Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 8, 2018

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. Championship Week has heated up, and we focus on a lot of the action from Wednesday as well as a day earlier.

We start by looking at a couple of games Ted had the chance to cover in the Big East and ACC Tournaments. The Big East Tournament featured an old rivalry matchup of St. John’s and Georgetown, while the ACC was bubble central on the day.

The ACC leads the conversation about a salient point of the day, as noted in the Morning Dish: how many bubble teams want to play their way into the NCAA Tournament? Just on Thursday alone, we saw Florida State, NC State, Arizona State, Oklahoma and Syracuse go down. Chances are, a couple of these teams will still make the NCAA Tournament, but they will sweat out Selection Sunday perhaps a little more than they might otherwise.

After looking at bubble teams, we also talk about a couple of the championship games earlier in the week. College of Charleston won the CAA in overtime over Northeastern, a tough one for the Huskies, while LIU took home the Northeast Conference title in Derek Kellogg’s first season at the helm. Along the way, we talk about a few things involved in mid-major tournaments, including ideas of playing games at campus sites or a neutral site. We also address the present and future of Northeastern after the tough loss in North Charleston.

We close by looking at what is to come, as Thursday is the busiest day of the week and we have a Saturday full of championship games.

We hope you enjoy this and share it with your fellow college basketball fans. Stay tuned for more in the days ahead.

