College Basketball Tonight – March 31, 2019

by Phil Kasiecki

Welcome to College Basketball Tonight for March 31/April 1, 2019. The Final Four is now set, and we break down how we got here and much more with our great guests.

We begin with ESPN basketball analyst Mark Plansky, a member of Villanova’s 1985 national championship team. Mark gives us some great insights on the regional finals, including the angle of youth against experience, especially with Duke’s turnovers (17), which proved costly.

In our next segment, we welcome Fairleigh Dickinson head coach Greg Herenda to the show. We talk about the great season his team had that culminated with the school’s first NCAA Tournament win, and talk about his program and aspects of his career and the world of college coaching. He also offers some insights on regional finals played this weekend.

Finally, we bring in Northeast Conference television broadcaster and former Fairfield head coach Terry O’Connor. We get his thoughts on the regional finals, starting with Sunday’s games, and also look ahead to next weekend. He brings up free throw shooting, Duke not ending the first half well, Auburn winning with veterans not unlike Michigan State, and the way some teams can get stuck when they have a great player because teammates don’t know how to play off that player – instead, they might become spectators watching him and not making themselves contributors.

We hope you enjoy the show and share it with your fellow college basketball fans. Be sure to tune in next week when we recap the national semifinals and look ahead to the national championship game with more great guests.

Author: Phil KasieckiPhil Kasiecki is the President and Director of Basketball Operations for Hoopville Media Services, LLC, the parent company of Hoopville. He has been with Hoopville since the first season of the site, and became Managing Editor in 2005. During his time with Hoopville, Phil has also been a regular contributor to CSTV.com and the New England Recruiting Report, and has contributed to school sites in the Rivals.com network. Previously, Phil contributed to About College Basketball and Talkinghoops.com. A member of the US Basketball Writers Association, Phil is a media voter for the Colonial Athletic Association and ACC, as well as for the ACC's Player and Rookie of the Week selections, and previously was one of several media voters in a national prep school poll.

