Rutgers drills Iowa: Points of emphasis

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The first Big Ten win this season was a close call over Wisconsin. The second saw Rutgers run and hide from Iowa on Wednesday with an 80-64 triumph at the Louis Brown Athletic Center.

The points of emphasis:

1. Rutgers came out with energy. A few days removed from a one-sided loss at home to Ohio State, the Scarlet Knights came out strong building an 11-4 lead through the first six minutes. Rutgers got out in transition, moved the ball and defended on the other end. Six minutes does not a game make, but that energized start carried over the remainder of the contest.

2. Weathering the loss of Mike Williams. Rutgers’ captain Mike Williams went down with an ankle injury the day before the Ohio State game. Losing a leader, a nine-point scorer who can rebound and provide a spark off the bench, is never easy. The loss was not the only reason for the Ohio State loss, but it was felt. Given a few days to prepare for Iowa, coach Steve Pikiell required each team member to alter their role and be ready. “It was all hands on deck,” Pikiell said following the Iowa contest.

3. Offensive differences and disparity. Rutgers shared the ball, handing out 18 assists on 29 field goals (a 62 percent) assist rate. That created good ball movement and the availability of good looks throughout the game. Rutgers placed four players in double figures led by Corey Sanders with 18. On the other hand, Iowa struggled to get any offensive consistency. The Hawkeyes were led by Jordan Bohannon with a game-high 23 points. For most of the game their offense was anything but the well oiled machine Rutgers was on this night.

“We were too much one-on-one offensively,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery lamented. “That’s not what we are about.”

Rutgers improved to 12-8 overall and 2-5 in conference. Iowa fell to 10-10 with a 1-6 Big Ten record.

Possessions: 67

Offensive efficiency: Rutgers 119, Iowa 96

Key factor: Turnover rate. Rutgers posted a better-than-average 16 percent, while Iowa was forced into an exceptionally high 25 percent due to their 17 turnovers.

Iowa actually shot better from three (8 of 19 for 42 percent) than inside the arc (16 for 42 at 38 percent).

