Home » Columns »Podcasts » Currently Reading:

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 25, 2018

March 25, 2018 Columns, Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. We’re halfway to knowing the Final Four, and we start by looking at the first two to punch their ticket to San Antonio.

We begin with the story of the tournament, as in the first regional final of the evening, Loyola-Chicago advanced with a convincing win over Kansas State. The Ramblers won their first three games by a combined four points, but were better in basically every aspect against the Wildcats in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicates.

The Ramblers’ opponent in the national semifinals will be Michigan, who edged Florida State in the other regional final played on Saturday. The Wolverines did not play their best offensive game on Saturday, but their defense was very good. Florida State did not help with some of the decisions they made, and an offensive slump to begin the second half that helped Michigan take a ten-point lead might be what ultimately sunk them, though they fought back valiantly.

After we touch on the two games on Saturday, we look at coaching news. The big focus is on Dan Hurley leaving Rhode Island for UConn, while Pittsburgh remains open and La Salle just opened up. One coach who is not going anywhere is Earl Grant, who has agreed to an extension at the College of Charleston, and that will keep the Cougars among the CAA favorites next season.

We close with some quick thoughts on Sunday’s two games, the last ones that will determine the Final Four for 2018.

We hope you enjoy the podcast and share it with your fellow college basketball fans. Then be sure to join us for College Basketball Tonight, which will go live late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, as we break down the Final Four and other news with guests.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Coaching Changes

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 25, 2018

March 25, 2018 by

Half of the Final Four is set, and we look at how those two teams got there. We also catch up on some coaching news, from those who are coming and going to one who is staying.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 23, 2018

March 23, 2018 by

We’re halfway through the regional finals, and a wild season of college basketball continues apace quite appropriately.

College Basketball Tonight – March 19, 2018

March 20, 2018 by

We discuss the wild early rounds of the NCAA Tournament, joined by special guest Kevin McNamara of the Providence Journal for one segment. In addition, we touch on coaching news and other issues surrounding the college game.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 17, 2018

March 17, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, there is one main story to focus on: history being made in Charlotte and its aftermath. But we also talk about tough times for the Pac-12 and a key member school, plus an added challenge ahead at Pittsburgh.

College Basketball Tonight – March 11, 2018

March 12, 2018 by

College Basketball Tonight returns with a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament bracket, and in the second segment Mount St. Mary’s head coach Jamion Christian joins us.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch