NIT Semifinal: Utah 69, Western Kentucky 64 – Courtside observations

NEW YORK – Talking with a few coaches and fans pre game, it is evident both teams are thrilled to be here. At the Garden with a chance for a championship on the line. The first semifinal featured Western Kentucky and Utah.

Utes open zone and Western Kentucky man-to-man. Early on the teams let us in on the game plan. Utah, a 65-possession team, is content to run their offense in half court and look for mismatches inside. Western Kentucky, a brisk 70-possession group, is looking to get out and run. After three and a half minutes the Hilltoppers lead 8-0 as Utah is struggling on the offensive end.

After a few possessions of man, Rick Stansbury switches his Hilltoppers to zone. Changing defenses to keep the Utah offense off balance.

At the quarter Western Kentucky had a 19-11 lead. Utah started to settle down offensively the latter part of the quarter. The fast early start by Western Kentucky was a difference and forced the Utes to play catch up.

Stats for the quarter show WKU’s Justin Johnson leading with 10 points, three boards. The 6’7” senior almost equaled the Utah team scoring-wise those first ten minutes.

Their pick and rolls not working, Larry Krystkowiak’s Utes take to long distance, hit a few and trim the deficit to two possessions.

There was plenty to cheer about for Utah as the Utes won their NIT semifinal game (Ray Floriani photo)

Borrowing from the WKU playbook, Utah starts getting out in transition with favorable results. Late in the half the Utes take their first lead.

With the quarter winding down, Utah had a two-point lead and held for a last shot. The Utes lost the ball and Western Kentucky converted it to a run-out transition basket, a four-point swing leaving the score knotted at 32 at the half.

Possessions: 35
Offensive efficiency: 91

Utah, after a rough start, did a good job limiting Western Kentucky’s rebounding on the offensive end. On offense, the Utes started to attack the basket, which helped get them back and eventually take a lead.

Third quarter is virtually even in the early going. Western Kentucky is content in a half court setting. Neither team can gain any separation, not even a two-possession lead. Both teams are playing on the conservative side. Even the transition both gave us a glimpse of early, has been shelved. The quarter ends with the teams tied at 51.

Utah starts the fourth quarter off going inside to David Collette. The 6’10” senior was a focal part of the offense in the third quarter and it appears Krystkowiak will utilize him in a similar manner with the game on the line.

Both teams give a hint to run but quickly go into a half court set if the break doesn’t fully develop. Again, the conservative approach by both coaches with a chance to play for a championship in the balance.

Ahead three with just over four minutes to play, Western Kentucky goes into a 1-3-1. Stansbury was changing defenses all game.

Just when it seemed the Hilltoppers would gain the elusive separation, Utah comes right back, leading by one with just under three minutes left.

Johnson scores inside to put the Hilltoppers ahead by one. Sixty seconds remaining with Western Kentucky nursing that one-point lead.

Tyler Rawson, at 6’10”, cans a three to put the Utes ahead with 38 seconds remaining. Western Kentucky is hit with an offensive foul. Justin Bibbins, who took that charge, is fouled after the inbound and hits two free throws for Utah. Johnson misses from long range. Rebound Utah and game.

Final: Utah 69, Western Kentucky 64
Possessions: Western Kentucky 67, Utah 65
Offensive efficiency: Utah 106, Western Kentucky 96

Each team scored just one field goal the final four minutes of the game. The key factor was turnovers. Western Kentucky checked in at an outstanding 9 percent rate. Utah was 20 percent and their disparity in points off turnovers (17-7 in favor of the Hilltoppers) nearly cost the Utes the game. Utah improved to 23-11, while Western Kentucky finished at 27-11.

Key players:
Justin Johnson, WKU: 24 points (game high), 11 rebounds
Dwight Coleby, WKU: 10 points, 13 rebounds (game high) with six on the offensive sid
Justin Bibbins, Utah: 19 points (12 for 12 from the line)
David Collette, Utah: 13 points, seven rebounds
Donnie Tillman, Utah: eight points, 10 rebounds

