The Morning Dish – Thursday, February 8, 2018

St. John’s and St. Bonaventure. What a night it was Wednesday for a pair of Catholic schools in New York on the college basketball scene.

Also, if anyone has been lulled into thinking there are three teams this season far and away above everyone else? Wednesday night provided the reality check.

It became easy to forget throughout January as St. John’s racked up one loss or another in the rugged Big East that the Johnnies were a more-than competent team in November and December, one that looked like it would be in contention for an NCAA Tournament bid.

If one ever needed a reminder, though, they’ve received one in the most resounding of ways, as the Red Storm suddenly has as high-profile of a pair of consecutive wins as can almost be imagined. First, there was a win at Madison Square Garden over Duke on Saturday, and that’s been followed up with an incredible 79-75 win over top-ranked Villanova on the road on Wednesday.

Shamorie Ponds has been a fairly underappreciated star of this season, and he scored 26 and played all 40 minutes for SJU, which went with an iron six lineup. Just six players took the court and all five starters playing at least 31 minutes.

The win was the Johnnies’ first in the Big East this year, and their first over a No. 1-ranked team since its Final Four season in 1985. Meanwhile, Villanova finally may have reached a breaking point with injuries; the Wildcats played without Eric Paschall, out with a concussion, and went with a limited seven-man rotation themselves. More of a problem, though: ‘Nova made just 8 of 33 from three-point range.

Eight three-pointers for Villanova was two less than the triple total for St. Bonaventure’s Jaylen Adams alone on Wednesday. The Bonnies senior is suddenly the hottest player in the country over the past five days-even more than you-know-who at Oklahoma-and he hit 10 three-pointers in a 44-point eruption in his team’s 79-56 win over Saint Louis.

Adams had just set a career-high with 40 points on Saturday with eight three-pointers, including the game-winner in the final seconds of St. Bonaventure’s win at Duquesne. He improved on even that by making 14 of 18 shots, including 10 of 13 from long range against a SLU team that actually has been pretty solid defensively this year.

Adams is a senior who was expected to have a massive final season but missed six games early with an injury and has had ups and downs since. In fact, he had scored a season-low five points just a week from last night in a win over George Mason. He’s rolling of late, though, and so are the Bonnies again as they’ve won five straight and continue to climb out of an early Atlantic 10 hole and make a run at an NCAA Tournament bid that’s there for the taking for a team that has wins away from home against Buffalo, Maryland, Syracuse and Vermont.

Side Dishes:

The top three teams were all in action Wednesday. Two of them lost, and the third one almost did. In addition to Villanova, Purdue also was knocked off in stunning fashion with Ohio State coming back for a 64-63 win on the road at Mackey Arena to snap the Boilermakers’ 19-game win streak. Keita Bates-Diop scored on a putback with just over two seconds left and the Buckeyes rallied from 14 down midway through the second half.

also was knocked off in stunning fashion with coming back for a 64-63 win on the road at Mackey Arena to snap the Boilermakers’ 19-game win streak. scored on a putback with just over two seconds left and the Buckeyes rallied from 14 down midway through the second half. Virginia also was in real danger of falling, trailing Florida State by 10 on the road at halftime before playing a near flawless second half to defeat the Seminoles 59-55. UVA committed just one second half turnover and held FSU without a field goal for the final 9:01, and now is the new heir to the No. 1 ranking if it beats Virginia Tech on Saturday. Speaking of the Hokies, they got a career-best 32 from Justin Robinson in an 85-75 win over North Carolina State for their fourth win in five games.

81-80. Duane Wilson split two free throws with 3.5 seconds left after foul call influenced by the silly semi-circle under the basket, a call that officials could’ve made just fine without a random line on the court. Make no mistake, though-the Aggies outplayed the Tigers, shooting 54.1% and punishing Auburn in side in leading much of the way. Freshman T.J. Starks had easily his biggest game as a collegian, hitting 8 of 12 shots in scoring 23 points. Seton Hall continues to put up some very puzzling and disappointing performances. The Pirates were simply outworked at home by Marquette in an 88-85 loss, the much-smaller Golden Eagles drilling SHU on the glass for the second time this year. If being outrebounded 42-32 wasn’t bad enough, there was the Pirates’ 20-for-33 free throw shooting performance, including 5 of 12 in an uninspired the first half. This is obviously a good win for Marquette, but the way the Hall played here, one has to question just how good of a win it will actually be by the end of the year?

also was in danger of a shocking loss in the Big East, but Marcus Foster saved the Bluejays with a three-pointer in the final seconds for a 76-75 win at DePaul. The battle for Richmond this year was all Richmond . The Spiders completed a season sweep of city rival VCU , winning 77-76 as Khwan Fore hit a free throw with just under four seconds left. The Spiders tied the game just before that on a steal and layup right under the Rams’ basket by Jacob Gilyard with 31 seconds left. Richmond has now won six of its last seven.



The biggest takeaway from this is once again just how shortsighted the NCAA was when it went strictly for maximum money with its latest NCAA tourney contract. Anything that is reducing exposure of the Final Four or Selection Show-the two most visible events around the NCAA Tournament-is a bad move, and it’s just a fact that, of the large amount of population that still gets most of its viewing content from TV, a fair amount of that does not have cable TV in one form or another. Why the NCAA would approve of less visibility for its crown jewel events, while at the same time talking out of the side of its mouth about wanting to make them ‘more visible’…it makes absolutely no sense.

Tonight’s Menu:

Thursday night starts early again with the Northeast Conference batting leadoff, and league-leading Wagner hosting last-place Bryant (5 p.m. Eastern, CBSSN). There are two more especially good ones as Robert Morris goes to St. Francis (N.Y.) and St. Francis (Pa.) is at LIU . Those four-yes, four-teams are tied for third in the conference with 7-5 marks.

Have a great Thursday.

