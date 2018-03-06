Home » Columns » Currently Reading:

Michigan 75, Purdue 66 : Tempo free numbers

March 6, 2018 Columns No Comments

NEW YORK – We take one last look at the 2018 Big Ten championship game, namely A look at the tempo free numbers from Michigan’s 75-66 victory over Purdue. As the metrics imply, it was not a one-sided affair. It was a game John Beilein’s Wolverines clearly stood out in almost every phase.

The numbers:

Possessions: 64
Offensive efficiency: Michigan 117, Purdue 103

Four Factors:
eFG pct: Michigan 58, Purdue 49
FT rate: Michigan 48, Purdue 31
OREB pct: Michigan 15, Purdue 32
TO rate: Michigan 8, Purdue 17

Pace was just a little slower than the 69-possession average Michigan posted in Big Ten play. The Wolverines shot 8 of 23 (35 percent) from long range while limiting Purdue to an icy 4 of 17 (24 percent).

Free throw rate numbers might be a bit inflated as Purdue got into a fouling mode to extend possessions the final minutes. Michigan does deserve credit for consistently attacking the basket and drawing fouls.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell noted Purdue’s weakness may be offensive rebounding because they shoot so proficiently. That may have been Michigan’s scenario on Sunday: they made shots ergo less offensive rebounding opportunities.

Both teams showed favorable turnover rates. Michigan’s rate was more than favorable. Call it superlative.

All-Tournament:
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan
Moritz “Moe” Wagner, Michigan
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Tony Carr, Penn State
Corey Sanders, Rutgers

It was nice to see Sanders of Rutgers honored. He played such a big part in the Scarlet Knights’ run this week, with two wins and taking Purdue to the wire in the quarterfinal. A run many observers noticed, and truly admired.

Most Outstanding Player:
Moritz “Moe” Wagner, Michigan

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Coaching Changes

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 8, 2018

March 8, 2018 by

As Championship Week heats up, we talk about bubble teams who may or may not want to earn their way into the NCAA Tournament, as well as a couple of mid-majors whose conference championship game was played earlier in the week.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 22, 2018

February 22, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we start with floor issues in the Big East and an important NCAA ruling that was upheld. Then we go on to the Big 12, where Wednesday night had a new twist, as well as the ACC and how it shapes up along with no team going undefeated in conference play this year.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – February 7, 2018

February 7, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a big sweep in the SEC, look back on the wild Saturday, then talk about a Big Ten showdown and some undefeated teams in conference play.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 31, 2018

January 31, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a lot of what has happened in the ACC and SEC, including the Big 12/SEC Challenge, whether or not Kentucky is turning a corner, as well as the story at Michigan State.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – January 26, 2018

January 26, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a wild night in the Big Ten, adversity and a quiet leader in the ACC, what to make of Kentucky and look ahead to the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch