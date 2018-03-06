Michigan 75, Purdue 66 : Tempo free numbers

NEW YORK – We take one last look at the 2018 Big Ten championship game, namely A look at the tempo free numbers from Michigan’s 75-66 victory over Purdue. As the metrics imply, it was not a one-sided affair. It was a game John Beilein’s Wolverines clearly stood out in almost every phase.

The numbers:

Possessions: 64

Offensive efficiency: Michigan 117, Purdue 103

Four Factors:

eFG pct: Michigan 58, Purdue 49

FT rate: Michigan 48, Purdue 31

OREB pct: Michigan 15, Purdue 32

TO rate: Michigan 8, Purdue 17

Pace was just a little slower than the 69-possession average Michigan posted in Big Ten play. The Wolverines shot 8 of 23 (35 percent) from long range while limiting Purdue to an icy 4 of 17 (24 percent).

Free throw rate numbers might be a bit inflated as Purdue got into a fouling mode to extend possessions the final minutes. Michigan does deserve credit for consistently attacking the basket and drawing fouls.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell noted Purdue’s weakness may be offensive rebounding because they shoot so proficiently. That may have been Michigan’s scenario on Sunday: they made shots ergo less offensive rebounding opportunities.

Both teams showed favorable turnover rates. Michigan’s rate was more than favorable. Call it superlative.

All-Tournament:

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan

Moritz “Moe” Wagner, Michigan

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Tony Carr, Penn State

Corey Sanders, Rutgers

It was nice to see Sanders of Rutgers honored. He played such a big part in the Scarlet Knights’ run this week, with two wins and taking Purdue to the wire in the quarterfinal. A run many observers noticed, and truly admired.

Most Outstanding Player:

Moritz “Moe” Wagner, Michigan

