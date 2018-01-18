Home » Columns »Podcasts » Currently Reading:

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 18, 2018

January 18, 2018 Columns, Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. In this podcast, we cover a lot of ground.

The first subject is a big win by SMU, as they go to Wichita State and beat the Shockers. It’s another quality win for a Mustangs team that earlier in the day is probably not an NCAA Tournament team, but their profile gets a nice boost.

We continue on the theme of big road wins by going back two nights. On Monday night, both Duke and Kansas were on the ropes; both were well on their way to a road loss. Then the second half happened. Both teams rallied, with Duke knocking off Miami and Kansas finding a way to beat West Virginia not unlike how they did last year in Lawrence.

From there, we transition into the very unsettled Big Ten. At this point, we know Purdue is the class of the conference, with Ohio State also being undefeated in conference play buy the jury still out on just how good this Buckeye team is, Michigan State and Michigan following them. Beyond them is an unclear picture overall, but Purdue is the team to beat based on current play. The Boilermakers are a rarity nowadays – a high-major team full of seniors, including Vincent Edwards, who might be as valuable as any player in the country.

After that, the SEC is the subject, and there is one basic message from games thus far: don’t follow bracketologists. The SEC is so even, so competitive from top to bottom, we are likely to see bracketologists project one team or another to be in or out, or moving from one seed to another, almost daily. We saw examples of it the last couple of nights: Georgia pulls one out at surprising LSU, South Carolina beats Kentucky, Arkansas falls to 2-4 but is still a pretty good team, Alabama beats Auburn without Collin Sexton, and Missouri edged Tennessee in a matchup of good teams.

Finally, we touch on news that the NCAA seems poised to move the season-opening games up by three days. It’s a move that is really questionable at best given that the sport struggles for much of the first month or so to grab attention away from college football; right now, Saturdays are basically dead days for college basketball in November for that reason. Moving the start of the season up by a few days just seems to add to the time it has to compete with football.

We hope you enjoy this episode and share it with your fellow college basketball fans. We’ll talk again next week.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 18, 2018

January 18, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about big road wins for a few teams, including a couple of bluebloods that looked destined for losses, as well as an unsettled Big Ten beyond one team, an SEC where you shouldn’t pay attention to bracketologists, and the problems with a proposed earlier start to the college basketball season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 11, 2018

January 11, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about several big pieces of news away from game play, one of which puts a lot in perspective. We also talk about the lack of dominant teams and how this has shown up in the results, especially this past weekend.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 4, 2018

January 4, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we start with a big game in the Big East, then move on to the sudden lack of undefeated teams, a big injury in the ACC, and a powerhouse that looks vulnerable in a stacked conference they have long ruled.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 8, 2017

December 8, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a bizarre finish to an early-season tournament game, the Pac-12’s early struggles, Florida teams going in different directions and two northeast teams trending less relevant even as they excite fans at a famous arena.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 22, 2017

November 22, 2017 by

In our pre-Thanksgiving podcast, we look at a key injury that is likely to be devastating for his team and an under-the-radar 4-0 week, then move on to some early SEC impressions and a couple of teams that just continue to win.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch