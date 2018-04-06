Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 6, 2018

Welcome to the first postseason edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. Another season is in the books, and here we look back on the season while also talking about a couple of the big off-season topics.

The NCAA Tournament was one to remember. That is often the case, but this year may have set a new standard in that respect. Our Adam Glatczak talked about this at length recently, and here we talk about this more. It says something that two No. 13 seeds winning in the first round didn’t stay on many radars for long – there were bigger stories, with UMBC becoming the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 and Loyola-Chicago’s epic run to the Final Four.

Our next topic is the three other postseason tournaments and their winners. Penn State won the NIT with a great run, while North Texas (CBI) and Northern Colorado (CIT) also took home championships and look like they bring a lot back for next season. We look at how the latter two have evolved over time since they came into existence, as well as why they exist.

From there, we go on to players declaring for the NBA Draft and signing with agents, something that appears to be happening at a faster clip this year than in prior years. Already about 30 players have declared and signed with or announced plans to sign with an agent, and there are still plenty of players we have not heard from that most expect to be long gone from college basketball for next season.

Finally, we look at coaching changes thus far, of which there will end up being over 50 when it’s all said and done. Among the ones that stand out are Rhode Island elevating David Cox, UT Arlington firing an alum who is their all-time leader in coaching wins, and one coach changing schools within a conference.

We hope you enjoy this look back at the season that just concluded and share it with your fellow college basketball fans. Be sure to join us for future episodes as we talk about all of the goings-on during the off-season and look ahead to 2018-19.

