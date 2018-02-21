The Morning Dish – Wednesday, February 21, 2018

The Southeastern Conference is almost certainly on the precipice of a banner year for NCAA Tournament berths. Just which of those teams will receive them, though, and what might happen with them when they get there, will continue to be a confounding mystery.

Another busy Tuesday night SEC slate once again brought its share of results that defy logic. There was Mississippi State winning on the road at Texas A&M-handily, a 93-81 victor. There was an Arkansas team that has been infinitely better at home than away getting stomped 87-72 at home by Kentucky, a team that was on a four-game losing streak just last week. And then there was Mississippi, led by interim coach Tony Madlock after Andy Kennedy cut the cord two days ago, hitting the road and toppling Missouri 90-87 in overtime, a perplexing loss for a Tigers team that had made believers out of most with a recent five-game winning streak.

Add in LSU’s far less surprising 78-68 win at home over Vanderbilt, and the result of it all is a conference seemingly performing a lab experiment to see just how many teams can be bunched together as closely as possible, in as creative of ways as possible. After Tuesday, six SEC teams are separated by half a game between 8-6 and 8-7, and in all 12 of the conference’s 14 teams are between 8-6 and 5-10. And it’s not just the parity, it’s the wide array of performances within that parity that makes this league impossible to handicap.

None personifies that better than Texas A&M, which has run incredibly hot and cold this year-in part due to a rash of injuries and suspensions-and now with point guard Duane Wilson out for the year they are hurting badly for depth, especially in the backcourt. It sure seems this is not the same team as even a couple weeks ago that was winning at Auburn and taking care of Kentucky at home back-to-back as part of a four-game winning streak.

While Mississippi State obviously deserves credit for being tough enough to go on the road and take it to a squad that has been ranked multiple times this season, just who exactly did they beat? The squad that hammered West Virginia? Or the one that has seven losses by double-digit margins since the new year? It will not be an easy question to answer.

Similar can be said of Missouri. The Tigers have put together a nice collection of wins including recent ones over Alabama (on the road), Kentucky and Texas A&M when it was ranked. At the same time, Mizzou also has losses now against Illinois and Ole Miss-neither in a road environment-and also has continued to lose players as the season goes on, with the latest being Terrence Phillips, who it was announced Tuesday is officially no longer a part of the team.

And then there’s Arkansas, which had a pristine 14-1 record at Bud Walton Arena entering Tuesday night, had won four in a row entering the game and also-see a pattern here?-was coming off a win over Texas A&M. The Razorbacks are another team that has enough quality wins to make the NCAA tourney. But when they’ve lost, it’s often been in explosive fashion-six of the nine losses are by 14 points or more, including an inexplicable 21-point loss to LSU at home and a 26-point blowout at Houston.

The SEC is most likely going to benefit from all this chaos, in part due to smart non-conference scheduling and the league’s taking care of business almost without fail in winnable non-conference games (an incredible 95-4 mark against teams ranked below 100 in the RPI, even as the league is just 6-17 out of conference against RPI top 25 teams). What it will result in for victories in March, though, is impossible to guess.

Side Dishes

West Virginia took care of Baylor on the road 71-60 in a game not nearly as close as the final score indicated. This looked more like vintage WVU, who shut down the hosts on 32.8% shooting, while the Bears looked badly ordinary here.

Tonight’s Menu

The night starts with several early ones, including a pair in the Big East. Xavier is at Georgetown (6:30 p.m. Eastern, FS1), while at the same time Seton Hall goes to Providence (6:30 p.m., Fox Sports regional). Later, St. John’s is at Marquette (8:30 p.m., Fox Sports regional), which is unlikely to have Markus Howard, who is doubtful after taking a hard fall and injuring his hip Saturday at Creighton.

Have a great Wednesday, the 13th day of the Winter Olympics.

