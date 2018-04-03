Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 3, 2018

Welcome to the national championship edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. The national champion has been decided, and another season is in the books. There is plenty to talk about coming out of Monday night’s game.

Villanova beat Michigan 79-62 in a game that didn’t even feel that close. It’s hard to believe Michigan actually led by seven about halfway through the first half, not the least because the game swung from that to a nine-point halftime lead for Villanova. Once Villanova got the lead to double digits a little into the second half, it was basically game over.

What does this mean beyond this game? It means Villanova is a powerhouse program, having won twice in three years. It also says something about the Big East several years after the conference split to also form the American Athletic Conference. In Ted’s mind, there is now Power 5 plus Big East, but rather, a Power Six.

We look at the two programs individually going forward as well, with Villanova not likely to trend down anytime soon and Michigan likely to take a hit but coming back as a pretty good team next year. Both are in our first pass at a preseason top 25 for next year. We also look back at the NCAA Tournament as a whole, one that followed the wild season we had in just the way we could expect.

We hope you enjoy this podcast and share it with your fellow college basketball fans. Be sure to check in for a season wrap-up podcast, as well as off-season podcasts where we talk about the big off-season news and look ahead to 2018-19.

