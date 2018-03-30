Home » Columns » Currently Reading:

NIT final: Penn State 82, Utah 66 – courtside observations

March 30, 2018

NEW YORK – Given the geographical and conference difference, it is not surprising this is only the second time Utah and Penn State have met on the hardwood. Ironically, the other get-together was on this same Garden floor. It was December of 1971 at the ECAC Holiday Festival, with the Nittany Lions winning 80-69. On this late March evening they tip it off with a NIT title at stake.

Both teams are tight early, missing some easy shots. David Collette of Utah slams the first two points home after nearly two minutes of play. Pace is deliberate as Utah wants no part of a “NASCAR” pace. Outside shots are not falling for the Nittany Lions. No time to panic, Penn State simply begins looking inside with favorable results.

Sedrick Barefield hits threes on two consecutive trips down the floor to give Utah a six-point lead. Penn State time out as Chambers is looking to make adjustments. Tony Carr has yet to score for the Nittany Lions. Carr’s worth is evident as he has 4 assists.

Two nights ago Utah attacked a lot of a high post pick and roll. Tonight they still run the pick and roll, but are attacking more from the baseline. A difficult team to prepare for as coaches in this tournament have repeatedly said.

Pat Chambers coached his Penn State team to the NIT title (Ray Floriani photo)

Penn State scored the last seven points of the quarter. Utes are getting beat on back door alley oops, something coach Larry Krystkowiak will have to address on his bench.

First quarter score: Penn State 21, Utah 20

Carr hits a three, his first points, the first two minutes of the quarter. Josh Reaves has been on fire early. Several dunks are now punctuated by a three. The junior guard is a multi-talented threat for the Nittany Lions.

A deep three and lane penetration by Carr opens up a ten-point Nittany Lion lead. Utah has struggled offensively for most of the quarter. Chambers has played man but did have a few zone possessions in the mix.

During a time out, Penn State football coach James Franklin is greeted on the video board. Naturally, Penn State fans let out a resounding cheer.

Utah goes on a short 5-0 run to get within five. A much needed “run” by the Utes.

Halftime: Penn State 39, Utah 34
Possessions: Penn State 33, Utah 31
Offensive efficiency: Penn State 118, Utah 110

Nittany Lions efficient once again on the offensive end. Not as much as Tuesday on the defensive side.
First four minutes of the third quarter, Penn State still leads by five. Shep Garner scores his first points of the game with just over five minutes remaining. They were big as his trey put the Lions ahead by eight.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak is wearing a red jacket. His facial expression and color matches the blazer as he implores his team to get after it defensively. It is not a three point barrage like Tuesday for Penn State. Rather, they are attacking the lane. Penn State finished the quarter with two Carr penetrations leading to Julian Moore slams.

Third Quarter; Penn State 63, Utah 48

Between quarters video board shows rapper Flavor Flav in the house rooting for the Nittany Lions.

Guards Barefield and Justin Bibbins only ones giving Utah some offense. Bigs are struggling.

Utah tries to answer with threes. Penn State content to make several passes, attack and dish off to a cutter toward the basket. Just under six to go, Lions ahead by 17 and in complete command of this one. Lamar Stevens’ three pointer with just over three minutes left stretches the Penn State lead to 17 and just may be the proverbial dagger.

Both bands here are great. Really love Utah’s band. How can you not love a band playing Hendrix during a timeout?

Down the stretch, get the substitutes in, let the clock wind down. The issue is settled.

Final: Penn State 82, Utah 66
Possessions: Penn State 65, Utah 63
Offensive efficiency: Penn State 126, Utah 105

The three-point shooting “cooled” off to 41 percent, but once again Penn State was white hot, hitting a 63 percent eFG percentage. An outstanding 15 percent turnover rate was another factor contributing to an outstanding efficiency.

Utah shot a 52 percent eFG percentage and also showed a low 14 percent TO rate. The result left Penn State’s defensive efficiency a bit higher than on Wednesday.

The key, a 24-14 third quarter in Penn State’s favor that pushed the lead from 5 to 15.

Leaders
Lamar Stevens, Penn State (MOP): 28 points, 4 of 5 from three.
Tony Carr, Penn State: 15 points, 14 assists, nine rebounds, one turnover.
Josh Reaves, Penn State: 18 points.

Sedrick Barefield, Utah: 22 points
Justin Bibbins, Utah: 15 points

 

On the baseline

  • Utah Spirit Coordinator Jamie Plott said the cheer and dance teams arrived in New York on Monday. A busy schedule has included trips to Ground Zero, Times Square and a night at the Phantom of the Opera. Not to mention a game day pep rally at the Marriott.
  • Penn State had a huge pregame rally in front of the Garden on 7th avenue with the cheerleaders, band and dance team. And the lion too.

