The Morning Dish – Tuesday, March 27, 2018

It took less than eight minutes for San Francisco to deliver a scorching shooting display that put the Dons in complete control of the first game of this year’s College Basketball Invitational championship series.

USF turned the tables on previously red-hot North Texas, getting off to an almost unconscious start in scoring 27 points in the game’s first 7 minutes, 49 seconds, and the Dons turned it into an easy 72-62 win in the first game of the best-of-three series. San Francisco took the 1-0 lead in the series and now heads on the road to UNT needing one more win in the final two games to wrap up the tourney title.

The Dons hit seven three-pointers on their way to an ultra-quick 27-9 lead to start the game, and the Mean Green never seriously threatened the rest of the way. USF led by 16 at halftime and only had to sweat briefly in the late going when North Texas closed within eight points.

San Francisco hit 12 of 18 three-pointers in the first half on the way to a 46-30 lead at the break and finished the game with 14 triples even after making just 2 of 15 in the second half. Jordan Ratinho drained five threes for 17 points, Chase Foster (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Matt McCarthy (10 points, 11 boards) both added double-doubles and the superbly named Frankie Ferrari added 13 points plus nine assists.

The Dons won the rebounding battle 46-44, a noteworthy feat considering the Mean Green’s Zachary Simmons did his best to sway that total all by himself. Simmons finished with 10 points but an other-worldly 22 rebounds, surpassing his season-best 17 boards in the opening round of the CBI against South Dakota.

With the win, San Francisco is a victory away from joining Indiana in an obscure club, so obscure that even we missed finding the first entrant in it. The Dons have a chance to become just the second school to win three different NCAA Division I postseason tournament titles. USF won the NIT title in 1949 and back-to-back NCAA championships with the legendary Bill Russell in 1955 and 1956, and now can add a CBI title to that list.

We were convinced a couple weeks ago that they could be the first team in this club, but we forgot to look closer at the winners of the short-lived Collegiate Commissioners Association Tournament in the 1970s. That event was held by the NCAA for just two years in 1974 and 1975, as an alternative to the NIT at a time when only conference champions could qualify for the NCAA Tournament, and Indiana won the first event in 1974. Along with its five NCAA titles, the Hoosiers became the first school with three separate postseason titles when they won their lone NIT championship in 1978.

Side Dishes:

One of the strangest coach firings imaginable took place Monday as Texas-Arlington let go of Scott Cross as well as his entire coaching staff. Cross is the winningest coach in program history with a career record of 225-161 record, including 72 wins over the last three years. The Mavericks defeated the likes of BYU, Memphis, Ohio State, Saint Mary’s and Texas over the past three years and last year made it to the NIT quarterfinals. This year, UTA finished 21-13 and a somewhat disappointing fourth in the Sun Belt, though the Mavs made it to the conference tournament final. On top of all this, Cross is an alum of the school and is widely regarded as one who ran the program with class and integrity, something that should be valued especially in these times when college sports is in a crisis with the FBI looking into its shady aspects.

Despite all of that, in the Dallas Morning News UTA athletic director Jim Baker spoke on Monday of wanting to get to the NCAA Tournament “every year” and to be the “next Gonzaga.” It sounds nice on the surface, but is an utterly ridiculous, nonsensical, unrealistic expectation, especially for a school on a relative budget even within its league. Now it is no surprise why Cross interviewed for the New Mexico State position a year ago, and he should be coveted as a head coach or a high assistant coach soon. As for UTA, if it wants to get Gonzaga results, it better be ready to spend Gonzaga money; otherwise, its administration is simply dreaming and needs a severe reality check.

The West Coast Conference announced significant schedule changes that will give the league a much different look next year. Though interpreted by some as timed for a direct appeal to keep Gonzaga in the fold, the changes were originally adopted last fall by the league before being officially passed by league presidents recently. Among the changes are reducing league schedules from 18 games to 16, non-conference scheduling guidelines for teams, as well as reverting back to a long-winded, five-round conference tournament where the top two seeds don’t play until the semifinals (the latter coming just five years after the league had consciously moved away from such a format). The changes are a direct response to the weakness of teams at the bottom of the league in recent years. From here, never a fan of conference schedules that aren’t double round-robin, and experience is that the more leagues try to manipulate scheduling or tournament formats to produce desired results, the more they wind up disappointed. If schools really aren’t solid on being a part of the same group, then maybe they really do need to look elsewhere. But the WCC will give this a try…we’ll see.

Tonight’s Menu:

The semifinals of the 81st National Invitation Tournament in New York City take place at Madison Square Garden. The doubleheader opens with Utah against Western Kentucky (7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN). The Utes were able to lure Saint Mary’s All-American Jock Landale into foul trouble; now they face Dwight Coleby and Justin Johnson. WKU’s backcourt against Utah’s Justin Bibbins and Sedrick Barefield also should be fun. WKU is making its fourth NIT semifinal appearance but first since 1954; Utah also is in the semis for the fourth time and won the 1947 event.

Enjoy your NIT Tuesday.

