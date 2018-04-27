Home » Columns »Podcasts » Currently Reading:

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 26, 2018

April 27, 2018 Columns, Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis. We’re a few weeks into the off-season, and a lot is happening.

That would be the case most years, but this time around, something additional is in the works. On Wednesday, the Commission on College Basketball released a 60-page report from its work, a report full of recommendations for the NCAA to clean up the sport. We discuss the details, then give our take, which is that this is a starting point but also a mixed bag.

Not surprisingly, the commission recommends an end to the NBA’s so-called “one and done” rule, better stated as an age minimum and being at least one year removed from high school. Everyone expected this, but we must note that this affects a tiny number of players each year, so while it is often invoked in the context of this subject, if the NBA got rid of it tomorrow very little would change.

The report recommended changes with agents, which we discuss to some degree in part using a column by Gary Parrish of CBSSports.com as a jumping-off point. This, too, would not be a panacea, but in theory it would solve perhaps the biggest of the problems if done right. However, it is not as trivial as Gary makes it sound, or anyone else who has proposed the same thing, and we talk about that reality as well.

Along the way, we mention that in the report, they say if the NBA does not get rid of its age minimum, it will look into ideas such as making freshmen ineligible or locking a scholarship for a few years – both bad ideas. If the former came into play, many more players who aren’t good enough to be high draft picks out of high school would bypass college to play in the NBA G League or overseas. The latter comes off at first glance as being a bit like the 5/8 rule that came into play a couple of years ago – why lock a scholarship because of something the NBA does even if a player ultimately leaves early? Why should a team be punished because a player does something they feel is in their best interest?

An item of note in the report is about investigating alleged violations and punishing those found guilty. Some of that is already in good shape, but the reality is there is already a show-cause option that follows coaches, and the NCAA doesn’t have to go strictly by the book for extreme cases.

The report also recommends that the NCAA get into the grassroots business, and it is here that we see how little they really know of the goings-on, although we have had a good look at that before. There are many things the NCAA has to do, and better, for this to come to fruition, and that’s before we get to the fact that there is almost nothing the NCAA can do about the many events that take place outside live periods for college coaches (although they have certainly tried with things like making it a violation for a Division I facility to host an event). In addition, college coaches have been getting less and less access to evaluate players here all the time; aren’t college coaches thought to be a better influence on the kids than those in the grassroots world? In addition, less college coach access ultimately leads to more missed evaluations and more transfers.

After all of this, we talk about two matters where rosters are in flux for next season: NBA Draft early entrants and transfers. Over 130 players declared for the NBA Draft, with over 50 having agents. The reasons are myriad, and we get into some of them. Some are no-brainers, while some are players who are at a point where it is time to become a professional whether it is in the NBA or not. We also look at the impact of this on some teams like Villanova and Miami, drawing in part from our first pass at a preseason top 25. Related to that, I mention John Gasaway’s excellent column recently looking at an apparent ceiling of teams led by one-and-done players.

The transfer world is exactly what we figured based on the past few seasons, with over 500 players have already transferred according to Verbal Commits. We talk about a few aspects of what is happening with transfers, including the idea of players transferring down a level. While we often figure a player who transfers from a conference like the Big East to a conference like the MAAC will be good at that level, or even a star, that is far from a guarantee.

We hope you enjoy the podcast and the many bases we cover, and share it with your fellow college basketball fans. Come back again soon for our next podcast.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Archives

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Coaching Changes

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 26, 2018

April 27, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we spend a lot of time looking at what the Commission on College Basketball came up with, as their report was just produced. We also look at the NBA Draft and transfers, which have many rosters potentially in flux for next season.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 6, 2018

April 6, 2018 by

In our first podcast in the postseason, we look back one more time on the NCAA Tournament, which was just what we needed at this time. We also look at the NIT, CBI and CIT, as well as important transactions with players leaving early for the NBA Draft and coaching changes.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 3, 2018

April 3, 2018 by

The 2018 national championship is in the books, and with it another season of college basketball. We break down the national championship game and some of its implications to wrap up the season.

College Basketball Tonight – April 1, 2018

April 2, 2018 by

Welcome to our Final Four edition of College Basketball Tonight. In this edition, we look ahead to Monday’s national championship game, and bring on two guests – long-time Villanova radio play-by-play broadcaster Ryan Fannon and Radford head coach Mike Jones – to get their thoughts and insights on the game.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – April 1, 2018

April 1, 2018 by

In our latest podcast, we break d own the national semifinals, where one game went back and forth while the other was never really a ballgame thanks to an impressive performance for the ages by the winning team.

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

Lincoln captures Hamilton Park title

August 15, 2017 by

For the first time, a public school won the Hamilton Park Summer League, and they were led by a big effort from a junior point guard in the title game.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Boston Shootout

June 12, 2017 by

Some news and notes coming from the second and final day of action at the 2017 Boston Shootout, where the host program provided plenty of talent, but so did a program that produced a team that beat them.

Notes from a day at the 2017 Northeast Hoops Festival

April 11, 2017 by

The Northeast Hoops Festival helped bring in the new spring travel season in New England, and we have notes from some of Saturday’s action.

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - Used Textbooks - Save up to 90%

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Try Audible and Get Two Free Audiobooks

Shop Amazon Devices - Dash Button New Brands Launch