio State at home two days ago and with the chance to move to 2-0 in league. Instead, it was the Badgers pushing out to a 15-point lead midway through the second half and then holding on as the Nittany Lions rallied but then settled for a bad shot in the final seconds down one with a chance to win.

Michigan led Ohio State 43-23 with just over a minute left in the first half, completely dominating the Buckeyes to that point. It took OSU just 9 1/2 minutes of game time to turn that around, though, as a 26-3 run put the Buckeyes ahead. The Wolverines rebounded and were ahead by four with under five minutes left…and then were outscored 13-2 the rest of the game.

Iowa was a chic pick as a young team on the rise coming into the season, but the Hawkeyes were underwhelming in the Cayman Islands Classic and then were bombed by Virginia Tech last week. Any hopes they would flip the switch in conference play have been dimmed by a pair of disappointing losses, the latest to a green Indiana squad that blew the game open for good with an 18-0 run late in the latter stages of the game.

The positives for the winners can’t be ignored: Wisconsin’s freshmen stepping up for a road win, and after a very un-Badgerlike game at home on Saturday; Ohio State winning its second straight in conference and Indiana continuing to rebound after an ugly loss to Indiana State to start the season. The latter two were especially picked to be among the Big Ten’s lowliest this year.

There have been plenty of early-season proclamations of how far down the Big Ten (and several leagues like it) are this year, and how it will cost them NCAA Tournament bids. It’s hard to imagine that happening-the amount of buy games the conference’s teams play will all but ensure the league’s power ratings stay high after non-conference play.

Winning “only” 70% of the Big Ten’s non-conference games won’t cost it NCAA bids. What could cost it bids, though, is lack of separation, caused when the better teams in a conference are unable to separate from perceived lesser ones. Early on, that’s looking precisely like the case in the Big Ten.

Side Dishes:

As little as Florida State was talked about before this season, it would’ve been easy for one to forget the Seminoles were a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in March. Losing four starters will do that, as will playing a Charmin-soft early schedule, but the Seminoles need to be taken seriously after spanking rival Florida 83-66 on the road Monday night. Terance Mann-one still around from last year-led FSU with 25 points, and we saw that this is what has become a typical Leonard Hamilton team-tall, rangy, athletic, and a bear to play on defense. The Gators were bothered into 36.2% shooting, and Kevaughn Allen, Chris Chiozza and Egor Koulechov all had sub-standard games (combined 8-for-29 shooting, including 2 of 14 from three-point range). Florida State barely beat Rutgers last time out, so beware of extrapolating too much from this, we do know now the Seminoles and dangerous…and the Gators are far from infallible.

freshman LiAngelo Ball is leaving school, or rather has been pulled from school by celebrity wannabe father LaVar. College hoops won’t miss them one bit, though it’s sad watching a parent treating their child like a prop for a carnival barker’s game. Apparently it’s a slow time of college basketball season, for as much anger as top 25 rankings generated Monday. Or people really are just addicted to being outraged. Probably the latter. The transgression was Georgetown getting a couple votes in the Associated Press poll because of a 6-0 start against a deliberately soft non-conference schedule. Big deal. Not to defend the Hoyas in there (obviously they shouldn’t be) but it seems about everyone should have infinitely more important fish to fry. If early in the season a voter is impressed by a team being undefeated and winning its games by an average of nearly 20 ppg, so be it. It’s a free country.

Tonight’s Menu: It’s a busy Tuesday night, as teams stay busy before final exams in the next few weeks, and also a night with a bunch of superb tilts.

The evening has some heavies early on. Villanova takes on Gonzaga (7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN) to open the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden, a major-league, intersectional primetime matchup as attractive as almost any you’ll find this non-conference season. There’s no better measure of the national program the Bulldogs have become than just how quickly they’ve gone from chic pick to be knocked off by Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference to a top-15 team. The second game at MSG has Syracuse vs. Connecticut in a Big East…er, former Big East duel (9:30 p.m., ESPN).

Have a super Tuesday.

