Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Monday, March 26, 2018

March 26, 2018 The Morning Dish No Comments

For so much of this season, there were doubts about Kansas. Sure, there was a personnel question mark with Billy Preston, but that was only part of it. It got to where one had to wonder if they would continue their run of Big 12 regular season titles, and it looked in danger. They certainly didn’t look like a national title contender to many.

Now, here in March, the Jayhawks have another Big 12 title and are off to the Final Four. If this is what being vulnerable looks like, a couple hundred Division I programs would love to be vulnerable.

Losing at home three times by the second day of 2018 – the Jayhawks under Bill Self almost never lose at home – was one reason there were questions about this team. Sure, they out-slugged Kentucky and carved up Syracuse, but losing at home – albeit to two teams better than expected in Washington and Arizona State – still left questions. Losing at home to Texas Tech early on added to it. And as February rolled around, the Jayhawks were not on top in the conference.

Something seemed to kick in after Baylor beat them convincingly in Waco in February. The Jayhawks won their next five games, including an all-important game at Texas Tech that clinched at least a share of their 14th straight Big 12 regular season title, breaking a record. They have lost only once since the loss at Baylor.

It hasn’t been an easy season at all – the Jayhawks have at times been too dependent on the three-pointer, they have been thin up front (especially when Udoka Azubuike has had foul trouble or had to miss games due to injury) and have not had the margin for error that many Kansas teams have. Actually, they have been trending in this direction for a while – it feels like every year or two, they have less margin than ever.

Sunday’s 85-81 win over Duke in overtime in many respects typified this. The Jayhawks aren’t as talented as the Blue Devils, and this was a back-and-forth game that you would expect from these storied programs. The game was played within an 11-point window. You knew it would come down to the end, at least in regulation, and Duke almost won at the buzzer as Grayson Allen put up a shot that teased everyone before it rimmed out.

Kansas had another life. And as they did in Big 12 play this season, they took full advantage.

This Kansas team was driven mainly by Devonte’ Graham, the heart and soul of the team, as well as Azubuike and Svi Mykhailiuk, the latter of who had ten rebounds that went a long way towards out-rebounding Duke by an incredible 47-32 margin. But when it mattered most, they got a big game from Malik Newman (32 points, 26 coming after intermission), a forgotten man though he was once regarded as a big-time prospect and a great pickup for Mississippi State, and a nice lift off the bench from Silvio De Sousa, the freshman who joined them at midseason and has given them a nice presence in a limited role.

So now the team that had doubts and questions all season is one of the last four teams standing. They are one of two No. 1 seeds that ultimately made it to the Final Four. And in a wild year in college basketball, this end result is perhaps all the more noteworthy – or perhaps not as surprising as you might think. Because after all, surprises have been the order of the day, and this is not a Kansas team many would have picked to make a Final Four run.

 

Side Dishes

The Jayhawks will take on Villanova, who emerged from the East region after a 71-59 win over No. 3 Texas Tech. The Wildcats make the Final Four for the second time in three years, and it was a game where neither team put on an offensive clinic. Villanova won it on the backboards with a 51-33 rebounding edge.

An interesting story in the coaching world emerged, which is that Tubby Smith may be on the verge of coaching his alma mater. ESPN reported that Smith is on the verge of being hired at High Point, with the possibility of a deal being finalized soon. You can follow all of the coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

 

Tonight’s Menu

There is one game on tap tonight, and it’s the CBI championship getting underway with Game 1 of the best-of-three as North Texas travels to San Francisco (10 p.m., ESPNU)

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Coaching Changes

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 25, 2018

March 25, 2018 by

Half of the Final Four is set, and we look at how those two teams got there. We also catch up on some coaching news, from those who are coming and going to one who is staying.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 23, 2018

March 23, 2018 by

We’re halfway through the regional finals, and a wild season of college basketball continues apace quite appropriately.

College Basketball Tonight – March 19, 2018

March 20, 2018 by

We discuss the wild early rounds of the NCAA Tournament, joined by special guest Kevin McNamara of the Providence Journal for one segment. In addition, we touch on coaching news and other issues surrounding the college game.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – March 17, 2018

March 17, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, there is one main story to focus on: history being made in Charlotte and its aftermath. But we also talk about tough times for the Pac-12 and a key member school, plus an added challenge ahead at Pittsburgh.

College Basketball Tonight – March 11, 2018

March 12, 2018 by

College Basketball Tonight returns with a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament bracket, and in the second segment Mount St. Mary’s head coach Jamion Christian joins us.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch