The Morning Dish – Saturday, December 9, 2017

On a light night of college basketball, the Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader at the Staples Center took center stage. And it was the middle game that we can take the most from, particularly one program that is on the path to overachieving.

We’ve talked about USC here in recent times, as the Trojans have thus far not lived up to expectations. They entered the season thought of as a Pac-12 contender and a top 10 team nationally. It was thought that this might be one of their best teams in a long time. Thus far, though, they have just looked okay, especially in their toughest tests.

But let’s talk about Oklahoma. And as we’ve talked plenty about Marvin Bagley III thus far, we need to talk about Trae Young.

Oklahoma is not that far removed from being a Final Four team. It was only two years ago, in fact, that the Buddy Hield-led Sooners were there. That was also a veteran cast, a group that grew together over more than three years of starting over 100 games together. This crew is different, but they have a leader, and unlike that team of a couple of years ago, they are led by a freshman in Young.

To be sure, getting Young to come there was a coup, even if it ends up being just for a year. It was thought that Kansas had an inside track to get him – to play for the more decorated program, the latest to lead them to more Big 12 and national glory – but he opted for Oklahoma instead. The thought was he would be a stud for them right away, and he has, leading the nation in scoring thus far. But he’s done more than that. He’s changed the course of this team for the season.

Friday night was just the latest example of this. Young had 29 points and nine assists, slicing and dicing the USC defense constantly. He’s helped make guys like Christian James (19 points on the evening with a career-high five three-pointers) better, though it’s not like James was lacking talent to begin with; the junior forward’s shooting numbers are up nicely with more shot attempts. Young also got the better of a point guard who’s frankly underrated nationally in Jordan McLaughlin, and his counterpart didn’t have a bad night at all (20 points, nine assists).

He’s scored at least 28 points in six straight games. And when USC rallied late, Young accepted responsibility instead of passing the buck. He understands the responsibility that comes with being a point guard and being seen as the team’s best player.

Oklahoma is now 7-1 on the season with wins over Oregon and USC. While neither looks like a lock NCAA Tournament team at this point, they aren’t slouches and one has the feeling both will ultimately get there. They have more opportunities to come when they go to Wichita State a week from today and later play Northwestern before Big 12 play begins. There, no one will pick them to dethrone Kansas, but they’ve already surpassed expectations. And Young should only be better by then with a few more college games under his belt.

Side Dishes

Arizona State won the first game of the tripleheader at the Staples Center, knocking off St. John’s 82-70 to remain undefeated going into their Sunday game at Kansas. The last game of the night was a dandy, as TCU looked like they might be in control before Nevada rallied behind Cody Martin (27 points, 11 rebounds) and made it a ballgame. TCU was able to hang on for an 84-80 win.

One other game of note last night involved one of the hottest teams in the country, as Missouri State won their seventh straight to go to 9-2 overall, an 88-75 win over Hampton. Alize Johnson continues to be a double-double machine as he had 17 points and 12 rebounds, his third straight game with one and sixth on the season.

James Madison and Richmond were slated to meet on Saturday evening, but inclement weather expected to hit Virginia has changed that plan as the game has been postponed to Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tonight’s Menu

As can be expected, a lot of games are on tap, which gives us plenty to choose from to check out.

A few good matchups are on tap right away. In Chestnut Hill, Boston College hosts Duke in the ACC opener for both teams, while Michigan hosts UCLA and Wisconsin hosts Marquette in a great rivalry game, all at noon.

Two mid-majors off to great starts battle in Mount Pleasant as Central Michigan (7-1) hosts Tennessee Tech (7-3) at 1 p.m.

Two teams trying to get some momentum going will meet as Indiana visits Louisville (2 p.m.)

Another rivalry will be renewed in Omaha as Creighton hosts Nebraska (2:30 p.m.)

The Never Forget Tribute Classic is on tap at the Prudential Center in Newark, and it starts with one of the better matchups of the day as VCU takes on Seton Hall (3 p.m.) before Florida battles Cincinnati in what could be the best one (6 p.m.)

Oklahoma State hosts Wichita State (4 p.m.)

Colorado has a chance for a high quality win as they take their 7-1 record to Xavier (5 p.m.)

Minnesota gets a tough road test as they head to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas (6:45 p.m.)

A long-awaited home game is on tap for Delaware as they host former head coach Mike Brey and Notre Dame (7 p.m.)

The Backyard Brawl is on tap with West Virginia visiting Pittsburgh (8 p.m.)

One of the last games of the night should be a good one, though it has lost a bit of luster, as Arizona hosts Alabama (10 p.m.)

An intriguing matchup even later than that is Illinois taking on UNLV at MGM Grand Garden Arena (11:59 p.m.)

