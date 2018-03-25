Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 25, 2018

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. We’re halfway to knowing the Final Four, and we start by looking at the first two to punch their ticket to San Antonio.

We begin with the story of the tournament, as in the first regional final of the evening, Loyola-Chicago advanced with a convincing win over Kansas State. The Ramblers won their first three games by a combined four points, but were better in basically every aspect against the Wildcats in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicates.

The Ramblers’ opponent in the national semifinals will be Michigan, who edged Florida State in the other regional final played on Saturday. The Wolverines did not play their best offensive game on Saturday, but their defense was very good. Florida State did not help with some of the decisions they made, and an offensive slump to begin the second half that helped Michigan take a ten-point lead might be what ultimately sunk them, though they fought back valiantly.

After we touch on the two games on Saturday, we look at coaching news. The big focus is on Dan Hurley leaving Rhode Island for UConn, while Pittsburgh remains open and La Salle just opened up. One coach who is not going anywhere is Earl Grant, who has agreed to an extension at the College of Charleston, and that will keep the Cougars among the CAA favorites next season.

We close with some quick thoughts on Sunday’s two games, the last ones that will determine the Final Four for 2018.

We hope you enjoy the podcast and share it with your fellow college basketball fans. Then be sure to join us for College Basketball Tonight, which will go live late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, as we break down the Final Four and other news with guests.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Pocket

Print

More

Email

Pinterest



Tumblr

