Big Ten Tournament: Second round rundown

March 2, 2018

NEW YORK – The second round of action at Madison Square Garden provided four interesting story lines. Wisconsin set its pace, holding off a Maryland team in dire need of moving on in the tournament to keep NCAA hopes alive. Michigan was tested and successfully met the challenge of Iowa. Northwestern’s campaign came to a quiet close as Penn State advanced. The final game of the night saw the local fans thrill in another surprise from Rutgers. A 21-4 leate first half run sparked another upset as the Scarlet Knights defeated Indiana.

Second round scores:

Wisconsin 59, Maryland 54
Michigan 77, Iowa 71 (OT)
Penn State 65, Northwestern 57
Rutgers 76, Indiana 69

For the latter part of the season Wisconsin has been a different team. The Badgers were much improved, and in the first game of the second round, effectively ended Maryland’s hopes for Selection Sunday. In a 57-possession game, optimal Wisconsin pace, the Badgers defeated Maryland 59-54.

Day two of the Big Ten Tournament was a busy one with four games on tap (Ray Floriani photo)

Ethan Happ led the Badgers with 14 points. Kevin Huerter of Maryland led all with 20 points, hitting a succession of big shots for the Terrapins down the stretch. A key number was in the turnover category. The Terrapins committed 12 for a 21 percent TO rate. That latter figure is not disastrous, yet in a game of limited possessions, losing one of every five to a miscue is huge. And it proved to be decisive.

With seconds left Maryland inbounded in their front court, hoping to get a game-tying three. The entry pass was intercepted and Wisconsin sealed the win. Even that last possession saw a turnover affect the outcome.

An NCAA bid is a long shot and at this point Mark Turgeon and Maryland can only sit, hope and wait.

Michigan needed an extra session before eventually eliminating Iowa 77-71 in overtime. The Wolverines struggled from long distance, shooting just 3 of 19 (16 percent) from beyond the arc. Taking no credit from Iowa, coach John Beilein felt playing the day before made a difference. Iowa was able to get acclimated to the Garden and get a game, and win, under their belt. Beilein’s club had to wait a day and he felt his outside shooters, as noted, struggled a bit due to that.

Both teams placed four in double figures. Ryan Kriener came off the bench to lead Iowa with 14. Charles Matthews of Michigan paced all with 16 points.

After last year’s first NCAA bid, Northwestern did not put together an impressive encore. Their second round loss to Penn State marked the seventh straight as Chris Collins’ group closed out the campaign with a 15-17 ledger.

Tony Carr had another solid outing for the Nittany Lions. Carr paced all scorers with 25 points while pulling down six rebounds. Penn State, now 20-12, committed just five turnovers on the night for an outstanding 9 percent turnover rate.

Rutgers was down 16 the latter part of the first half against Indiana. It appeared that the Hoosiers were in the driver’s seat and positioned to end the Scarlet Knights’ season. Then Rutgers caught fire. The offense, aided by a few Hoosier turnovers becoming run-outs, clicked. Rutgers put on the pressure. The crowd thrilled on breakaway dunks by Corey Sanders and Geo Baker. At the half Rutgers led 29-28.

There were 20 minutes to play. No one would question the momentum changing from crimson to Scarlet. Rutgers closed out the victory as Sanders led the way with a game-high 28 points. Juwan Morgan led Indiana (16-15) with 15 points.

Once again Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell virtually willed his team to victory. Working every possession with enthusiasm and energy (even down 16), Pikiell played no small part in the second straight tournament win for Rutgers.

In the quarterfinal awaits Purdue, a team Rutgers lost to by two back on February 3. Rutgers faithful are out in force and embracing senior guard Mike Williams’ mantra: “40 for 40”.

