Home » Columns » Currently Reading:

Saturday Notes – January 20, 2018

January 21, 2018 Columns No Comments

This Saturday wasn’t quite the same as some recent ones in that there weren’t many upsets or other surprising results. They weren’t lacking, to be sure, but this time around we saw more of teams staying on a roll or perhaps stopping the bleeding by winning games they should.

There were some big or otherwise important results on the day, though, so without further ado, here are some comments on some of the day’s games.

Villanova 81, UConn 61: Just 18 points in the first half for the Huskies, and in Hartford to boot. They were overmatched.

Oklahoma State 83, Oklahoma 81 (OT): A big win for the Cowboys to get to 3-4 in the Big 12, and it’s a reminder that every team in the Big 12 has a legitimate path to the NCAA Tournament – a tribute to how deep the conference is this year.

Iowa State 70, Texas Tech 52: Speaking of having a legitimate path to the NCAA Tournament, the Cyclones are 2-5 in the Big 12 but have good wins already, opportunities for more just like this, and basically no chance for a bad loss because of the conference’s depth.

Kansas 70, Baylor 67: Kansas just finds a way to win once more, and remain on top at 6-1.

West Virginia 86, Texas 51: Not a good one for the Longhorns, who have been consistently inconsistent.

Kansas State 73, TCU 68: The Horned Frogs continue to have a tough go of it in conference play, with this being the first loss to a team you feel like they should beat save for it being in Manhattan.

Florida 66, Kentucky 64: A big road win for Florida, looking more like they did early in the season. Chris Chiozza continues to be the picture of toughness, and he had a nice stat line as well with 13 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Auburn 79, Georgia 65: Talk about a tale of two halves – Georgia was up by 14 at the half, then it was all Auburn in the second half.

Tennessee 73, South Carolina 65: An impressive road win for the Volunteers as they hold off the Gamecocks, who tried to build off momentum from beating Kentucky a few days earlier.

Alabama 68, Mississippi State 62: Alabama caps off a good week to quietly reach 5-2 in SEC play.

Arkansas 97, Ole Miss 93: The Razorbacks needed to stop the bleeding, and this win does just that.

Texas A&M 60, Missouri 49: The Aggies have now won two in a row. The question is if they’re now establishing some momentum after a rough start to SEC play.

Purdue 87, Iowa 64: While the Hawkeyes have had better teams, they are still tough at Carver Hawkeye Arena. This is an impressive win for a Purdue team that is playing as well as anyone in the country, and along the way they went 20-33 from long range.

Ohio State 67, Minnesota 49: This was played at Madison Square Garden as part of a basketball-hockey doubleheader. The main idea is to increase the conference’s presence in the east, especially ahead of the conference tournament being at MSG as well. The basketball game was, unfortunately, a bit of a dud, as the Buckeyes allow just 18 second-half points to keep pace with Purdue.

Clemson 67, Notre Dame 58: The Fighting Irish are gamely battling, and were right there with the Tigers in a tough place to win even when Clemson is down. But they just didn’t have enough in this one.

Florida State 91, Virginia Tech 82: While the Hokies are a good team, you have to start wondering about them at 2-4 in the ACC, with this loss coming in Blacksburg to a Seminole team that has scuffled of late.

Arizona 73, Stanford 71: Sean Miller still has yet to lose to Stanford, but this surprising showdown was a close one. In the final seconds you had to wonder if the Cardinal would get more late heroics.

USC 74, Oregon State 67: A big road sweep for the Trojans to go to 6-2 in Pac-12 play, and it was a far different result from their cross-town rivals.

Oregon 94, UCLA 91: It’s actually remarkable that the Bruins even had a chance at the buzzer considering they trailed by double digits for a lot of the game. The Bruins were swept out of Oregon.

Washington 72, Colorado 62: It’s been tough for teams to win on the road in the Pac-12, but the Huskies took this one to go to 4-3.

Saint Mary’s 72, Pacific 69: No letdown for the Gaels following their big win at Gonzaga a couple of nights earlier.

Xavier 73, Seton Hall 64: Not a good week for Seton Hall, but chalk it up to a tough schedule as they went on the road against one good team and then had to host a top challenger to Villanova.

Providence 85, Creighton 71: The Friars appear to be back on track as they go to 5-2 in the Big East. This is a team that had the talent and experience to give Villanova a good push.

Georgetown 93, St. John’s 89 (2 OT): The Red Storm remain winless in Big East play at 0-8.

Houston 73, Wichita State 59: In the span of a few days, the Shockers went from leading the American Athletic Conference to losing two straight games, something that hasn’t happened often of late.

Nevada 74, Boise State 68: Round one to the home team in this showdown. Boise State had their chances late, but the Wolfpack made the big plays with the game on the line to pull this one out.

Fresno State at Air Force, ppd.: Here’s one unheralded result of the federal government shutdown, as Air Force canceled athletic events because of it.

Rhode Island 88, Dayton 74: This trip had been a house of horrors lately for the Rams, but they won this convincingly to remain undefeated in Atlantic 10 play.

Middle Tennessee 66, Western Kentucky 62: This evens up Conference USA as both are 6-1, but it’s a little bigger as the Blue Raiders did it on the road.

Belmont 83, Austin Peay 59: This was supposed to be an OVC showdown, but after halftime it was anything but as Belmont outscored Austin Peay 53-31 in the latter frame and got 31 points from Dylan Windler.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72, Prairie View A&M 66: Is a new team emerging this year in the SWAC? The Golden Lions are hardly a traditional power, but they’re 6-0 after winning on the road.

Grambling State 72, Jackson State 45: Speaking of which, this was quite a way for Jackson State to suffer their first loss – a home blowout.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 18, 2018

January 18, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about big road wins for a few teams, including a couple of bluebloods that looked destined for losses, as well as an unsettled Big Ten beyond one team, an SEC where you shouldn’t pay attention to bracketologists, and the problems with a proposed earlier start to the college basketball season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 11, 2018

January 11, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about several big pieces of news away from game play, one of which puts a lot in perspective. We also talk about the lack of dominant teams and how this has shown up in the results, especially this past weekend.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 4, 2018

January 4, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we start with a big game in the Big East, then move on to the sudden lack of undefeated teams, a big injury in the ACC, and a powerhouse that looks vulnerable in a stacked conference they have long ruled.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 8, 2017

December 8, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a bizarre finish to an early-season tournament game, the Pac-12’s early struggles, Florida teams going in different directions and two northeast teams trending less relevant even as they excite fans at a famous arena.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 22, 2017

November 22, 2017 by

In our pre-Thanksgiving podcast, we look at a key injury that is likely to be devastating for his team and an under-the-radar 4-0 week, then move on to some early SEC impressions and a couple of teams that just continue to win.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch