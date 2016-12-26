Home » The Morning Dish » Currently Reading:

The Morning Dish – Monday, December 26, 2016

December 26, 2016 The Morning Dish No Comments

Steve Fisher isn’t stopping at San Diego State. He’s past the normal retirement age, he’s built them into the signature program in the Mountain West, and he continues to do the job there. In this case, doing the job means winning, and on Sunday night, the Aztecs won to take home the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

When Fisher took over, the program had been through a number of losing seasons. In his first season at the helm, 1999-2000, the Aztecs went 5-23. Since then, they have had just two losing seasons and have been a consistent NCAA Tournament participant. It helps that they got a big facilities upgrade with Viejas Arena, where they have been consistently tough to beat.

As the Mountain West Conference got better over the past decade, San Diego State led the way. When the conference was peaking, at times comparing quite favorably to even the Pac-10/Pac-12, the Aztecs were the biggest part of that. After an NIT semifinal run in 2009, they made the next six NCAA Tournaments, winning a game in all but two of those appearances. They reached the NIT semifinals again last season, a down year to be sure, but hardly a bad one.

Sunday’s win over San Francisco brings the Aztecs to 8-4 on the season. This team won’t make anyone forget some of the recent Aztec teams, including the two that won over 30 games. They had a three-game losing streak at the beginning of December, including losses to Loyola (Ill.) and Grand Canyon. While the former isn’t so bad as the Ramblers have had a nice non-conference showing, it’s a game the good Aztec teams in recent memory probably win.

San Diego State is still the favorite in the Mountain West, though perhaps not by as much as before the season. Nevada looks more and more like they can challenge them, so it shouldn’t be a walk in the park. But like in any other conference where one program has emerged as the consistent winner, the road to the Mountain West title will go through San Diego State. Fisher has won there with lots of offense and little offense, but consistently good defense. Either way, he has found a way to win in San Diego.

 

Side Dishes

In other action in Honolulu, Illinois State took third place with a 68-56 win over Tulsa, Utah forced 23 turnovers to take fifth with a 74-66 win over Stephen F. Austin, and host Hawaii beat Southern Miss 60-46 to take seventh.

 

Tonight’s Menu

There is one game on tap in Division I, as Morgan State travels across the country to Loyola Marymount for an 8 p.m. Eastern tip.

Comment on this Article:







Subscribe to Hoopville

Enter your email address to subscribe to Hoopville

Advertisement


Hoopville Podcasts

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 24, 2016

December 24, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about the great games Kentucky has been a part of lately. We go on to other ACC matters involving arch rivals, as well as some quick hits and a conference race that should be as good as expected.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – December 16, 2016

December 16, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we talk about a coaching legend reaching a milestone, the defending champs looking very good and continuing their winning ways close to home, and some off-court news during a light week of game action.

Talking Hoops With Ted Sarandis – November 29, 2016

November 29, 2016 by

Early season tournaments are the focus in this episode, with a look at how strong a few Big East teams are out of the gate and how strong the ACC could be. Plus one SEC team had a big week outside the scope of tournaments.

Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis – November 17, 2016

November 17, 2016 by

In our first edition of Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis, we look at some of the early games and the impressions we can draw, as well as what we can expect over the course of the season.

Talking Hoops with Ted Sarandis – August 25, 2016

August 25, 2016 by

In our latest podcast, we look back at the Olympics and how far Team USA has come, then look at some news on teams on foreign trips, a couple of notable injuries, late transfers and a program that was hit hard by tragedy once again. We also look ahead to one notable early season tournament.

Hoopville Archives

Everybody Needs a Head Coach

Former college basketball coach Mike Jarvis has a new book out, Everybody Needs a Head Coach.

"As you read this book, I hope that Coach Jarvis' experiences inspire you to find your purpose in life."
-Patrick Ewing, NBA Hall of Fame center

"Mike Jarvis' is one of my special friends. I am so pleased that he has taken the time to write this fabulous book."
-Mike Krzyzewski, Five-time NCAA championship head coach, Duke Blue Devils

"In reading this book, I can see that Mike hasn't lost his edge or his purpose. Readers should take a look at what he has to say."
-Jim Calhoun, Three-time NCAA champion, UConn Men's basketball

Review on Hoopville coming soon!

Coaching Changes and NBA Draft Early Entrants

The coaching carousel is moving. Keep track of the latest coaching changes right here on Hoopville.

Also, keep track of players who have declared early for the NBA Draft.

College Basketball Tonight

We hope you enjoyed COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT during the 2016 NCAA Tournament. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TONIGHT is a comprehensive look at the NCAA Tournament hosted by veteran college basketball broadcaster Ted Sarandis, along with co-hosts Mike Jarvis and Terry O'Connor, both former Division I coaches. It also included many great guests, including Hoopville's own Phil Kasiecki.

The show aired on AM 710 WOR in New York City on Sunday evenings starting with Selection Sunday and running through the NCAA Tournament.

Here are links to the shows:

March 13, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 20, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

March 27, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

April 3, 2016 - First hour | Second hour

Phil Kasiecki on Twitter

Recruiting Coverage

2016 Boston Back to School Showcase notes

September 12, 2016 by

We look back at the 2016 Boston Back to School Showcase, where a couple of Boston City League teams were among the most impressive on the day.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale championship recap

June 28, 2016 by

We look back at the championship games of the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, which had a big local flavor as one might have expected.

2016 Hoopville Spring Finale preview

June 24, 2016 by

We look ahead to the 2016 Hoopville Spring Finale, held at a familiar location in Boston.

At the 2016 Boston Shootout, host BABC has a big day

June 8, 2016 by

Sunday was a big day for the host program at the 44th Boston Shootout

2015 Boston Back to School Showcase recap

September 18, 2015 by

The Boston Back to School Showcase gave high school teams from three states and north of the border a chance for a couple of early games. We take a look back at the day and a few who stood out.

Great Deals at Amazon

Shop Amazon - The Underground Railroad

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Join Amazon Kindle Unlimited 30-Day Free Trial

Shop Amazon Devices - All New Kindle 6-inch

Amazon Devices- All New Dash Buttons in June. Just Press