College Basketball Tonight – March 26, 2018

March 27, 2018

Welcome to College Basketball Tonight on March 26, 2018. The Final Four is set, and it fits a lot of what we have seen all season long, which we get into on the program.

We start by looking back at the four regional finals. They feature the story of the tournament in Loyola-Chicago, who reach the Final Four thanks to a dominating performance against Kansas State. There is also a Michigan team that was playing very well heading into the NCAA Tournament, a Villanova team that has really made this an elite program, and Kansas, who had lots of question marks and won a classic on Sunday.

In particular, we devote a good deal of time to Kansas’ win on Sunday as that was an instant classic. It was what you would hope a game between these two powerhouses to be and more, needing overtime to decide. As we discuss, there are a lot of layers to that game. In looking ahead, one thing we touch on is the much-anticipated point guard matchup of Jalen Brunson and Devonte Graham.

In our second segment, long-time writer Ken Davis joins us to talk more about some of this. Now a contributor to the new Web site The Athletic, Ken has had the chance to see a good deal of this NCAA Tournament and what has led up to it. As Ken has also covered UConn for a long time, he brings some perspective to the program’s current state that included the recent firing of Kevin Ollie and subsequent hire of Dan Hurley.

After that, we close with a segment where Towson head coach Pat Skerry joins us to talk about the NCAA Tournament and some of what happens in the world of mid-majors. Pat gives us a number of insights into the postseason landscape as well as some of the teams, and also the world of college coaching as is affected by the NCAA Tournament and other postseason tournaments.

We hope you enjoy the show and share it with your fellow college basketball fans. Be sure to join us next Sunday as we break down the national semifinals and look forward to the national championship game.

