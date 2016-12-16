Home » Columns »Podcasts » Currently Reading:

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 16, 2016

December 16, 2016 Columns, Podcasts No Comments

Welcome to the latest edition of Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis, where we talk about college basketball all around the country.

It’s been a light week, but there is still plenty to talk about both on and off the court. In fact, there was some news off the court that came in right as it was time to do the podcast.

We start by talking about a legendary coach picking up his 800th career win a long way from the shadow that Division I casts. Rollie Massimino, though, won a lot of games in Division I, and as noted in the podcast, he is still a beloved figure at Villanova, where he led the Wildcats on the first magical ride to a national championship back in 1985. He isn’t slowing down and still enjoys coaching, and he’s winning games all the while.

We next talk about Madison Square Garden as a big home for college basketball, including a doubleheader earlier this week, the Under Armour Reunion. There, Boston College got a win they desperately needed, knocking off Auburn on a tip-in just before the buzzer. The Eagles have had some growing pains this season, but having a close one go their way might be just the help they need to really turn the corner.

After that, Villanova comes back into the discussion as they look like the best team right now. Josh Hart is having a tremendous senior season, and the Wildcat seniors will finish their careers never losing a Big 5 game. As good as the Wildcats are, they are not a dominant team, and in fact, there isn’t a dominant team in college basketball, but there are a lot of very good teams that can make a run later this season.

In off-court news, Sean Woods resigned on Thursday from his position as head coach at Morehead State. Woods had a nice playing career at Kentucky and hit a big shot of his own in the legendary regional final against Duke in 1992 that Christian Laettner won at the buzzer. He has had some success as a coach, but this came after the latest of several incidents of physical contact with players, and you have to wonder if a promising coaching career is being thrown away. Also, Princeton’s Ivy League hopes took a big hit with two season-ending injuries just days apart.

Finally, we look ahead to the weekend, when the slate picks up again. There are a couple of doubleheaders on tap to lead the way, as well as an old Big East rivalry being renewed.

All of that and more is discussed on the podcast that you can listen to below.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 16, 2016

December 16, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a coaching legend reaching a milestone, the defending champs looking very good and continuing their winning ways close to home, and some off-court news during a light week of game action.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 29, 2016

November 29, 2016 by

Early season tournaments are the focus in this episode, with a look at how strong a few Big East teams are out of the gate and how strong the ACC could be. Plus one SEC team had a big week outside the scope of tournaments.

Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis – November 17, 2016

November 17, 2016 by

In our first edition of Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis, we look at some of the early games and the impressions we can draw, as well as what we can expect over the course of the season.

Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis – August 25, 2016

August 25, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we look back at the Olympics and how far Team USA has come, then look at some news on teams on foreign trips, a couple of notable injuries, late transfers and a program that was hit hard by tragedy once again. We also look ahead to one notable early season tournament.

Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis – July 8, 2016

July 8, 2016 by

We look back at the recent NBA Draft on a few levels, then touch on some recent news more directly affecting the college game as well as recruiting in this all-important month for that.

Hoopville Archives

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - The Underground Railroad

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Shop Amazon Devices - All New Kindle 6-inch

Amazon Devices- All New Dash Buttons in June. Just Press