Home » Columns »Podcasts » Currently Reading:

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 7, 2018

February 7, 2018 Columns, Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. As the great rivalry matchups hit, we have plenty to look back on both early in this week and over the weekend that was, and then we look ahead as well.

First, we talk about Tennessee and Kentucky after the Volunteers edged the Wildcats 61-59 for their first season sweep in 19 years. It’s a reminder that Rick Barnes is a pretty good coach, as the Volunteers don’t have the individual talent of Kentucky although they have more experience and don’t lack talent. Tennessee is all alone in second place in the SEC, while Kentucky is further back and has a tough schedule remaining before the SEC Tournament. This Kentucky team has some resemblance to the team of 2013-14 that was very inconsistent in the regular season before making a run to the national title game, but the comparison doesn’t seem likely to extend that far.

We then go on to talk about the wild Saturday of college basketball we just had, which began with St. John’s beating Duke. In fact, the Blue Devils, Kansas and Kentucky all lost on the same day as ranked teams for the first time in over a decade.

The next subject is a Big Ten showdown coming up on Wednesday night as Purdue hosts Ohio State. The Boilermakers are winning in an unorthodox way – with a senior-laden team, without flash, by moving the ball (assisting on over 60 percent of their baskets) and shooting over 50 percent from the field, including almost 43 percent from long range, as a result. Ohio State, meanwhile, has been quite the turnaround once Big Ten play began, with the big change for this team being better defense.

Purdue is one of a dozen teams remaining that has not lost a conference game yet this year. We run down the list, then Ted and I both talk about who has the toughest and easiest road to finishing conference play undefeated.

Finally, we look ahead a little more and also note that this weekend will feature Autism Speaks Coaches Powering Forward. Towson head coach Pat Skerry and USF assistant coach Tom Herrion created it in 2014, as both have sons diagnosed with autism. We invite you to find out more about the event, autism and Autism Speaks at this link.

We hope you enjoy the show and share it with your fellow college basketball fans. We look forward to coming back again next week.

 

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 7, 2018

February 7, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a big sweep in the SEC, look back on the wild Saturday, then talk about a Big Ten showdown and some undefeated teams in conference play.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 31, 2018

January 31, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a lot of what has happened in the ACC and SEC, including the Big 12/SEC Challenge, whether or not Kentucky is turning a corner, as well as the story at Michigan State.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2018

January 26, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a wild night in the Big Ten, adversity and a quiet leader in the ACC, what to make of Kentucky and look ahead to the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 18, 2018

January 18, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about big road wins for a few teams, including a couple of bluebloods that looked destined for losses, as well as an unsettled Big Ten beyond one team, an SEC where you shouldn’t pay attention to bracketologists, and the problems with a proposed earlier start to the college basketball season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 11, 2018

January 11, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about several big pieces of news away from game play, one of which puts a lot in perspective. We also talk about the lack of dominant teams and how this has shown up in the results, especially this past weekend.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch