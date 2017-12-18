Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Monday, December 18, 2017

December 18, 2017 The Morning Dish No Comments

All jobs at schools in high-major conferences are not created equal. Some are unquestionably better ones than others, and that’s also the case within conferences at other levels as well. A few days ago, Charlotte’s surprising dismissal of Mark Price reminded us of that, and Adam Glatczak did a great job talking about that and the larger subject.

One of those jobs that is a lot tougher than others at the same level is Penn State. Plenty have tried, without great success, and Pat Chambers is the latest. It’s taken a while, but this shapes up as being as good a season as any to be the breakthrough that he needs.

And even having said that, the Nittany Lions will enter Big Ten play having a lot of work still to do. But their 9-3 start, bolstered by two straight convincing wins over Atlantic 10 schools, certainly helps. They beat George Washington 74-54 last Saturday, then went to Fairfax and beat George Mason by an almost identical 72-54 on Sunday with two players posting double-doubles.

Having highlighted those recent wins, though, as noted the Nittany Lions have a lot of work to do. Their remaining non-conference games offer no additional quality win opportunities (Binghamton, Rider and Coppin State, all at home), and their RPI right now is in the 90s as they don’t have a single win over a top 150 team. The jury is out on how they may fare in the Big Ten; in early games, they won at Iowa and lost by one to Wisconsin at home, and as we’ve written before, the picture on Wisconsin is hardly clear right now.

It’s taken time, but Chambers has the personnel for a better shot this time around. He has one of the Big Ten’s best guards in Tony Carr leading the perimeter, with the sophomore duo of Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins up front. Josh Reaves may be emerging alongside Carr and Shep Garner. Among the many things he does well, Carr is shooting an unreal 55 percent from long range thus far. The Nittany Lions won comfortably without him on Sunday (he was suspended for the game and will return on Tuesday), which may be the best sign of all. Stevens and Watkins both had double-doubles on Sunday, taking advantage of the smaller Patriots.

Penn State’s last head coach, Ed DeChellis, left his alma mater to go to Navy. Usually, you see a coaching move the other way around. But DeChellis saw the writing on the proverbial wall at a football school where it’s very tough to win. Pat Chambers continues to try, and he might have his best team yet in Happy Valley. Whether or not it adds up to an NCAA Tournament bid remains to be seen, and it’s far from clear. But it looks to be more worth paying attention to than previously thought.

 

Side Dishes

The headline game on a day where the NFL took center stage for most sports fans was a good one. Tennessee led for much of the game, but Joel Berry II (21 points) and North Carolina came through late to pull out a 78-73 win at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game marks the first time all season the Tar Heels have been in a game that was decided by single digits, and it marks the second year in a row they trailed for a while before winning.

Also of note, Arizona State remained undefeated by knocking off Vanderbilt 76-64 behind another big game from Tra Holder (25 points).

The MSG Holiday Festival has unfortunately lost some luster in recent years and is now just a doubleheader. On Sunday, Army clobbered Air Force 79-54 in the first game, then St. John’s improved to 9-2 with a 69-59 win over Iona.

 

Tonight’s Menu

The week or so before Christmas is always a time where teams make a big push to get some final non-conference games in. As such, this is as busy a Monday night as we’re going to have for a while.

  • None of the matchups will grab your attention, but a number of ranked teams are in action at home on the night: Michigan State (Houston Baptist, 6 p.m.), Kansas (Omaha, 7 p.m.), Florida State (Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.), Gonzaga (IUPUI, 9 p.m.), TCU (Texas Southern, 9 p.m.), and Arizona (North Dakota State, 9 p.m.)
  • One interesting matchup is Wake Forest traveling to Coastal Carolina (7 p.m.)
  • An interesting in-state matchup is Fort Wayne visiting Indiana (8 p.m.)
  • The best games of the night are a bit later as SMU hosts 10-1 Boise State and UT Arlington visits Creighton, both 9 p.m. tips.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 8, 2017

December 8, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a bizarre finish to an early-season tournament game, the Pac-12’s early struggles, Florida teams going in different directions and two northeast teams trending less relevant even as they excite fans at a famous arena.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 22, 2017

November 22, 2017 by

In our pre-Thanksgiving podcast, we look at a key injury that is likely to be devastating for his team and an under-the-radar 4-0 week, then move on to some early SEC impressions and a couple of teams that just continue to win.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 9, 2017

November 10, 2017 by

The season is almost here, and we take a look at some of what to expect this coming season. We have preseason polls, conference changes, a look at some conferences and some matchups to start the season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – October 2, 2017

October 2, 2017 by

The FBI has zeroed in on college basketball in a big way, and what has happened may be the beginning of a massive hit to the sport. We discuss what we know thus far in our latest podcast.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – August 17, 2017

August 18, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we check in with some good news from a few teams overseas after a big scare, plus a big addition for a championship contender, a conference on the rise, and a great coach thinking about a return to the bench.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch