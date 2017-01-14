Home » Columns » Currently Reading:

Box score breakdown: Mount St. Mary's 77, FDU 70

January 14, 2017

Fairleigh Dickinson assistant Bruce Hamburger mentioned on Facebook how the Knights had several strong days of practice and were going on the road in a great frame of mind.

Enter Greg Alexander.

The Mount St. Mary’s Junior scored a team-high 19 points to lead his team to a 77-70 victory on Thursday evening. FDU and Mount St. Mary’s are both 4-1 in NEC play.

The Knights of Greg Herenda entered the game with a pace-setting 109 in offensive efficiency. On this evening they were limited to a 99 OE. Mount St. Mary’s posted a strong 108 on the offensive end. Highlighting that efficiency was a sterling 8 of 19 (42 percent) from three-point land. For the game the Mount burned the nets at a 65 percent eFG clip. In addition, their defense was strong enough to force FDU into 20 turnovers, an excessively high 28 percent TO rate for a team whose norm was 19.6% in that category.

Darian Anderson of FDU led all scorers with 24 points. The junior guard was guilty of four turnovers, and as the numbers show, he was not alone.

FDU’s pace was 75 possessions, while the Mount was 71; both tempos were fast paced.

The top 5 teams in possessions per game for the NEC:

1. Sacred Heart 72
2. Robert Morris 71
3. St. Francis (PA) 71
4. FDU 70
5. St. Francis (NY) 68

