Home » Columns »Podcasts » Currently Reading:

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2018

January 26, 2018 Columns, Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. With the weekend approaching, we have a lot to look forward to, but there’s a lot that has just happened to talk about as well.

We start with the Big Ten, where Thursday was a wild night. Purdue stayed on a roll, holding off Michigan in an entertaining game with great three-point shooting by both teams. The Boilermakers ultimately sweep Michigan and remain undefeated in conference play. The same could not be said for Ohio State, though, as the Buckeyes lost on a buzzer-beater.

What does this mean for the Big Ten? We look at how the conference is shaping up, including what could happen for the NCAA Tournament if it were to begin now.

From there, we turn to the ACC. Virginia is two games ahead of everyone else entering a very tough stretch, but is anyone talking about it? There is now something that might help take attention away from the Cavaliers’ performance: Louisville may be punished severely by the NCAA. Dan Dakich said that the NCAA is set to penalize them heavily, but the report has yet to gain much traction as the school denied it.

In the face of this, the Cardinals gamely battled Miami on the road on Wednesday night, but lost. We talk about that game and how the ACC as a whole is shaping up, and also want to call your attention to a story on Louisville by our Paul Borden.

Louisville’s adversity this season included their non-conference slate ending with a thud as arch-rival Kentucky annihilated them. The Wildcats have not exactly prospered since then, however, as they just fell out of the Top 25 for the first time in almost four years after losing at South Carolina and at home to Florida last week. Simply put, this Kentucky team isn’t up there with other recent ones, and the Wildcats may have been surpassed in the one-and-done recruiting game.

That leads us into the Big 12/SEC Challenge this Saturday, with ten games to watch led by Kentucky at West Virginia at 7 p.m. We look at that and more as we look ahead and wrap up. We didn’t stop there, though, throwing around ideas for something similar to this, and possibly even with mid-majors, where once upon a time we had ESPN BracketBusters.

We hope you enjoy the podcast and share it with your fellow college basketball fans. Let us know what you think, including on Twitter where you can find me. We look forward to talking about college basketball again next week.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2018

January 26, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a wild night in the Big Ten, adversity and a quiet leader in the ACC, what to make of Kentucky and look ahead to the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 18, 2018

January 18, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about big road wins for a few teams, including a couple of bluebloods that looked destined for losses, as well as an unsettled Big Ten beyond one team, an SEC where you shouldn’t pay attention to bracketologists, and the problems with a proposed earlier start to the college basketball season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 11, 2018

January 11, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about several big pieces of news away from game play, one of which puts a lot in perspective. We also talk about the lack of dominant teams and how this has shown up in the results, especially this past weekend.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 4, 2018

January 4, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we start with a big game in the Big East, then move on to the sudden lack of undefeated teams, a big injury in the ACC, and a powerhouse that looks vulnerable in a stacked conference they have long ruled.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 8, 2017

December 8, 2017 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a bizarre finish to an early-season tournament game, the Pac-12’s early struggles, Florida teams going in different directions and two northeast teams trending less relevant even as they excite fans at a famous arena.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch